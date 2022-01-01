- Home
Sparrow Coffee Naperville
120 Water St, Unit 110
Naperville, IL 60540
Popular Items
COFFEE
10oz Batch Brew
Freshly brewed drip coffee!
20oz Batch Brew
Go back to the basics with our rotating drip coffee!
10oz Cafe Au Lait
Classic Batch Brew topped with steamed milk of your choice!
20oz Cafe Au Lait
Classic Batch Brew topped with steamed milk of your choice!
Chemex - hand poured
Colombia Nariño hand poured Chemex made to order. Comes in one 20oz or two 10oz.
Cold Brew
Smooth Colombia Honey cold brew over ice. Not available in decaf. Only available in 16oz.
Nitro Draft
Nitrogen infused Ethiopian coffee right off the tap! Comes in 16oz, chilled, and served with no ice. Not available in decaf.
Pourover Coffee - V60
Expand your coffee horizons with our rotating pour overs. Only comes in 10oz.
10oz Red Eye
Put a pep in your step with a batch brew with a double shot of espresso.
20oz Hot Red Eye
Put a pep in your step with a batch brew with a double shot of espresso.
Boxed Coffee (96oz)
96oz of drip coffee to take home to share! Our boxed coffee comes with twelve 8oz cups, cream, and sugar for everyone to enjoy! 96 oz of black drip coffee with twelve 8oz to go cups, cream, sugar and all the fixings you need
Espresso Drinks
Espresso
Double shot of our Espresso Marbella
Macchiato (4oz)
A traditional 4oz Café Macchiato made with your choice of milk.
Flat White (5oz)
Ristretto shot with your choice of steamed milk. Similar to a Cortado, our Flat White packs a punch. Only available in 5oz.
Competition Cappuccino
The 'Com Capp' is our nod to the historical requirements of the World Barista Championship cappuccino. A European-style cappuccino that comes in 6oz and your choice of milk.
Cappuccino
Classic Cappuccino that comes in 8oz and your choice of steamed milk.
Iced Latte
Ristretto shot mixed with your choice of milk over ice. Only available in 16oz.
10oz Latte
Lungo double shot with your choice of steamed milk.
20oz Latte
Two Lungo double shots with your choice of steamed milk.
10oz Mocha
Lungo double shot with house made Mocha syrup and your choice of steamed milk.
20oz Mocha
Two Lungo double shots with house made Mocha syrup and your choice of steamed milk.
Iced Mocha
Lungo double shot with house made Mocha mixed with your choice of milk, served over ice. Only available in 16oz.
10oz Americano
Hot water topped with a Lungo double shot.
20oz Americano
Hot water topped with two Lungo double shots.
Iced Americano (16oz)
Ristretto shot with water, served over ice. Only available in 16oz.
Green Tea
Genmaicha
Iced Genmaicha
Japanese Sencha
Iced Sencha
Jasmine Monkey King
Iced Jasmine Monkey King (16oz)
10oz Matcha Latte
A perfect balance of Matcha and sweetness can be found in our Matcha latte! Our Matcha latte comes with our house blend Matcha and steamed milk of your choice.
20oz Matcha Latte
Iced Matcha (16oz)
Try our perfectly balanced Matcha but iced! Our iced Matcha come with our house blend Matcha and your choice of milk served over ice! Only available in 16oz.
Black Tea
10oz Chai Latte
Our Masala Chai Tea is traditionally made and unique to Sparrow! This spiced tea is consistently held over heat to deliver a well balanced cup of Chai. Only available hot and made with whole milk. Comes in 10 or 16oz.
16 Oz Chai Latte
Blue Flower Earl Gray
Iced Blue Flower Earl Gray
London Fog
Tea latte crafted with Earl Grey Blue Flower, vanilla syrup and topped with steamed milk.
Iced London Fog (16oz)
Tea latte crafted with Earl Grey Blue Flower, vanilla syrup, poured over ice and topped with steamed milk.
Iced Nilgiri Citrus Jasmine
Nilgiri Glendale Estate
Tisane
Cascara
Looking for a fruity and caffeinated tea? Our Cascara is the perfect pick for you! This tea is uniquely made with the cherry fruit found on the outside of the coffee bean! Only available in 10oz.
Iced Cascara
Looking for a fruity and caffeinated tea? Get refreshed with our Iced Cascara! This tea is uniquely made with the cherry fruit found on the outside of the coffee bean! Only available in 16oz.
Rooibos
Iced Rooibos
Cascara Fog
Our sweet cascara tea with a touch of vanilla and your choice of steamed milk.
Iced Cascara Fog
Our sweet cascara tea with a touch of vanilla and your choice of milk, served over ice.
PASTRIES
Aya Samoas
Decadent chocolate cake encased in chocolate and topped with coconut flakes and chocolate drizzle.
Banana Streusel Muffin
Fresh baked banana muffin topped with a delicious and crunchy streusel.
Black Currant Scone
Fresh baked scone with black currants and orange zest, topped with sugar in the raw.
Cinnamon Roll
Fresh baked cinnamon rolls topped with our house made cream cheese frosting.
Flaky Biscuit
Flaky and buttery layered biscuit with a crisp outside and topped with flaky salt. Served with chamomile butter and seasonal jam.
Lemon Poppy Bread
A refreshing slice of lemon poppy bread with a lemon glaze.
Liège Waffle
Try our Liège Waffle fresh off the waffle iron! Our Liège Waffle is made to order with authentic Belgian pearl sugar throughout and caramelized pearl sugar on the outside.
Pumpkin Chai Muffin
White Cheddar Scone
CROISSANTS
Butter Croissant
Classic Butter Croissant only available Friday, Saturday, and Sunday!
Everything Croissant
Our classic butter croissant filled with a chive cream and topped with everything bagel seasoning! Only available Friday, Saturday & Sunday
Almond Croissant
Our classic butter croissant with almond filling and topped with crunchy almonds and powdered sugar. Only available Friday, Saturday, and Sunday!
Monkey Bread
Flaky and cinnamon-y pull apart monkey bread. Only available Friday, Saturday & Sunday
Cruffin
A swirl of croissant dough with a crunchy flakey outside coated lightly in sugar.
Chocolate Croissant
Available Friday, Saturday & Sunday
Spooky Croissant
COOKIES
Coffee Chocolate Cookie
Our signature milk chocolate cookie made with our own coffee and topped with a touch of flaky salt!
Hazelnut Chocolate Cookie
A milk chocolate chip cookie with hazelnuts throughout and topped with a touch of flaky salt!
Double Chocolate Cookie
A rich and chocolatey double chocolate cookie!
Rainbow Sprinkle Cookie
A fun and colorful sugar cookie topped with our house cream cheese frosting and sprinkles!
Peanut Butter Cookie GF/ Vegan
Our Gluten Free and Vegan friendly peanut butter cookie topped with candied peanuts!
BREAKFAST/LUNCH
Avocado Toast
Seeded rye toasted with smoked gouda and topped with smashed avocado, leek powder, radish, pickled leeks, Aleppo pepper, and black sesame.
Brekky
Pork belly with soy glaze, eggs, muenster cheese, red pepper jam, and arugula; between a buttery brioche bun.
Classic PB&J
A tried and true classic PB&J. Bonne Maman strawberry preserves and smooth peanut butter on shokupan bread.
Flaky Biscuit, Egg and Cheese
Our house flaky biscuit with a twist! Our flaky biscuit with alpine style cheese and custard egg. Try it with pork belly or ham!
Goat Cheese and Allium Quiche
Silky custard with caramelized onions, braised shallots, charred leeks, fresh chives, and goat cheese in a perfectly flaky crust.
Ham Sandwich
A warm, classic Ham Sandwich with Catalpa Grove ham, alpine style cheese, and sauerkraut on a demi baguette. Comes with a pickle spear on the side.
Sparrow Toast
Toasted bread of your choice served with your choice of whipped butter with sea salt, six-herb butter or caramelized shallot butter, strawberry jam or peanut butter.
Tofu Banh Mi
Our twist on the Vietnamese Bahn Mi! Marinated tofu, pickled vegetables and jalapeños, topped with cilantro and kewpie mayo. Delicious as is or substitute pork belly!
MACARONS
Raspberry Macaron
Passionfruit Macaron
Lemon Macaron
Yuzu Macaron
Sicilian Pistachio Macaron
Vanilla Macaron
Hazelnut Macaron
Coffee Macaron Made w/ Sparrow Coffee
Chef Jerome Landrieu of A LA FOLIE in Naperville crafts these handmade macarons with the finest ingredients and master techniques. This macaron uses Sparrow's own Cremona Espresso.
Salted Caramel Macaron
70% Dark Chocolate Macaron
Pumpkin Macaron
Signature Drinks
10oz Pumpkin Spice Latte
20oz Pumpkin Spice Latte
Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte
10oz Hot Chocolate
Warm up with our rich and decadent house blend Hot Chocolate! Our Hot Chocolate is steamed with your choice of milk and topped with a toasted marshmallow.
20oz Hot Chocolate
Warm up with our rich and decadent house blend Hot Chocolate! Our Hot Chocolate is steamed with your choice of milk and topped with a toasted marshmallow.
10oz Steamer
Steamed milk of choice! Add flavoring for extra deliciousness.
20oz Steamer
Steamed milk of choice! Add flavoring for extra pizzazz.
12 oz Cold Brew Sunrise
Cold Brew + Orange Juice + Rosemary Simple Syrup over ice. Get on board.
16oz Iced Tea Lemonade
Golden Latte
Give your immune system a boost with our Golden Latte. Our house blend of turmeric, ginger, cinnamon, and cayenne; steamed with oat milk, and lightly sweetened with honey. Only available in 8oz.
10oz Apple Cider
Smoothies N' Spritzers
The Shire
Our own version of a green smoothie! Packed with spinach, pear, orange, hemp hearts, honey and blended with oat milk.
Purple Rain
Refreshing purple smoothie with blueberries, banana, tahini, and sugar, blended with oat milk.
Peanut Butter Chocolate Shake
Chocolatey Peanut Butter shake made with cocoa powder, peanut butter, dates and blended with oat milk. Try it with a shot of espresso or banana!
House-made Lemonade
Our tart and refreshing house made lemonade! The perfect summer drink!
Turmeric Ginger Spritz
Ginger Turmeric ice cubes topped with ginger shrub and sparkling water!
Whole Bean Coffee
Brazil Cerrado - 16 oz
Brazil is the world's largest producer of coffee. Known for its balanced flavor, this best-selling bean offers tasting notes of walnut, dark chocolate and brown sugar.
Colombia Nariño - 16 oz
A renowned growing region in southwestern Colombia, surrounded by high mountains and active volcanoes, Nariño offers a fascinating cup, a mixture of citric acids, fruit flavors, and an herbal aroma. This coffee is an example of the complex terroir Colombian farms have to offer. Caramel sweetness, notes of ripe grapes, a hint of raspberry, medium acidity, citrusy aftertaste, clean and pleasant cup.
Decaf Colombia - 16 oz
This decaf lot from Colombia is exceptional, meticulously roasted to highlight classic Colombian characteristics centered on walnut notes. The Swiss Water Decaf plant uses a chemical free water process method to remove caffeine while maintaining essential coffee flavors. The resulting coffee is 99.9 caffeine free.
El Salvador Gallinazo Red Bourbon
Espresso Cremona - 16 oz
Using high-grade South American coffees, this roast is a perfect example of Northern European espresso accentuating rounded dry fruit with intense nuttiness. A subtle caramel sweetness lingers on the palate.
Espresso Havana - 16 oz
A blend of coffees from the South Pacific, this espresso is full-bodied, earthy, and sensory overload. Reminiscent of a classic Southern Italian espresso but this deep roasted selection also makes an excellent base for Cuban coffee. It's dark and bitter-sweet with delicate acidity. The unique terroir offers notes of dried spices, green pepper and dark chocolate.
Espresso Marbella Organic - 16 oz
Our flagship espresso, primarily a blend of Central and South American coffees is an interpretation of a Spanish style espresso. Named after a coastal city in southern Spain, this espresso is light with vibrant acidity. Notes of raspberry and clementine are front and center with smooth, milk-chocolate aftertaste.
Ethiopia Guji Shakiso 16oz
Fall Blend
Kenya Kagumoini
Mexico Yoloxochitian
Nicaragua La Peña Yellow Catuai
A delightful tea-like quality w/ muddled stone fruit notes throughout. It's lovely with an apricot finish. This lot is entirely Yellow Catuai, a coffee variety that ripens on the tree to a beautiful yellow color.
Rwanda Intango Experimental
Yirgecheffe Kochere -16oz
Tanzania Iyenga Peaberry
Packaged Tea
Sencha
Love our teas? Take the taste of Sparrow home with our packaged tea!
Japanese Matcha
Love our teas? Take the taste of Sparrow home with our packaged tea!
Genmaicha
Love our teas? Take the taste of Sparrow home with our packaged tea!
Earl Grey Blue Flowers
Chai Masala
Love our teas? Take the taste of Sparrow home with our packaged tea!
Cascara
Love our teas? Take the taste of Sparrow home with our packaged tea!
Peppermint
Love our teas? Take the taste of Sparrow home with our packaged tea!
Rooibos
Love our teas? Take the taste of Sparrow home with our packaged tea!
Winter Mulling Spice
Grab & Go
Overnight Oats
House made overnight oats topped with candied oats. Comes with pepitas, toasted sunflower seeds, and hemp hearts.
Topo Chico Mineral Water
Mountain Valley Water
Horizon 2% Milk
Horizon Chocolate Milk
Bottled Cold Brew (32oz)
Colombia Los Hermanos
Simply Orange Juice (12oz)
Brewing Gear
AeroPress Go
AeroPress Micro-Filters 350ct
Aoyoshi Pour Over Kettle 1L
Bodum Columbia Coffee Maker
Bonmac Ceramic Coffee Dripper
Bonmac Filters For Bonmac Dripper
Bonmac Filters for Hario V60
Chemex 3-Cup
Chemex 6 Cup
Chemex 8 Cup
Chemex Filters 3 Cup
Chemex Filters 6/8 Cup
Espro French Press (32oz)
Hario Double Glass Coffee Press DGC-40-OV
Hario Drip Pot Woodneck
Hario Range Server 360 Clear XGS-36TB
T Sac
Teaorwood Tea Infuser 450ml
Teaorwood Tea Infuser 700ml
V60 Drip Decanter
Sparrow Merchandise
Cocoa Mix 8oz
House Made Caramel
House-Made Vanilla 8oz
Marshmallows 8ct
Sparrow "DO NO HARM" T-Shirt
Sparrow Brazil Long Sleeve T-shirt
Sparrow Logo Glass
Sparrow Miir Camp Mug
Sparrow Miir Dog Bowl Black
Sparrow Miir Dog Bowl White
Sparrow Miir Tumbler
Sparrow Water Bottle Black
Sparrow Water Bottle White
Candy
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
120 Water St, Unit 110, Naperville, IL 60540