Juice & Smoothies
Breakfast & Brunch
Bagels

Juicy-O - Naperville 2035 S Washington Street 630-470-9879

review star

No reviews yet

2035 S Washington Street

Naperville, IL 60565

Order Again

Popular Items

BYO Omelette
Meat-Lover's Bowl
Side crispy bacon

Coffee & Espresso

Coffee

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Mocha

$6.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Iced Latte

$5.00

Chai Latte

$5.00

Iced Chai Latte

$5.00

Dirty Chai Latte

$6.00

Iced Dirty Chai Latte

$6.00

Americano

$4.50

Macchiato

$5.00

Soda

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Smoothies

Strawberry banana Smoothie

$6.00

Strawberry Smoothie

$6.00

Triple Berry Smoothie

$6.00

Mango Smoothie

$6.00

Vegan Kale Smoothie

$7.00

Vegan Berry-Banana Protein Smoothie

$7.00

Arbonne vegan protein, fresh berries, banana and Almond milk.

Drinks

Large Orange Juice

$4.00

Large Straw- Orange Juice

$5.00

Large Apple Juice

$3.50

Large Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Large Milk

$3.00

Large Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Gourmet Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Coffee To-Go

$2.00

Soda To-Go

$2.00

BENEDICTS

Classic Eggs Benedict

$12.00

English Muffin with Canadian Bacon & Poached Eggs, Topped with Hollandaise sauce and side of Farmer's potatoes.

Ireland Benedict

$14.00

English Muffin, shredded Corned Beef, sautéed onion & Green Peppers, poached Eggs, Topped with Hollandaise. Side Farmer's Potatoes.

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$16.00

Cold Smoked Salmon, poached eggs, capers, avocado slices. topped with hollandaise sauce on a toasted English muffin.

CLASSIC EGGS BREAKFAST

Two Country Eggs

$8.00

Eggs W/Soft Bacon

$11.00

Eggs W/Medium Bacon

$11.00

Eggs with/Crispy Bacon

$11.00

EggsW/Extra Crispy Bacon

$11.00

Eggs W/Corned Beef Hash

$14.00

Eggs W/Ham

$13.00

Eggs W/Pork Links

$11.00

Eggs W/Patties

$11.00

Eggs w/Smoked Sausage

$11.00

Eggs W/Turkey Links

$11.00

Eggs & Biscuits and Gravy

$11.00

Grits Galore

$13.00

Hearty Grits, Topped with Bacon, Green Onion, Cheddar, and Poached Eggs (No Potatoes)

FRENCH TOAST

3 slices of Red Velvet French Toast with cream cheese filling, topped with fresh strawberries and chocolate chips.

Brioche French Toast

$10.00

Plain and Simple - Dusted with Powdered Sugar and served with Syrup and Whipped Butter.

Walnut Raisin French Toast

$13.00

Three slices of our signature Country Walnut raisin French Toast, topped with fresh bananas, cinnamon sugar and whipped cream.

Nutella French Toast

$13.00

Brioche French Toast topped with Nutella, fresh strawberries and slivered almonds.

King of Rock N' Roll

$14.00

Stuffed with Peanut Butter, Sliced Bananas, Topped with 2 bacon slices and a drizzle of Chocolate sauce.

Banana Bread French Toast

$13.00

In House Freshly Baked Banana Bread topped with Pecans and Caramel

Cinnamon Roll French Toast

$12.00

Best ever! 2 Cinnamon Rolls cut in half, dipped in our signature French Toast batter, with cream cheese icing and Cinnamon Sugar

Strawberry French Toast

$11.50

Blueberry French Toast

$11.50

Blue-Compote French Toast

$12.00

Our Brioche French Toast topped with house-made blueberry compote.

Sweet Monte Cristo

$12.00

Grilled Ham and Swiss Cheese layered between Brioche French Toast, Topped with house-made jam. Side 2 eggs any style.

Berry Explosion French Toast

$13.00

Brioche French Toast, topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, granola and our signature strawberry mascarpone cheese.

VEGAN/LO-CAL

Best Bowl Of Oats

$9.00

Brown Sugar, Strawberry & Banana

Classic Oats

$7.00

Served with Raisins and Brown Sugar

Guiltless Omelette

$14.00

Egg whites, turkey sausage, spinach, tomato, mushrooms, onion and green peppers.

Vegan-Tastic Pancakes

$13.00

Gluten free pancakes with Oatmeal oats, Topped with Banana, Blueberry & side Agave Syrup

Vegan Breakfast Bowl

$12.00

Farmer's potatoes, sautéed onions, mushrooms, black beans, spinach, jalapeños and tofu. Served with a slice of Turano's Vegan certified bread.

Lo-Cal Scrambler

$13.00

Egg Whites, Spinach, Zucchini, Red Pepper, and Mushroom. Served with Seasonal Fresh Fruit & a slice of Multigrain Toast

COMBO DEALS

Pancake Combo

$13.00

(2) Buttermilk Pancakes, (2) Eggs Any Style, choice of Bacon or sausage.

Brioche French Toast Combo

$14.00

Brioche French Toast, (2) Eggs Any Style, choice of meat

Belgian Waffle Combo

$13.00

A whole Belgium Waffle, (2) eggs Any Style, choice of bacon or sausage.

Cinna-Roll-FT Combo

$16.00

Two slices of our signature cinnamon roll French toast with icing and cinnamon sugar. 2 eggs any style, choice of bacon or sausage

Nutella FT Combo

$17.00

Berry Explosion FT Combo

$17.00

Sweet House Waffle Combo

$16.00

Walnut Raisin Combo

$17.00

Pumpkin Pancake Combo

$16.00

Two Pumpkin pancakes griddled with sugared pecans, side of cinnamon butter. 2 eggs, 2 bacon, and 2 sausage links.

SAVORY TOASTS

Spicy Avocado Toast

$13.00

Toasted Multi Grain, Topped with an Avocado Spread, Grilled Corn, Black Bean, Jalapeno, Sriracha Aioli & Poached Eggs. Served with Farmer's Potatoes

Sourdough Toast

$13.00

Grilled Sourdough, Topped with an Avocado Spread, Tomato, Arugula, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil Pesto & Poached Eggs. Served with Farmer's Potatoes.

Smoked Salmon Toast

$16.00

Sharon's Avo Toast

$13.00

GF Spicy Avo-Toast

$14.50

GF Sourdough Toast

$14.50

GF Salmon Toast

$17.50

GF Sharon's Avo-Toast

$14.50

OMELETTES

BYO Omelette

$13.00

Select Up to Four Ingredients, Includes choice of Toast, English Muffin, or Buttermilk Pancakes. Served With Jimmy's Potatoes or Hash browns. Ingredients Available - Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Smoked Sausage, Tomato, Onion, Zucchini, Spinach, Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Corn, Kale, Jalapeños, American Cheese, White American Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Swiss Cheese, and Mozzarella, and Feta Cheeses.

Veggie Omelette

$13.00

Broccoli, Spinach, Mushroom, Onion, Tomato, and Zucchini (no cheese)

Bacado Omelette

$13.00

Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, and Gouda Cheese.

El Jefe Omelette

$13.00

Chicken Chorizo, Onion, Jalapeño, Tomato, Cilantro, Avocado, and Topped with Salsa

Guiltless Omelette

$14.00

Egg whites, turkey sausage, spinach, tomato, mushrooms, onion and green peppers.

Spinach & Feta Omelette

$13.00

Fresh Baby Spinach and Imported Feta.

Ragin' Cajun Omelette

$14.00

Smoked Sausage, Chicken, Onion, and Green Pepper

Denver Omelette

$13.00

Green Peppers, onions, Ham and Cheddar cheese

Three Alarm Omelette

$13.00

PANCAKES

BUTTERMILK PANCAKES

$9.00

Plain, Simple, and Most Importantly Delicious!

Gluten Free PANCAKES

$11.00

(GF) Shorty PANCAKES

$9.50

Chocolate Chip PANCAKES

$10.50

(GF) Choco-Chip PANCAKES

$12.50

(GF) Shorty Choco-Chip

$9.50

Chunky Monkey PANCAKES

$11.00

Buttermilk pancakes filled with chocolate chips, topped with bananas, sugared pecans and a drizzle of caramel.

Shorty Chunky Monkey CAKES

$9.50

(GF) Chunky Monkey CAKES

$12.50

(GF) Shorty C-Monkey CAKES

$9.50

M&M PANCAKES

$11.00

Cinnamon Swirl CAKES

$11.00

Limon-Blue CAKES

$12.00

FRUIT PANCAKES

$10.50

Choice of Fresh Strawberry, Blueberry, or Apple Compotes.

Pumpkin Cakes

$12.00

Griddled with sugared pecans. Served with cinnamon butter.

Sweet & Savory Crepes

Country Crepe

$12.00

2 Crepes Filled with scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, cheddar. Topped with Sausage Gravy.

Crepe Limon

$12.00

Filled with Lemon Chiffon, Topped with Blueberry Compote.

Garden Crepes

$12.00

2 Crepes filled with scrambled eggs, avocado, mushrooms, mozzarella. Topped with hollandaise sauce.

Fresh Strawberry Crepes

$13.50

Filled and topped with fresh Strawberries

Fresh Blueberry crepes

$13.50

Filled and topped with fresh blueberries

Blue-Compote Crepes

$13.50

SKILLETS

Vegetarian Bowl

$13.00

Zucchini, Mushroom, Spinach, Onion, Pepper, Tomato, Havarti

Meat-Lover's Bowl

$13.50

Ham, Sausage, Bacon, Onion, Green Pepper, Mozzarella, Cheddar. 2 eggs any Style

Latino Bowl

$13.00

Chicken Chorizo, Onion, Jalapeno, Tomato, Avocado, Ghost Pepper Cheese

Georgia Bowl

$14.00

Smoked Sausage, Chicken, Jalapeños, Onion, Cheddar, Ghost Pepper Cheese. 2 eggs any style

Irishman Bowl

$16.00

Farmer's Potatoes, Shredded Corned Beef, Onion, Green Peppers & Swiss. topped with 2 eggs any style.

Down Home Bowl

$14.00

Farmer's Potatoes, Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Green Pepper, Onions, Cheddar Cheese and homemade sausage gravy. Topped with 2 Eggs Your Way.

The Debutante Bowl

$14.00

Farmer's potatoes, Turkey Sausage, Kale, Mushroom, Onion, Mozzarella Cheese. Topped with 2 eggs any style. Side Toast or Pancakes

Tex Mex

Breakfast Tacos

$13.00

3 Corn Tortilla, scrambled Eggs, Chicken Chorizo, Tomato, Sriracha Aioli, Pico de Gallo & Ghost Pepper Cheese

Brunch Burrito

$13.00

Large Flour Tortilla, scrambled Eggs, Chicken Chorizo, Onion, Jalapeno, Tomato, Black Bean & Grilled Corn

Chilaquiles & Eggs

$12.00

Spicy! Fried corn tortilla chips, jalapeños, mixed in our house made red salsa, ghost pepper cheese, pico de Gallo and side of sour cream. Add Chicken $3 Add Steak $5

Sweet Waffles

The Original Waffle

$9.00

Belgian Waffle topped with powdered sugar.

Chicken & Waffle

$14.00

Belgian Waffle, Buttermilk Fried Chicken breast, and side of Bacon Jam Topped with (1) Egg Sunny Side Up

Sweet House Waffle

$12.00

Topped with fresh strawberries, Nutella, Cookie butter and Whipped Cream

Fruit Waffle

$11.00

Choice of Fresh Strawberry, Blueberry Compote or Apple Compote and more.

Strawberry banana Waffle

$11.00

Belgian Waffle, Topped with Banana & House-Made Sugar Pecans

Fresh Strawberry Waffle

$10.50

Fresh Blueberry Waffle

$10.50

Breakfast Sandwiches

Includes Scrambled Eggs, Ham, Onions, Peppers and Cheddar Cheese on Grilled Panini Bread Served With Choice of Potato or Fresh Fruit

Breakfast Sammie Sandwich

$12.00

Golden Grilled Sourdough Bread, American Cheese, Bacon, and Two Eggs Your Way

Gluten Free Sammie Sandwich

$14.50

Breakfast Sliders

$13.00

(2) Mini Buns, Filled with Sausage Patties, Scrambled Eggs, and American Cheese.

Denver Panini

$13.00

Scrambled Eggs, Ham, Onion, Peppers and Cheddar Cheese on Grilled Panini Bread

The Eggstraordinary

$12.00

Salads

Cityside Salad

$13.00

Organic Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Grapes, Pecans, Apples, Avocado, Feta Cheese, and Balsamic Dressing

1/2 Cityside Salad & Soup

$13.00

Southwest Salad

$13.00

Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Black Beans, Grilled Corn, Tomato, cheddar cheese Grilled Jalapeno & Buffalo Ranch Dressing

1/2 Southwest & Soup

$13.00

Sweet Farmer Salad

$13.00

1/2 Sweet Farmer & Soup

$13.00

Sandwiches

Back to Cali

$13.00

Turkey, Avocado, Bacon, Tomato, American Cheese, and Mayonnaise on White Toast

Half Back to Cali & Soup

$13.00

Reuben

$14.00

Shreeded Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, and Thousand Island on Grilled Marble Rye Bread.

Half Reuben & Soup

$14.00

Classic BLT

$12.00

Crispy Hardwood Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayonnaise on White Toast.

Half Classic BLT & Soup

$12.00

L.A. Panini

$13.00

Smoked Turkey, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, Havarti Cheese, and Mayo

Half L.A. Panini & Soup

$13.00

Loaded Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Grilled Multi Grain, Avocado, Bacon, Tomato, Gouda, and Havarti

Half Loaded G-Cheese & Soup

$13.00

Grilled Cheese

$11.00

For The Purest... White Bread, American and Cheddar

Half Grilled Cheese & Soup

$13.00

AvocadoVeggie Panini

$12.00

Fresh Avocado slices, sautéed mushrooms tomato and Kale.

Half Avo-Panini & Soup

$12.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Servers Favorite! Buttermilk Fried Chicken breast, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo Served on Brioche Bun.

VEGAN-Avo Veggie Panini

$12.00

Breakfast Burger

$14.00

Bacon, Sunny Side Up Egg, Bacon Jam, Tomato, Lettuce, Cheddar On Brioche Bun

Traditional Hamburger

$12.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Choice of Cheese on Brioche Bun

Patty Melt

$14.00

American cheese and Caramelized Onions on Grilled Marble Rye

Sharon's Tilapia

$17.00

Paninis

Grilled Chicken Breast, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, and Lemon Mayo

L.A. Panini

$13.00

Smoked Turkey, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, Havarti Cheese, and Mayo

Triple Cheese Panini

$11.00

American, Mozzarella, Cheddar, and Tomato

Hot Mama Panini

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Ghost Pepper Cheese, and Spicy Mayo

Breakfast

Pumpkin Pancakes

$12.00

Filled with sugared pecans, served with a side of cinnamon butter.

Pumpkin Combo

$16.00

Grits Galore

$13.00

Kids

Kid Combo Breakfast

$8.00

French Toast Fingers

$8.00

Kid's Buttermilk Pancakes

$8.00

Kid Nutella Crepe

$8.00

Kid's Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$8.00

Mickey Mouse Pancake

$8.00

Silver Dollar Pancakes

$8.00

Kid's M&M Pancakes

$8.00

Junior Cheddar Cheese Omelette

$8.00

Kraft Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kids Ckn Fingers & Fries

$8.00

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$8.00

Sides

Cinnamon Roll Side

$5.00

Side (1) Egg

$1.50

Side (2) Eggs

$3.00

Side (3) Eggs

$4.50

Side (4) Eggs

$6.00

Side Soft Bacon

$5.00

Side medium bacon

$5.00

Side crispy bacon

$5.00

Side Extra Crispy Bacon

$5.00

Canadian Bacon

$6.00

Corned Beef Hash

$6.00

Ham Off The Bone

$6.00

Sausage Links

$5.00

Sausage Patties

$5.00

Smoked Sausage

$5.00

Turkey Links

$5.00

Side Chicken Breast

$7.00

Side Farmer's Potatoes

$4.00

Side Hashbrowns

$4.00

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Bob's Fruit (Strawberries&Bananas)

$4.00

Fruit Bowl

$8.00

Berries Cup

$5.50

Side Hand Cut Fries

$4.00

Side Grits

$3.50

Side Grits W/American

$4.50

Side Grits W/Cheddar

$4.50

Side House Salad

$5.50

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Bowl Of Soup

$5.00

Cup of Soup

$3.00

Side One Biscuit & Gravy

$5.00

One Biscuit&Gravy w/Farmer's Potatoes

$8.00

Full Biscuit Gravy&Farmer's Potatoes

$12.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Bacon Jam

$2.00

Side Hollandaise

$2.00

Side Peanut Butter

$1.00

Side Salsa

$1.50

Side Sausage Gravy

$2.50

Quart of Soup

$11.00

Loaded Farmer's Potatoes

$6.00

Bowl of Grits

$7.00

Bowl of Grits W/American

$8.00

Bowl of Grits W/ Cheddar

$8.00

Toast

Side White toast

$1.75

Side Multigrain Toast

$1.75

Side Rye toast

$1.75

Side English muffin

$2.00

Side Plain Bagel

$1.75

Side-Bagel/Crm Cheese

$3.50

Side Biscuit

$1.75

Side Greek toast

$1.75

Side Sour Toast

$1.75

Side Gluten Free Toast

$2.50

Side Country Walnut-Raisin Toast

$2.50

Specialty Cakes

Side Caramel Banana cakes

$5.95

Side Delectable Donut

$5.95

Side Triple chocolate cakes

$5.95

Side Cinna-Bomb cakes

$5.95

Side Vegan cakes

$5.95

Side Chocolate chip cakes

$3.95
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Breakfast and lunch restaurant with delicious Vegan and Gluten Free Options.

Location

2035 S Washington Street, Naperville, IL 60565

Directions

Gallery
Juicy-O Breakfast/Lunch image
Banner pic
Main pic

