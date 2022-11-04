Restaurant header imageView gallery

Quiubo

2,421 Reviews

$$

120 Water St Suite 122 Suite 122

Naperville, IL 60540

Order Again

Popular Items

Bien Trucha
Flautas
Guacamole Tradicional

Thanksgiving Package

Turkey Chiles En Nogada Package

Turkey Chiles En Nogada Package

$99.00

IMPORTANT: PLEASE SELECT NOV 23th WHEN PURCHASING THIS PACKAGE. THIS ITEMS IS ONLY AVAILABLE FOR PICK UP NOV 23th. REHEATING INSTRUCTIONS WILL BE PROVIDED. Package contains: Chiles // four poblano pepper stuffed with shredded braised turkey breast in tomato sofrito, peach, pine nuts, almonds and sweet potatoes, topped with butternut squash-nogada sauce & dried cranberries Poblano Rice // 1/4 pan of white rice, poblano pepper, chihuahua cheese & crema Esquites // 1/4 pan of grilled corn, epazote-butter, lemon aioli, queso cotija, chile piquin Serves 4 people.

Botanas

Guacamole Tradicional

Guacamole Tradicional

$11.00

fresh avocados, lime, tomatillo, onion, cilantro charred serrano, cotija + chips

Guacamole del Dia

Guacamole del Dia

$12.00

chef’s choice with a unique twist + chips

Elote Dip

Elote Dip

$9.00

roasted corn, onions, cilantro, serrano pepper-lime pickle, tajin + chips

Chips

Chips

$1.50

corn tortilla chips

Sopas

Crema de Pimiento

Crema de Pimiento

$8.00

creamy roasted pimiento pepper soup, tatemada de queso

Ceviches

tilapia marinated in lime juice, tomato, cilantro, onion, radish, avocado, fresno pepper-lime broth + chips
Ceviche De Pescado

Ceviche De Pescado

$15.00

.tilapia marinated in lime juice, tomato, cilantro, onion, radish, avocado, fresno pepper-lime broth + chips

Ceviche De Atun

Ceviche De Atun

$16.00

ahi tuna, orange-serrano soy, avocado, sesame, chorizo aioli + chips

Ceviche De Salmon

Ceviche De Salmon

$16.00

citrus cured salmon, crispy corn, avocado, red onion, cilantro, serrano-lime jelly, mandarin orange jus

Sides

Esquites

Esquites

$8.00

grilled corn, epazote-butter, lemon aioli queso cotija, piquin

Arroz

Arroz

$6.00

white rice, poblano, crema, chihuahua cheese

Frijoles

Frijoles

$4.00

refried pinto beans, chipotle, garlic

Papas

Papas

$8.00

fried potato cubes, roasted poblano aioli

1/2 QT Salsa Serrano

1/2 QT Salsa Serrano

$9.00

Green grilled chile serrano

1/2 QT Cruda

1/2 QT Cruda

$9.00

Fresh serrano, cilantro-avocado

1/2 QT Habanero

1/2 QT Habanero

$9.00

Very hot roasted chile habanero

1/2 QT Morita

1/2 QT Morita

$9.00

Red roasted chile morita

1/2 QT Pico de Gallo

1/2 QT Pico de Gallo

$8.00

Tomato, onion, cilantro, chile serrano

Tacos (2 per order)

Bien Trucha

Bien Trucha

$10.00

carne asada, chorizo, melted chihuahua cheese, roasted tomatillo-serrano salsa

Pescado

Pescado

$9.75

crispy beer battered tilapia, red cabbage, onion, tomato, lime, chipotle-morita aioli

Flautas

Flautas

$9.25

crispy rolled tortilla, shredded chicken, potato hash, crema, queso fresco morita-serrano salsa

Pastor

Pastor

$9.25

ancho-guajillo marinated pork, cilantro, onion, pineapple, morita salsa

Quiubo

Quiubo

$9.50

braised beeft, melted chihuahua cheese, pepino relish, scallions, avocado-salsa cruda

Calabaza

Calabaza

$9.00

grilled squash, charred panela cheese, pinto beans, tomato-arbol salsa

Panza

Panza

$10.00

slow roasted pork belly, tomatillo, jicama, charred onion, cucumber, morita salsa

Pollo Almendrado

Pollo Almendrado

$9.25

shredded chicken, braised almendrado salsa, pickled onions, crema, toasted sesame seeds

Diabla

Diabla

$9.75

sauteed shrimp, chipotle butter-mojo de ajo, onion, avocado

Postres

Flan

Flan

$9.00

vanilla hard custard, dark sugar, rompope (contains alcohol)

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$9.00

fluffy white cake soaked in three milks, almond chantilly, blueberry preserve

Refrescos

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$4.00
Jarritos Grapefruit

Jarritos Grapefruit

$3.00
Jarritos Mineragua Sparkling Mineral Water

Jarritos Mineragua Sparkling Mineral Water

$3.00
Coke

Coke

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00

Mixes

1 Liter Margarita Mix

1 Liter Margarita Mix

$35.00

Add your own alcohol to our fresh citrus house mix. Approx. 15-17 servings per liter.

check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
