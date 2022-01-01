Sliders in Naperville
Spartan Ale House
3032 English Rows Ave, Naperville
|Short Rib Sliders
|$17.00
Onion, Provolone, Horseradish Cream, Fries
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES
Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
1504 N Naper Blvd, Naperville
|Chicken Biscuit Sliders
|$13.99
Fresh fried chicken on homemade biscuits
with honey butter and an egg over medium,
served with a side of syrup. Bon app!
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Up North Ale House
1595 North Aurora Road, Naperville
|Bacon & Cheddar Sliders
|$11.99
Applewood smoked bacon with melted cheddar cheese, crispy onions, bbq sauce, lettuce, and tomato
Q-BBQ Naperville
103 S Main St., Naperville
|Kids Sliders (2)
|$7.99
Choice of either Pulled Pork or Pulled Chicken Served on two golden Brioche slider rolls. Comes with a side and a kid's drink.
|Slider Bun (ea)
|$0.89
Add on a Slider bun to your order.
|Sliders
|$2.99
A la Carte mini sandwiches perfect for days when it’s too hard to choose just one! Upgrade to "Q-Style" for .50 cents each.
Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill
1807 S. Washington Street #101, Naperville
|Mini Cheeseburger Sliders
|$14.99
Four mini burgers with American cheese, lettuce and red onion
|Mini Pulled Pork Sliders
|$14.99
Four mini buns filled with our Applewood smoked pulled pork and house BBQ sauce with a side of homemade coleslaw