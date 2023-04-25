Main picView gallery

Davanti Enoteca Naperville

47 E. Chicago Ave

Naperville, IL 60540

DINNER MENU

FORMAGGI + SALUMI

(3) Formaggi + Salumi

$19.00

pick any 3 cheese or meats

(4) Formaggi + Salumi

$25.00

Pick any 4 cheese or meats

(5) Formaggi + Salumi

$29.00

Pick any 5 cheese or meats

ANTIPASTI

Whipped Ricotta

$12.00

ricotta + honeycomb + ciabatta

Truffle Egg Toast

$14.00

fontina+ egg yolk+ button mushrooms + truffle oil

Prosciutto con Zeppole

$21.00

parmesan puffs + seasonal mostarda

Lamb Porchetta

$25.00

shaved fennel, arugula, cucumber yogurt, salsa verde

Razor Clams

$29.00Out of stock

salsa verde + lemon + capers

Yellowfin Tuna Siciliana

$19.00

blood orange + pine nuts + oregano + peperoncino + olio verde

Nonna’s Meatballs

$16.00

whipped ricotta + pomodoro + ciabatta

Burrata

$17.00

roasted campari tomatoes + sasil pesto + toasted pine nuts + ciabatta

Riso Venere

$21.00

black rice, calamari, calabrian chili, breadcrumbs

VEGETABLES

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$15.00

prosciutto + chilis + pecorino + egg

Whole Roasted Eggplant

$17.00

calabrian chile crunch

Roasted Cauliflower

$16.00

olive tapenade + crispy garbanzos + preserved lemon vinaigrette + parmigiano

Roasted Beets

$15.00

fennel + parsley + whipped goat cheese + pinenuts + lemon agromato

Marinated Roman Artichoke

$14.00

mint + basil + aged balsamic

Broccolini

$16.00

marinated tomato + roasted garlic + chili oil

Olives Mediterranea

$10.00

roasted mediterranean olives + citrus + herbs

INSALTE

Escarole

$14.00

gala apple + pecorino pepato + celery + hazelnuts

Italian Chopped

$15.00

romaine + radicchio + Castelvetrano olives + pepperoncini + blue cheese + crispy prosciutto + tomatoes + marinated artichokes + red wine vinaigrette

Caesar

$15.00

romaine + kale + herb croutons + white anchovy + pecorino vinaigrette

Arugula

$14.00

parmigiano + lemon + olio verde

PER LA TAVOLA

Focaccia Di Recco

$22.00

ligurian flatbread + soft cow’s cheese + honeycomb

Focaccia Di Recco con Prosciutto

$29.00

prosciutto + arugula + lemon agrumato

Focaccia Di Recco al Tartufo

$26.00

tallegio + shitake & crimini mushroom + leeks + truffle cream + honey

Nonna’s D.O.C. Focaccia

$17.00

datterini tomatoes + parmigiano + pecorino + garlic + oregano + chili flake

Nonna’s Focaccia Di Bologna

$19.00

mortadella + red onion + pistachio + fontina

Nonna’s Focaccia Di Siciliana

$20.00

castelvetrano olives + caciocavallo + + warm n’duja

Polenta & Ragu

$20.00

mascarpone polenta + lamb shoulder ragu

PASTA

Cacio e Pepe

$19.00

spaghetti + pecorino + black pepper

Rigatoni Vodka

$23.00

mezze rigatoni + vodka sauce + parmigiano + basil

Mafalde Bolognese

$26.00

castelvetrano olives + fresh oregano + chili flake + lamb bolognese

Orecchiette con Salsiccia

$21.00

handmade little ear pasta + rapini + fennel sausage + lemon + chilis + pecorino

Ricotta Gnocchi

$24.00

fontina fonduta + black truffles + chives

Uovo Raviolo San Dominico

$18.00

spinach + ricotta + egg yolk + brown butter + parmigiano

Linguine ai Ricci di Mare

$29.00

lump crab + miso lobster butter + sea urchin + venetian spice blend

Radiatore con Pesto

$23.00

broccoli pesto + basil + straciatella + pecorino sardo + dried chili

PESCI E CARNI

Polpo

$29.00

potato + celery root + marcona almonds + scallions + finnochiona + horseradish aioli

Pollo “Sole Mio”

$27.00

grilled half chicken + chili pepper paste

Pollo Piccata Carciofi

$26.00

amish chicken thighs + artichokes + caramelized fennel + citrus + capers

Black Bass

$36.00

fingerling potato + salsa verde + castelvetrano olive + pistachio

Luigi’s Arrosticini di Abruzzo

$34.00

marinated lamb shoulder skewers + salsa verde + caciocavallo + shaved fennel + fresh herbs

Bistecca Davanti

$49.00

new york strip + roasted knob onion & garlic + aged balsamic + sea salt

Davanti Burger

$21.00

bacon jam + roasted tomatoes + cheese curd + arugula + roasted garlic aioli + hand cut parmesan porcini fries

DESSERT

Limoncello Tiramisu

$12.00

mascarpone + lemon curd + elderflower + pistachio fennel pollen crumbs

Cacio e Pepe Cheesecake

$11.00

black pepper-honey drizzle

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

47 E. Chicago Ave, Naperville, IL 60540

Directions

