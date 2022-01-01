Chicken sandwiches in Glen Ellyn
Glen Ellyn restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Catering - Blackberry Market
Catering - Blackberry Market
401 North Main Street, Glen Ellyn
|Chicken Salad Sandwich Tray: 1 Dozen
|$47.00
Roasted white meat shredded with celery, almonds, apples, and currants in a shallot dressing, served on a petite brioche bun.
More about fire + wine
PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • MEATBALLS • TAPAS • CAKES
fire + wine
433 N Main S, Glen Ellyn
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
creole spice + buttermilk marinated · herb garlic aioli · pickles · veggie slaw · brioche bun · parmesan fries
More about Nobel House
SOUPS • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Nobel House
419 North Main Street, Glen Ellyn
|Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Marinated chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, provolone cheese
More about Two Hound Red
Two Hound Red
486 Pennsylvania Ave, Glen Ellyn
|Besto Pesto-(Pesto Chicken Sandwich)
|$16.00
Pesto Chicken, toasted house-made focaccia bread, sauteed bell peppers, mixed greens, tomato & mozzarella cheese