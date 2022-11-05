- Home
- /
- Naperville
- /
- Juice & Smoothies
- /
- Juicy-O - Naperville - 2035 S Washington Street - 630-470-9879
Juicy-O - Naperville 2035 S Washington Street 630-470-9879
No reviews yet
2035 S Washington Street
Naperville, IL 60565
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Coffee & Espresso
Smoothies
Drinks
BENEDICTS
Classic Eggs Benedict
English Muffin with Canadian Bacon & Poached Eggs, Topped with Hollandaise sauce and side of Farmer's potatoes.
Ireland Benedict
English Muffin, shredded Corned Beef, sautéed onion & Green Peppers, poached Eggs, Topped with Hollandaise. Side Farmer's Potatoes.
Smoked Salmon Benedict
Cold Smoked Salmon, poached eggs, capers, avocado slices. topped with hollandaise sauce on a toasted English muffin.
CLASSIC EGGS BREAKFAST
Two Country Eggs
Eggs W/Soft Bacon
Eggs W/Medium Bacon
Eggs with/Crispy Bacon
EggsW/Extra Crispy Bacon
Eggs W/Corned Beef Hash
Eggs W/Ham
Eggs W/Pork Links
Eggs W/Patties
Eggs w/Smoked Sausage
Eggs W/Turkey Links
Eggs & Biscuits and Gravy
Grits Galore
Hearty Grits, Topped with Bacon, Green Onion, Cheddar, and Poached Eggs (No Potatoes)
FRENCH TOAST
Brioche French Toast
Plain and Simple - Dusted with Powdered Sugar and served with Syrup and Whipped Butter.
Walnut Raisin French Toast
Three slices of our signature Country Walnut raisin French Toast, topped with fresh bananas, cinnamon sugar and whipped cream.
Nutella French Toast
Brioche French Toast topped with Nutella, fresh strawberries and slivered almonds.
King of Rock N' Roll
Stuffed with Peanut Butter, Sliced Bananas, Topped with 2 bacon slices and a drizzle of Chocolate sauce.
Banana Bread French Toast
In House Freshly Baked Banana Bread topped with Pecans and Caramel
Cinnamon Roll French Toast
Best ever! 2 Cinnamon Rolls cut in half, dipped in our signature French Toast batter, with cream cheese icing and Cinnamon Sugar
Strawberry French Toast
Blueberry French Toast
Blue-Compote French Toast
Our Brioche French Toast topped with house-made blueberry compote.
Sweet Monte Cristo
Grilled Ham and Swiss Cheese layered between Brioche French Toast, Topped with house-made jam. Side 2 eggs any style.
Berry Explosion French Toast
Brioche French Toast, topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, granola and our signature strawberry mascarpone cheese.
VEGAN/LO-CAL
Best Bowl Of Oats
Brown Sugar, Strawberry & Banana
Classic Oats
Served with Raisins and Brown Sugar
Guiltless Omelette
Egg whites, turkey sausage, spinach, tomato, mushrooms, onion and green peppers.
Vegan-Tastic Pancakes
Gluten free pancakes with Oatmeal oats, Topped with Banana, Blueberry & side Agave Syrup
Vegan Breakfast Bowl
Farmer's potatoes, sautéed onions, mushrooms, black beans, spinach, jalapeños and tofu. Served with a slice of Turano's Vegan certified bread.
Lo-Cal Scrambler
Egg Whites, Spinach, Zucchini, Red Pepper, and Mushroom. Served with Seasonal Fresh Fruit & a slice of Multigrain Toast
COMBO DEALS
Pancake Combo
(2) Buttermilk Pancakes, (2) Eggs Any Style, choice of Bacon or sausage.
Brioche French Toast Combo
Brioche French Toast, (2) Eggs Any Style, choice of meat
Belgian Waffle Combo
A whole Belgium Waffle, (2) eggs Any Style, choice of bacon or sausage.
Cinna-Roll-FT Combo
Two slices of our signature cinnamon roll French toast with icing and cinnamon sugar. 2 eggs any style, choice of bacon or sausage
Nutella FT Combo
Berry Explosion FT Combo
Sweet House Waffle Combo
Walnut Raisin Combo
Pumpkin Pancake Combo
Two Pumpkin pancakes griddled with sugared pecans, side of cinnamon butter. 2 eggs, 2 bacon, and 2 sausage links.
SAVORY TOASTS
Spicy Avocado Toast
Toasted Multi Grain, Topped with an Avocado Spread, Grilled Corn, Black Bean, Jalapeno, Sriracha Aioli & Poached Eggs. Served with Farmer's Potatoes
Sourdough Toast
Grilled Sourdough, Topped with an Avocado Spread, Tomato, Arugula, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil Pesto & Poached Eggs. Served with Farmer's Potatoes.
Smoked Salmon Toast
Sharon's Avo Toast
GF Spicy Avo-Toast
GF Sourdough Toast
GF Salmon Toast
GF Sharon's Avo-Toast
OMELETTES
BYO Omelette
Select Up to Four Ingredients, Includes choice of Toast, English Muffin, or Buttermilk Pancakes. Served With Jimmy's Potatoes or Hash browns. Ingredients Available - Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Smoked Sausage, Tomato, Onion, Zucchini, Spinach, Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Corn, Kale, Jalapeños, American Cheese, White American Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Swiss Cheese, and Mozzarella, and Feta Cheeses.
Veggie Omelette
Broccoli, Spinach, Mushroom, Onion, Tomato, and Zucchini (no cheese)
Bacado Omelette
Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, and Gouda Cheese.
El Jefe Omelette
Chicken Chorizo, Onion, Jalapeño, Tomato, Cilantro, Avocado, and Topped with Salsa
Guiltless Omelette
Egg whites, turkey sausage, spinach, tomato, mushrooms, onion and green peppers.
Spinach & Feta Omelette
Fresh Baby Spinach and Imported Feta.
Ragin' Cajun Omelette
Smoked Sausage, Chicken, Onion, and Green Pepper
Denver Omelette
Green Peppers, onions, Ham and Cheddar cheese
Three Alarm Omelette
PANCAKES
BUTTERMILK PANCAKES
Plain, Simple, and Most Importantly Delicious!
Gluten Free PANCAKES
(GF) Shorty PANCAKES
Chocolate Chip PANCAKES
(GF) Choco-Chip PANCAKES
(GF) Shorty Choco-Chip
Chunky Monkey PANCAKES
Buttermilk pancakes filled with chocolate chips, topped with bananas, sugared pecans and a drizzle of caramel.
Shorty Chunky Monkey CAKES
(GF) Chunky Monkey CAKES
(GF) Shorty C-Monkey CAKES
M&M PANCAKES
Cinnamon Swirl CAKES
Limon-Blue CAKES
FRUIT PANCAKES
Choice of Fresh Strawberry, Blueberry, or Apple Compotes.
Pumpkin Cakes
Griddled with sugared pecans. Served with cinnamon butter.
Sweet & Savory Crepes
Country Crepe
2 Crepes Filled with scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, cheddar. Topped with Sausage Gravy.
Crepe Limon
Filled with Lemon Chiffon, Topped with Blueberry Compote.
Garden Crepes
2 Crepes filled with scrambled eggs, avocado, mushrooms, mozzarella. Topped with hollandaise sauce.
Fresh Strawberry Crepes
Filled and topped with fresh Strawberries
Fresh Blueberry crepes
Filled and topped with fresh blueberries
Blue-Compote Crepes
SKILLETS
Vegetarian Bowl
Zucchini, Mushroom, Spinach, Onion, Pepper, Tomato, Havarti
Meat-Lover's Bowl
Ham, Sausage, Bacon, Onion, Green Pepper, Mozzarella, Cheddar. 2 eggs any Style
Latino Bowl
Chicken Chorizo, Onion, Jalapeno, Tomato, Avocado, Ghost Pepper Cheese
Georgia Bowl
Smoked Sausage, Chicken, Jalapeños, Onion, Cheddar, Ghost Pepper Cheese. 2 eggs any style
Irishman Bowl
Farmer's Potatoes, Shredded Corned Beef, Onion, Green Peppers & Swiss. topped with 2 eggs any style.
Down Home Bowl
Farmer's Potatoes, Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Green Pepper, Onions, Cheddar Cheese and homemade sausage gravy. Topped with 2 Eggs Your Way.
The Debutante Bowl
Farmer's potatoes, Turkey Sausage, Kale, Mushroom, Onion, Mozzarella Cheese. Topped with 2 eggs any style. Side Toast or Pancakes
Tex Mex
Breakfast Tacos
3 Corn Tortilla, scrambled Eggs, Chicken Chorizo, Tomato, Sriracha Aioli, Pico de Gallo & Ghost Pepper Cheese
Brunch Burrito
Large Flour Tortilla, scrambled Eggs, Chicken Chorizo, Onion, Jalapeno, Tomato, Black Bean & Grilled Corn
Chilaquiles & Eggs
Spicy! Fried corn tortilla chips, jalapeños, mixed in our house made red salsa, ghost pepper cheese, pico de Gallo and side of sour cream. Add Chicken $3 Add Steak $5
Sweet Waffles
The Original Waffle
Belgian Waffle topped with powdered sugar.
Chicken & Waffle
Belgian Waffle, Buttermilk Fried Chicken breast, and side of Bacon Jam Topped with (1) Egg Sunny Side Up
Sweet House Waffle
Topped with fresh strawberries, Nutella, Cookie butter and Whipped Cream
Fruit Waffle
Choice of Fresh Strawberry, Blueberry Compote or Apple Compote and more.
Strawberry banana Waffle
Belgian Waffle, Topped with Banana & House-Made Sugar Pecans
Fresh Strawberry Waffle
Fresh Blueberry Waffle
Breakfast Sandwiches
Breakfast Sammie Sandwich
Golden Grilled Sourdough Bread, American Cheese, Bacon, and Two Eggs Your Way
Gluten Free Sammie Sandwich
Breakfast Sliders
(2) Mini Buns, Filled with Sausage Patties, Scrambled Eggs, and American Cheese.
Denver Panini
Scrambled Eggs, Ham, Onion, Peppers and Cheddar Cheese on Grilled Panini Bread
The Eggstraordinary
Salads
Cityside Salad
Organic Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Grapes, Pecans, Apples, Avocado, Feta Cheese, and Balsamic Dressing
1/2 Cityside Salad & Soup
Southwest Salad
Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Black Beans, Grilled Corn, Tomato, cheddar cheese Grilled Jalapeno & Buffalo Ranch Dressing
1/2 Southwest & Soup
Sweet Farmer Salad
1/2 Sweet Farmer & Soup
Sandwiches
Back to Cali
Turkey, Avocado, Bacon, Tomato, American Cheese, and Mayonnaise on White Toast
Half Back to Cali & Soup
Reuben
Shreeded Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, and Thousand Island on Grilled Marble Rye Bread.
Half Reuben & Soup
Classic BLT
Crispy Hardwood Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayonnaise on White Toast.
Half Classic BLT & Soup
L.A. Panini
Smoked Turkey, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, Havarti Cheese, and Mayo
Half L.A. Panini & Soup
Loaded Grilled Cheese
Grilled Multi Grain, Avocado, Bacon, Tomato, Gouda, and Havarti
Half Loaded G-Cheese & Soup
Grilled Cheese
For The Purest... White Bread, American and Cheddar
Half Grilled Cheese & Soup
AvocadoVeggie Panini
Fresh Avocado slices, sautéed mushrooms tomato and Kale.
Half Avo-Panini & Soup
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Servers Favorite! Buttermilk Fried Chicken breast, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo Served on Brioche Bun.
VEGAN-Avo Veggie Panini
Breakfast Burger
Bacon, Sunny Side Up Egg, Bacon Jam, Tomato, Lettuce, Cheddar On Brioche Bun
Traditional Hamburger
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Choice of Cheese on Brioche Bun
Patty Melt
American cheese and Caramelized Onions on Grilled Marble Rye
Sharon's Tilapia
Paninis
Kids
Kid Combo Breakfast
French Toast Fingers
Kid's Buttermilk Pancakes
Kid Nutella Crepe
Kid's Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Mickey Mouse Pancake
Silver Dollar Pancakes
Kid's M&M Pancakes
Junior Cheddar Cheese Omelette
Kraft Mac & Cheese
Kids Ckn Fingers & Fries
Grilled Cheese & Fries
Sides
Cinnamon Roll Side
Side (1) Egg
Side (2) Eggs
Side (3) Eggs
Side (4) Eggs
Side Soft Bacon
Side medium bacon
Side crispy bacon
Side Extra Crispy Bacon
Canadian Bacon
Corned Beef Hash
Ham Off The Bone
Sausage Links
Sausage Patties
Smoked Sausage
Turkey Links
Side Chicken Breast
Side Farmer's Potatoes
Side Hashbrowns
Fruit Cup
Bob's Fruit (Strawberries&Bananas)
Fruit Bowl
Berries Cup
Side Hand Cut Fries
Side Grits
Side Grits W/American
Side Grits W/Cheddar
Side House Salad
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Bowl Of Soup
Cup of Soup
Side One Biscuit & Gravy
One Biscuit&Gravy w/Farmer's Potatoes
Full Biscuit Gravy&Farmer's Potatoes
Side Avocado
Side Bacon Jam
Side Hollandaise
Side Peanut Butter
Side Salsa
Side Sausage Gravy
Quart of Soup
Loaded Farmer's Potatoes
Bowl of Grits
Bowl of Grits W/American
Bowl of Grits W/ Cheddar
Toast
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Breakfast and lunch restaurant with delicious Vegan and Gluten Free Options.
2035 S Washington Street, Naperville, IL 60565