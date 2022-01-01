Sparrow Coffee Naperville

Espresso Havana - 16 oz

$18.50

A blend of coffees from the South Pacific, this espresso is full-bodied, earthy, and sensory overload. Reminiscent of a classic Southern Italian espresso but this deep roasted selection also makes an excellent base for Cuban coffee. It's dark and bitter-sweet with delicate acidity. The unique terroir offers notes of dried spices, green pepper and dark chocolate.