Aloha Pokē Co. Naperville
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info
Aloha! It's pronounced /poh-kay/ and it's a Hawaiian staple dish of cubed, seasoned & marinated fish. At Aloha Poke Company we've created more of a customizable healthy, fast food meal option. Served over various bases (White & Brown rice or Salad), we provide unlimited choices of toppings (Cucumber, Seaweed, Avocado, Tobiko & more) and delicious sauces. It's sushi in a bowl with bigger pieces of each ingredient!
Location
215 South Washington st, Naperville, IL 60540
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Front Street Cantina - Naperville
No Reviews
15 West Jefferson Avenue Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurant
Firecakes - Naperville Promenade
No Reviews
50 S Main Street Suite 136 Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Naperville
Blue Sushi Sake Grill - Blue Naperville
4.4 • 2,763
123 WATER STREET Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurant
Fontinas Italian Kitchen - 1767 W Ogden ave Unit 131
4.7 • 1,770
1767 W Ogden ave Unit 131 Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurant