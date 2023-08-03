Dinner Menu

Small Plates

Filet Mignon Sliders

$16.00

Two 2oz. Filet Medallions / Horseradish Cream / Pickled Onion / Oven Roasted Roma Tomato / Arugula / Mini Brioche

Vietnamese Summer Rolls

$13.00

Roasted Shiitake Mushroom / Assorted Fresh Veggies / Rice Noodles / Basil / Cilantro / Sweet Chili Sauce / Spicy Peanut Sauce (Gluten Free + Vegan)

Steak Tartare

$17.00

Hand Cut Filet Mignon / Dijon Aioli / Egg Yolk / Caper / Red Onion / Tomato / Truffle Oil / Foccacia Crostini

Tempura Fried Cheese Curds

$13.00

Wisconsin Sharp White Cheddar Cheese Curds / Crispy Battered / Giardiniera / Chipotle Aioli (Vegetarian)

Spicy Ahi Tuna + Crispy Rice

$17.00

Crispy Sushi Rice / Avocado / Spicy Aioli / Wasabi Crema / Eel Sauce / Micro Greens

Entourage Deviled Eggs

$15.00

Traditional Deviled Eggs / Kona Coffee + Brown Sugar Glazed Bacon / Maple Syrup (Gluten Free)

Hamachi Crudo

$17.00

Yuzu Vinaigrette / Serrano Chili / Sambal Aioli / Ponzu / Maldon Sea Salt / Micro Wasabi (Gluten Free)

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$20.00

4 U/12 Mexican Blue Prawns / Atomic Cocktail Sauce / Sriracha Aioli (Gluten Free)

Oysters on the Half Shell

$17.00

4 each / Seasonal Chef Selection / Atomic Cocktail Sauce / Green Apple Mignonette (Gluten Free)

Alaskan King Crab "Escargot Style"

$24.00

Garlic + Herb Butter / Puff Pastry Crust

Sweet Chili Calamari

$17.00

Flash Fried / Cherry Pepper / Banana Pepper / Shishito / Sweet Chili Firecraker Sauce

Jumbo Lump Maryland Crab Cake

$23.00

Corn Relish / Smoked Pepper Butter Sauce / Cilantro Oil

Rosemary Focaccia

$9.00

Made Fresh Daily / Mediterranean Olives / Roasted Garlic Cloves / Sea Salt Butter (Vegetarian)

Soup + Salad

Maine Lobster Bisque

$13.00

Jumbo Lump Crab Meat / Crouton / Sherry / Basil Oil / Micro Greens

Classic French Onion

$10.00

Caramelized Sweet Onion / Brioche Crouton / Gruyere Al Forno

Roasted Beets + Whipped Goat Cheese

$15.00

Arugula / Spicy Pecan / Fennel / Blood Orange Vinaigrette (Vegetarian / Gluten Free)

Entourage Wedge

$12.00

Baby Iceberg / Bacon / Egg / Campari Tomato / Cucumber / Danish Blue / Creamy Blue Cheese Dressing

Seafood Green Goddess Cobb

$17.00+

Shrimp / Bay Scallops / Jumbo Lump Crab / Avocado / Campari Tomato / Grilled Corn / Bacon / Blue Cheese / Creamy Green Goddess Dressing (Gluten Free)

Long Island Steak Salad

$25.00

5oz. Dry-Aged / Campari Tomato / Cucumber / Crispy Onion / Goat Cheese / Deviled Egg / Artichoke / Roasted Pepper / Local Greens / Bacon / Avocado Vinaigrette

Organic Kale Caesar

$15.00

Gem Lettuce / Organic Lacinato Kale / Focaccia Crostini / Creamy Caesar / Deviled Egg / Reggiano / EVOO

Entourage Signature Dry Aged Steaks

Delmonico Ribeye

$55.00

12oz Cut / 35 Days Dry-Aged / Excellent Marbling / Truffled Crispy Potato Pave / Pickled Onion / Oven-dried Tomato / EVOO (Gluten Free)

New York Strip

$55.00

12oz. Center-Cut / 35 Day Dry Age / Heavily Marbled / Truffled Crispy Potato Pave / Pickled Onion / Oven-dried Tomato / EVOO (Gluten Free)

Long Island

$33.00

8oz. Cut / 28 Days Dry-Aged / Lean / Truffled Crispy Potato Pave / Pickled Onion / Oven-dried Tomato / EVOO (Gluten Free)

Tomahawk Chop

$129.00

32oz Bone-In Cut / Heavy Aged / Truffled Crispy Potato Pave / Pickled Onion / Oven-dried Tomato / EVOO / (Gluten Free)

Wet Aged

Entourage Cut Ribeye

$79.00

20oz Cut / Bone-In / Heavy Aged / Truffled Crispy Potato Pave / Pickled Onion / Oven-dried Tomato / EVOO (Gluten Free)

8 oz Filet Mignon

$55.00

8 oz. Center-Cut / Tender / Lean / Truffled Crispy Potato Pave / Pickled Onion / Oven-dried Tomato / EVOO (Gluten Free)

Twin Bone-In Filet Medallions

$39.00

(2ea) 7oz. / USDA Prime / Heavily Marbled / Truffled Crispy Potato Pave / Pickled Onion / Oven Dried Tomato / EVOO (Gluten Free)

Sustainably Sourced Seafood

Orange Basil Salmon

$29.00

Orange Glaze / Yukon Pommes Puree / Charred Pepper / Shishito / Blood Orange + Basil Butter (Gluten Free)

Miso Marinated Chilean Sea Bass

$43.00

Broccolini / Charred Pepper / Shiitake Mushroom / Black Truffle Risotto / Yuzu + Sake Butter Sauce (Gluten Free)

Wood Grilled Branzino Meuniere

$33.00

Yukon Pommes Puree / Baby Tomato / Grilled Artichoke / Basil / Lemon Caper Sauce (Gluten Free)

North Atlantic Hudson Scallops

$39.00

Wild Caught / Alaskan King Crab + Herb Risotto / House Smoked Bacon / Corn Lemon Butter / Charred Jalapeno Chimichurri (Gluten Free)

Signature Entrees

Entourage Burger

$21.00

USDA Prime Ground Chuck / White Cheddar / Truffle Aioli / Lettuce / Tomato / Onion / House Smoked Bacon / Brioche Bun / Fresh Cut Fries

Chicken Giardiniera

$27.00

Pan Roasted French Cut Chicken Breast / Artichoke / Hot Giardiniera / Vino / Herb Chicken Glace / Charred Tomato / Fresh Galletti / Parmesan Cream

Bavette Steak Frites

$35.00

8oz. LHA Reserve / Tempura Fried Wisconsin Cheese Curds / Crispy Garlic / Herb Garlic Butter / Fresh Cut Fries

Roasted Prime Rib

$45.00Out of stock

12oz. Cut / Wild Mushroom / Roasted Shallot Butter / Twice Baked Potato / French Onion Jus / Horseradish Cream (Limited Availability)

Baby Back Ribs

$23.00+

Smoked Low + Slow / BBQ Glaze / Sandy's Slaw / Fresh Cut Fries (Gluten Free)

Fresh Pasta

King Crab + Shrimp Galletti

$35.00

Tomato / Arugula / Charred Jalapeño / Lemon / Vino / Parmesan Cream / Garlic Toast

Dry-Aged Wagyu Bolognese

$23.00

Dry-Aged Westholme Wagyu Bolognese Sauce / Pappardelle / Black Garlic Ricotta / Garlic Toast

Sides

Twice-Baked Potato

$9.00

House Smoked Bacon / Cheddar + Jack / Chives (Gluten Free)

Fresh-Cut Truffle Fries

$9.00

Parmesan / Sea Salt / Black Truffle Oil (Vegetarian + Gluten Free)

Yukon Pommes Puree

$9.00

Lots of butter / Cream / Chives (Vegetarian + Gluten Free)

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

House Smoked Bacon / Apple Vinaigrette / Parmesan (Gluten Free)

Wilted Baby Spinach

$11.00

Lemon / Garlic / EVOO / Sea Salt (Vegan + Gluten Free)

Lobster Mac + Cheese

$25.00

Campanelle Pasta / Butter Poached Lobster / Lobster + Gouda Cream

Wood Grilled Asparagus

$11.00

Truffle Butter / Lemon / Sea Salt (Vegetarian + Gluten Free)

Potato Pave

$9.00

Truffle Oil / Roasted Garlic + Herb Butter / Parmesan (Vegetarian + Gluten Free)

Kids

Chicken Tenders + Fries

$11.00

Wood Grilled Salmon + Broccolini

$13.00

Gluten Free

Kid Burger + Fries

$12.00

Kid Cheeseburger + Fries

$13.00

Crispy Shrimp + Fries

$13.00

Filet Mignon + Broccolini

$13.00

Gluten Free

Mac + Cheese

$12.00

Vegetarian

Spaghetti Aglio E Olio

$11.00

Vegan

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$9.00

Graham Cracker Crust / Italian Meringue / Raspberry Sauce / Seasonal Berries / Key Lime Gelato

Banana Cream Pie

$9.00Out of stock

Fresh Bananas / Graham Cracker Crust / Banana Custard / Whipped Cream / Fosters Caramel Sauce / White Chocolate

Classic Creme Brulee

$9.00

Burnt Turbinado Sugar / Tahitian Vanilla Bean Custard / Seasonal Berries

Chocolate Heath Bar Crunch Cake

$10.00

Dark Chocolate Ganache / Toffee Crunch / Whipped Cream / Chocolate Sauce / Caramel / Seasonal Berries / Cocoa

Blueberry Cheesecake

$9.00

Fresh Blueberries / Graham Cracker Crust / Whipped Cream / Blueberry Compote / Seasonal Berries / Mint

Red Velvet Bundt Cake

$10.00

Sweet Cream Cheese Frosting / Vanilla Bean Gelato / Seasonal Berries / Gold Flake

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Vanilla Bean Gelato / Chocolate Sauce / Whipped Cream / Seasonal Berries / Mint

House Made Premium Ice Cream + Sorbet

$4.00+

Wine

Sparkling

6oz Collet Brut

$22.00

9oz Avissi Prosecco

$13.00

9oz Pierre Sparr Rose

$19.00

9oz Collet Brut

$33.00

BTL Avissi Prosecco

$34.00

BTL Pierre Sparr

$49.00

BTL Collet Brut

$86.00

BTL Vazart-Coquart Reserve

$116.00

Tst Avissi

Tst Pierre Sparr

Tst Collet Brut

Dessert Wine

Broadbent 10yr Tawny

$13.00

Ferreira LBV

$11.00

Quinta 20yr Tawny

$16.00

Beer

Belhaven

$8.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Cruz Blanca

$6.00

Go Sunbeam N/A

$7.00

Go Sunshine N/A

$7.00

Half Acre Bodem

$8.00

Miller High Life

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Miskatonic Vox

$8.00

Miskatonic West Coast

$7.00

Off Color Beer for Golf

$8.00

Right Bee Cider

$6.00

Skeleton Key Migratory

$7.00

Skeleton Key Spotted Gufo

$9.00

Solemn Oath Midwest Dawn

$9.00