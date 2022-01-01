Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Glen Ellyn

Glen Ellyn restaurants
Glen Ellyn restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Catering - Blackberry Market

401 North Main Street, Glen Ellyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich Tray: 1 Dozen$47.00
Roasted white meat shredded with celery, almonds, apples, and currants in a shallot dressing, served on a petite brioche bun.
fire + wine

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • MEATBALLS • TAPAS • CAKES

fire + wine

433 N Main S, Glen Ellyn

Avg 4.6 (2336 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
creole spice + buttermilk marinated · herb garlic aioli · pickles · veggie slaw · brioche bun · parmesan fries
Nobel House

SOUPS • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Nobel House

419 North Main Street, Glen Ellyn

Avg 4.5 (503 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Marinated chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, provolone cheese
Two Hound Red

 

Two Hound Red

486 Pennsylvania Ave, Glen Ellyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Besto Pesto-(Pesto Chicken Sandwich)$16.00
Pesto Chicken, toasted house-made focaccia bread, sauteed bell peppers, mixed greens, tomato & mozzarella cheese
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS

Blackberry Market

401 N Main ST, Glen Ellyn

Avg 4.6 (1195 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.00
Our delectable chicken salad with greens. (May substitute with tuna salad.)
