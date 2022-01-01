Sparrow Coffee Naperville imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Sparrow Coffee Naperville

review star

No reviews yet

120 Water St, Unit 110

Naperville, IL 60540

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Iced Latte
10oz Latte
20oz Latte

COFFEE

10oz Batch Brew

10oz Batch Brew

$3.50

Freshly brewed drip coffee!

20oz Batch Brew

20oz Batch Brew

$4.50

Go back to the basics with our rotating drip coffee!

10oz Cafe Au Lait

10oz Cafe Au Lait

$4.75

Classic Batch Brew topped with steamed milk of your choice!

20oz Cafe Au Lait

20oz Cafe Au Lait

$6.50

Classic Batch Brew topped with steamed milk of your choice!

Chemex - hand poured

Chemex - hand poured

$7.75Out of stock

Colombia Nariño hand poured Chemex made to order. Comes in one 20oz or two 10oz.

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$6.25

Smooth Colombia Honey cold brew over ice. Not available in decaf. Only available in 16oz.

Nitro Draft

Nitro Draft

$5.75

Nitrogen infused Ethiopian coffee right off the tap! Comes in 16oz, chilled, and served with no ice. Not available in decaf.

Pourover Coffee - V60

Pourover Coffee - V60

$4.50

Expand your coffee horizons with our rotating pour overs. Only comes in 10oz.

10oz Red Eye

10oz Red Eye

$4.00

Put a pep in your step with a batch brew with a double shot of espresso.

20oz Hot Red Eye

20oz Hot Red Eye

$5.00

Put a pep in your step with a batch brew with a double shot of espresso.

Boxed Coffee (96oz)

Boxed Coffee (96oz)

$36.00

96oz of drip coffee to take home to share! Our boxed coffee comes with twelve 8oz cups, cream, and sugar for everyone to enjoy! 96 oz of black drip coffee with twelve 8oz to go cups, cream, sugar and all the fixings you need

Espresso Drinks

Espresso

Espresso

$3.50

Double shot of our Espresso Marbella

Macchiato (4oz)

Macchiato (4oz)

$4.00

A traditional 4oz Café Macchiato made with your choice of milk.

Flat White (5oz)

Flat White (5oz)

$4.25

Ristretto shot with your choice of steamed milk. Similar to a Cortado, our Flat White packs a punch. Only available in 5oz.

Competition Cappuccino

Competition Cappuccino

$4.35

The 'Com Capp' is our nod to the historical requirements of the World Barista Championship cappuccino. A European-style cappuccino that comes in 6oz and your choice of milk.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.50

Classic Cappuccino that comes in 8oz and your choice of steamed milk.

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$5.75

Ristretto shot mixed with your choice of milk over ice. Only available in 16oz.

10oz Latte

10oz Latte

$4.75

Lungo double shot with your choice of steamed milk.

20oz Latte

20oz Latte

$6.50

Two Lungo double shots with your choice of steamed milk.

10oz Mocha

10oz Mocha

$5.25

Lungo double shot with house made Mocha syrup and your choice of steamed milk.

20oz Mocha

20oz Mocha

$6.75

Two Lungo double shots with house made Mocha syrup and your choice of steamed milk.

Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha

$6.75

Lungo double shot with house made Mocha mixed with your choice of milk, served over ice. Only available in 16oz.

10oz Americano

10oz Americano

$4.00

Hot water topped with a Lungo double shot.

20oz Americano

20oz Americano

$5.25

Hot water topped with two Lungo double shots.

Iced Americano (16oz)

Iced Americano (16oz)

$4.00

Ristretto shot with water, served over ice. Only available in 16oz.

Green Tea

Genmaicha

Genmaicha

$4.50
Iced Genmaicha

Iced Genmaicha

$4.50
Japanese Sencha

Japanese Sencha

$4.50
Iced Sencha

Iced Sencha

$4.50
Jasmine Monkey King

Jasmine Monkey King

$4.50
Iced Jasmine Monkey King (16oz)

Iced Jasmine Monkey King (16oz)

$4.50
10oz Matcha Latte

10oz Matcha Latte

$5.75

A perfect balance of Matcha and sweetness can be found in our Matcha latte! Our Matcha latte comes with our house blend Matcha and steamed milk of your choice.

20oz Matcha Latte

$7.50
Iced Matcha (16oz)

Iced Matcha (16oz)

$6.25

Try our perfectly balanced Matcha but iced! Our iced Matcha come with our house blend Matcha and your choice of milk served over ice! Only available in 16oz.

Black Tea

10oz Chai Latte

10oz Chai Latte

$4.50

Our Masala Chai Tea is traditionally made and unique to Sparrow! This spiced tea is consistently held over heat to deliver a well balanced cup of Chai. Only available hot and made with whole milk. Comes in 10 or 16oz.

16 Oz Chai Latte

$5.50
Blue Flower Earl Gray

Blue Flower Earl Gray

$4.50
Iced Blue Flower Earl Gray

Iced Blue Flower Earl Gray

$4.50
London Fog

London Fog

$5.25

Tea latte crafted with Earl Grey Blue Flower, vanilla syrup and topped with steamed milk.

Iced London Fog (16oz)

Iced London Fog (16oz)

$5.25

Tea latte crafted with Earl Grey Blue Flower, vanilla syrup, poured over ice and topped with steamed milk.

Iced Nilgiri Citrus Jasmine

$4.50

Nilgiri Glendale Estate

$4.50

Tisane

Cascara

Cascara

$4.50

Looking for a fruity and caffeinated tea? Our Cascara is the perfect pick for you! This tea is uniquely made with the cherry fruit found on the outside of the coffee bean! Only available in 10oz.

Iced Cascara

Iced Cascara

$4.50

Looking for a fruity and caffeinated tea? Get refreshed with our Iced Cascara! This tea is uniquely made with the cherry fruit found on the outside of the coffee bean! Only available in 16oz.

Rooibos

Rooibos

$4.50
Iced Rooibos

Iced Rooibos

$4.50
Cascara Fog

Cascara Fog

$5.25

Our sweet cascara tea with a touch of vanilla and your choice of steamed milk.

Iced Cascara Fog

Iced Cascara Fog

$5.25

Our sweet cascara tea with a touch of vanilla and your choice of milk, served over ice.

PASTRIES

Aya Samoas

Aya Samoas

$4.50

Decadent chocolate cake encased in chocolate and topped with coconut flakes and chocolate drizzle.

Banana Streusel Muffin

Banana Streusel Muffin

$4.00

Fresh baked banana muffin topped with a delicious and crunchy streusel.

Black Currant Scone

Black Currant Scone

$3.50

Fresh baked scone with black currants and orange zest, topped with sugar in the raw.

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$6.00

Fresh baked cinnamon rolls topped with our house made cream cheese frosting.

Flaky Biscuit

Flaky Biscuit

$5.50

Flaky and buttery layered biscuit with a crisp outside and topped with flaky salt. Served with chamomile butter and seasonal jam.

Lemon Poppy Bread

Lemon Poppy Bread

$4.00

A refreshing slice of lemon poppy bread with a lemon glaze.

Liège Waffle

Liège Waffle

$4.75

Try our Liège Waffle fresh off the waffle iron! Our Liège Waffle is made to order with authentic Belgian pearl sugar throughout and caramelized pearl sugar on the outside.

Pumpkin Chai Muffin

$5.00

White Cheddar Scone

$3.50

CROISSANTS

Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$4.50

Classic Butter Croissant only available Friday, Saturday, and Sunday!

Everything Croissant

Everything Croissant

$5.00

Our classic butter croissant filled with a chive cream and topped with everything bagel seasoning! Only available Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$7.50

Our classic butter croissant with almond filling and topped with crunchy almonds and powdered sugar. Only available Friday, Saturday, and Sunday!

Monkey Bread

Monkey Bread

$5.00

Flaky and cinnamon-y pull apart monkey bread. Only available Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Cruffin

Cruffin

$4.75

A swirl of croissant dough with a crunchy flakey outside coated lightly in sugar.

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.50

Available Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Spooky Croissant

$8.50Out of stock

COOKIES

Coffee Chocolate Cookie

Coffee Chocolate Cookie

$3.75

Our signature milk chocolate cookie made with our own coffee and topped with a touch of flaky salt!

Hazelnut Chocolate Cookie

Hazelnut Chocolate Cookie

$3.75

A milk chocolate chip cookie with hazelnuts throughout and topped with a touch of flaky salt!

Double Chocolate Cookie

Double Chocolate Cookie

$3.75

A rich and chocolatey double chocolate cookie!

Rainbow Sprinkle Cookie

Rainbow Sprinkle Cookie

$3.75

A fun and colorful sugar cookie topped with our house cream cheese frosting and sprinkles!

Peanut Butter Cookie GF/ Vegan

Peanut Butter Cookie GF/ Vegan

$4.50

Our Gluten Free and Vegan friendly peanut butter cookie topped with candied peanuts!

BREAKFAST/LUNCH

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$12.50

Seeded rye toasted with smoked gouda and topped with smashed avocado, leek powder, radish, pickled leeks, Aleppo pepper, and black sesame.

Brekky

Brekky

$10.00

Pork belly with soy glaze, eggs, muenster cheese, red pepper jam, and arugula; between a buttery brioche bun.

Classic PB&J

Classic PB&J

$5.50

A tried and true classic PB&J. Bonne Maman strawberry preserves and smooth peanut butter on shokupan bread.

Flaky Biscuit, Egg and Cheese

Flaky Biscuit, Egg and Cheese

$7.75

Our house flaky biscuit with a twist! Our flaky biscuit with alpine style cheese and custard egg. Try it with pork belly or ham!

Goat Cheese and Allium Quiche

Goat Cheese and Allium Quiche

$9.50

Silky custard with caramelized onions, braised shallots, charred leeks, fresh chives, and goat cheese in a perfectly flaky crust.

Ham Sandwich

Ham Sandwich

$10.00

A warm, classic Ham Sandwich with Catalpa Grove ham, alpine style cheese, and sauerkraut on a demi baguette. Comes with a pickle spear on the side.

Sparrow Toast

Sparrow Toast

$4.50

Toasted bread of your choice served with your choice of whipped butter with sea salt, six-herb butter or caramelized shallot butter, strawberry jam or peanut butter.

Tofu Banh Mi

Tofu Banh Mi

$10.00

Our twist on the Vietnamese Bahn Mi! Marinated tofu, pickled vegetables and jalapeños, topped with cilantro and kewpie mayo. Delicious as is or substitute pork belly!

MACARONS

Raspberry Macaron

Raspberry Macaron

$2.75
Passionfruit Macaron

Passionfruit Macaron

$2.75
Lemon Macaron

Lemon Macaron

$2.75

Yuzu Macaron

$2.75
Sicilian Pistachio Macaron

Sicilian Pistachio Macaron

$2.75
Vanilla Macaron

Vanilla Macaron

$2.75
Hazelnut Macaron

Hazelnut Macaron

$2.75
Coffee Macaron Made w/ Sparrow Coffee

Coffee Macaron Made w/ Sparrow Coffee

$2.75

Chef Jerome Landrieu of A LA FOLIE in Naperville crafts these handmade macarons with the finest ingredients and master techniques. This macaron uses Sparrow's own Cremona Espresso.

Salted Caramel Macaron

Salted Caramel Macaron

$2.75
70% Dark Chocolate Macaron

70% Dark Chocolate Macaron

$2.75

Pumpkin Macaron

$2.75

Signature Drinks

10oz Pumpkin Spice Latte

$6.00

20oz Pumpkin Spice Latte

$7.25

Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte

$7.25

10oz Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Warm up with our rich and decadent house blend Hot Chocolate! Our Hot Chocolate is steamed with your choice of milk and topped with a toasted marshmallow.

20oz Hot Chocolate

20oz Hot Chocolate

$6.50

Warm up with our rich and decadent house blend Hot Chocolate! Our Hot Chocolate is steamed with your choice of milk and topped with a toasted marshmallow.

10oz Steamer

10oz Steamer

$4.25

Steamed milk of choice! Add flavoring for extra deliciousness.

20oz Steamer

20oz Steamer

$5.75

Steamed milk of choice! Add flavoring for extra pizzazz.

12 oz Cold Brew Sunrise

$5.00

Cold Brew + Orange Juice + Rosemary Simple Syrup over ice. Get on board.

16oz Iced Tea Lemonade

$4.50
Golden Latte

Golden Latte

$5.00

Give your immune system a boost with our Golden Latte. Our house blend of turmeric, ginger, cinnamon, and cayenne; steamed with oat milk, and lightly sweetened with honey. Only available in 8oz.

10oz Apple Cider

$4.00

Smoothies N' Spritzers

The Shire

The Shire

$6.25

Our own version of a green smoothie! Packed with spinach, pear, orange, hemp hearts, honey and blended with oat milk.

Purple Rain

Purple Rain

$6.25

Refreshing purple smoothie with blueberries, banana, tahini, and sugar, blended with oat milk.

Peanut Butter Chocolate Shake

Peanut Butter Chocolate Shake

$6.25

Chocolatey Peanut Butter shake made with cocoa powder, peanut butter, dates and blended with oat milk. Try it with a shot of espresso or banana!

House-made Lemonade

House-made Lemonade

$3.50

Our tart and refreshing house made lemonade! The perfect summer drink!

Turmeric Ginger Spritz

Turmeric Ginger Spritz

$4.50

Ginger Turmeric ice cubes topped with ginger shrub and sparkling water!

Whole Bean Coffee

Brazil Cerrado - 16 oz

Brazil Cerrado - 16 oz

$18.50

Brazil is the world's largest producer of coffee. Known for its balanced flavor, this best-selling bean offers tasting notes of walnut, dark chocolate and brown sugar.

Colombia Nariño - 16 oz

Colombia Nariño - 16 oz

$18.50

A renowned growing region in southwestern Colombia, surrounded by high mountains and active volcanoes, Nariño offers a fascinating cup, a mixture of citric acids, fruit flavors, and an herbal aroma. This coffee is an example of the complex terroir Colombian farms have to offer. Caramel sweetness, notes of ripe grapes, a hint of raspberry, medium acidity, citrusy aftertaste, clean and pleasant cup.

Decaf Colombia - 16 oz

Decaf Colombia - 16 oz

$17.50

This decaf lot from Colombia is exceptional, meticulously roasted to highlight classic Colombian characteristics centered on walnut notes. The Swiss Water Decaf plant uses a chemical free water process method to remove caffeine while maintaining essential coffee flavors. The resulting coffee is 99.9 caffeine free.

El Salvador Gallinazo Red Bourbon

$21.50
Espresso Cremona - 16 oz

Espresso Cremona - 16 oz

$18.50

Using high-grade South American coffees, this roast is a perfect example of Northern European espresso accentuating rounded dry fruit with intense nuttiness. A subtle caramel sweetness lingers on the palate.

Espresso Havana - 16 oz

Espresso Havana - 16 oz

$18.50

A blend of coffees from the South Pacific, this espresso is full-bodied, earthy, and sensory overload. Reminiscent of a classic Southern Italian espresso but this deep roasted selection also makes an excellent base for Cuban coffee. It's dark and bitter-sweet with delicate acidity. The unique terroir offers notes of dried spices, green pepper and dark chocolate.

Espresso Marbella Organic - 16 oz

Espresso Marbella Organic - 16 oz

$19.50

Our flagship espresso, primarily a blend of Central and South American coffees is an interpretation of a Spanish style espresso. Named after a coastal city in southern Spain, this espresso is light with vibrant acidity. Notes of raspberry and clementine are front and center with smooth, milk-chocolate aftertaste.

Ethiopia Guji Shakiso 16oz

$19.50Out of stock

Fall Blend

$18.50

Kenya Kagumoini

$19.50
Mexico Yoloxochitian

Mexico Yoloxochitian

$18.50
Nicaragua La Peña Yellow Catuai

Nicaragua La Peña Yellow Catuai

$19.50

A delightful tea-like quality w/ muddled stone fruit notes throughout. It's lovely with an apricot finish. This lot is entirely Yellow Catuai, a coffee variety that ripens on the tree to a beautiful yellow color.

Rwanda Intango Experimental

Rwanda Intango Experimental

$19.50
Yirgecheffe Kochere -16oz

Yirgecheffe Kochere -16oz

$18.50

Tanzania Iyenga Peaberry

$19.50

Packaged Tea

Sencha

Sencha

$22.50

Love our teas? Take the taste of Sparrow home with our packaged tea!

Japanese Matcha

Japanese Matcha

$36.00

Love our teas? Take the taste of Sparrow home with our packaged tea!

Genmaicha

Genmaicha

$18.50

Love our teas? Take the taste of Sparrow home with our packaged tea!

Earl Grey Blue Flowers

Earl Grey Blue Flowers

$18.50
Chai Masala

Chai Masala

$18.50

Love our teas? Take the taste of Sparrow home with our packaged tea!

Cascara

Cascara

$18.50

Love our teas? Take the taste of Sparrow home with our packaged tea!

Peppermint

Peppermint

$12.50

Love our teas? Take the taste of Sparrow home with our packaged tea!

Rooibos

Rooibos

$18.50

Love our teas? Take the taste of Sparrow home with our packaged tea!

Winter Mulling Spice

Winter Mulling Spice

$12.00Out of stock

Grab & Go

Overnight Oats

Overnight Oats

$6.25

House made overnight oats topped with candied oats. Comes with pepitas, toasted sunflower seeds, and hemp hearts.

Topo Chico Mineral Water

Topo Chico Mineral Water

$3.50
Mountain Valley Water

Mountain Valley Water

$4.00
Horizon 2% Milk

Horizon 2% Milk

$3.25
Horizon Chocolate Milk

Horizon Chocolate Milk

$3.25
Bottled Cold Brew (32oz)

Bottled Cold Brew (32oz)

$23.00Out of stock

Colombia Los Hermanos

Simply Orange Juice (12oz)

$3.25

Brewing Gear

AeroPress Go

AeroPress Go

$34.00
AeroPress Micro-Filters 350ct

AeroPress Micro-Filters 350ct

$8.00
Aoyoshi Pour Over Kettle 1L

Aoyoshi Pour Over Kettle 1L

$73.00
Bodum Columbia Coffee Maker

Bodum Columbia Coffee Maker

$67.00
Bonmac Ceramic Coffee Dripper

Bonmac Ceramic Coffee Dripper

$26.00

Bonmac Filters For Bonmac Dripper

$8.00
Bonmac Filters for Hario V60

Bonmac Filters for Hario V60

$8.00
Chemex 3-Cup

Chemex 3-Cup

$40.00
Chemex 6 Cup

Chemex 6 Cup

$50.00
Chemex 8 Cup

Chemex 8 Cup

$56.00
Chemex Filters 3 Cup

Chemex Filters 3 Cup

$24.00
Chemex Filters 6/8 Cup

Chemex Filters 6/8 Cup

$22.00
Espro French Press (32oz)

Espro French Press (32oz)

$95.00
Hario Double Glass Coffee Press DGC-40-OV

Hario Double Glass Coffee Press DGC-40-OV

$90.00
Hario Drip Pot Woodneck

Hario Drip Pot Woodneck

$52.00
Hario Range Server 360 Clear XGS-36TB

Hario Range Server 360 Clear XGS-36TB

$24.00

T Sac

$16.00
Teaorwood Tea Infuser 450ml

Teaorwood Tea Infuser 450ml

$49.00
Teaorwood Tea Infuser 700ml

Teaorwood Tea Infuser 700ml

$59.00
V60 Drip Decanter

V60 Drip Decanter

$34.00

Books

Donabe Cook Book (Single Thread Restaurant)

Donabe Cook Book (Single Thread Restaurant)

$35.00

Potation Handbook

$45.00

Sparrow Merchandise

Cocoa Mix 8oz

Cocoa Mix 8oz

$13.50

House Made Caramel

$15.00

House-Made Vanilla 8oz

$15.00
Marshmallows 8ct

Marshmallows 8ct

$9.00
Sparrow "DO NO HARM" T-Shirt

Sparrow "DO NO HARM" T-Shirt

$27.00
Sparrow Brazil Long Sleeve T-shirt

Sparrow Brazil Long Sleeve T-shirt

$32.00
Sparrow Logo Glass

Sparrow Logo Glass

$12.00

Sparrow Miir Camp Mug

$29.00

Sparrow Miir Dog Bowl Black

$40.00

Sparrow Miir Dog Bowl White

$40.00

Sparrow Miir Tumbler

$25.00

Sparrow Water Bottle Black

$40.00

Sparrow Water Bottle White

$40.00

Candy

Endorphin Chocolate

Endorphin Chocolate

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

120 Water St, Unit 110, Naperville, IL 60540

Directions

Gallery
Sparrow Coffee Naperville image

Similar restaurants in your area

Riverwalk Cafe - 441 Aurora Ave.
orange star3.5 • 3
441 Aurora Ave. Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Mud and Char
orange starNo Reviews
2742 Maple Ave. Downers Grove, IL 60515
View restaurantnext
Honey-Jam Cafe - Bolingbrook
orange starNo Reviews
120 E Boughton Road Bolingbrook, IL 60440
View restaurantnext
Honey-Jam Cafe - Downers Grove
orange starNo Reviews
3000 Oak Grove Road Downers Grove, IL 60515
View restaurantnext
Endiro Coffee
orange star4.6 • 1,216
29 West New York Street Aurora, IL 60506
View restaurantnext
Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Oakbrook Terrace
orange star4.5 • 1,682
17W615 Butterfield Rd Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Naperville

Egg Harbor Cafe - Naperville
orange star4.5 • 4,283
175 Jackson Avenue Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Fiamme
orange star4.4 • 3,122
19 Washington St Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Blue Sushi Sake Grill - Blue Naperville
orange star4.4 • 2,763
123 WATER STREET Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Quiubo
orange star4.5 • 2,421
120 Water St Suite 122 Suite 122 Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Fontinas Italian Kitchen - 1767 W Ogden ave Unit 131
orange star4.7 • 1,770
1767 W Ogden ave Unit 131 Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Eggs Inc - Naperville
orange star4.4 • 1,718
220 S Washington St Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Naperville
Lisle
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Bolingbrook
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Woodridge
review star
Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)
Wheaton
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)
Downers Grove
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Glen Ellyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
West Chicago
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Plainfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston