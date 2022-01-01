A map showing the location of Saddle Up @ Q 4440 ogden avenueView gallery

Saddle Up @ Q 4440 ogden avenue

review star

No reviews yet

4440 West Ogden Avenue

Aurora, IL 60504

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

SHAREABLES

TACOS

$10.99

FRIED PICKLES

$9.99

ITALIAN EGG ROLLS

$9.99

NACHOS

$10.99

PUB PRETZEL

$7.99

CHEESE STICKS

$8.99

QUESADILLA

$7.99

QUESO, CHIPS & SALSA

$5.99

BONE-IN

$13.99

BREADED BONELESS

$11.99

CHICKEN TENDERS

$10.99

POTATO SKINS

$9.99

CHEESE CURDS

$9.49

SOUTHWEST FRIES

$8.99

SALAD

HOUSE SALAD

$8.99

COBB SALAD

$12.99

CAESAR SALAD

$8.99

Q SPECIALTIES

ROASTED VEGGIE FLATBREAD

$10.99

BBQ PULLED PORK FLATBREAD

$11.99

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN FLATBREAD

$11.99

FISH & CHIPS

$15.99

BIG BOY CHALLENGE

$30.00

CARNIVORE FLATBREAD

$11.99

HOT ITALIAN FLATBREAD

$11.99

CHEESE PIZZA

$14.99

SAUSAGE PIZZA

$16.99

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$16.99

BURGERS/WRAPS/SANDWICHES

BLT CLUB

$11.99

GRILLED CHEESE

$8.99

CLASSIC CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.99

NASHVILLE CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.99

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.99

CALI CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.45

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$11.99

BUFFALO WRAP

$12.99

GRILLED CHICKEN WRAP

$11.99

CLASSIC BURGER

$12.99

THE COWBOY BURGER

$14.99

MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER

$13.99

SPICY BURGER

$14.99

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$11.99

CALIFORNIA WRAP

$12.45

DESSERTS

DEEP FRIED OREOS

$7.95

TURTLE ICE CREAM PIE

$6.95

EXTRAS

BASKET OF FRIES

$3.95

BASKET OF GARLIC PARMESAN CHEESE FRIES

$6.59

BASKET OF TOTS

$3.95

BASKET OF WAFFLE FRIES

$5.95

ONION RINGS

$6.55

SIDE CELERY & CARROTS

$2.00

SIDE COLE SLAW

$2.75

SIDE OF CHIPS

$3.00

SIDE SALAD

$5.49

THURSDAY SIDE OF FRIES

$3.95Out of stock

TRIO FRIES

$5.49

SIDE SALSA

$1.00

SIDE AVOCADO

$2.50

SIDE GUACAMOLE

$3.00

SIDE MAYO

$1.00

SIDE SHREDDED CHEESE

$1.50

SIDE CHEESE SAUCE

$1.50

SIDE MARINARA

$1.00

SIDE GARDINERA

$1.00

SIDE JALEPENO'S

$1.00

SIDE SOUR CREAM

$1.50

SIDE BACON

$1.50

SIDE HOT SAUCE

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4440 West Ogden Avenue, Aurora, IL 60504

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Bit Theater - 4034 Fox Valley Center Drive
orange starNo Reviews
4034 Fox Valley Center Drive Aurora, IL 60504
View restaurantnext
PappaRoti - Naperville
orange starNo Reviews
376 Illinois Highway 59 Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Eggology Cafe - 100 W Higgins
orange star4.0 • 5
100 West Higgins Road South Barrington, IL 60010
View restaurantnext
Tekila - N63W23675 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
Main Street Sussex, WI 53089
View restaurantnext
Dairy Barn
orange starNo Reviews
121 South Main Street Oswego, IL 60543
View restaurantnext
Tap House Grill - Palatine
orange starNo Reviews
56 West Wilson Street Palatine, IL 60067
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Aurora

El Burrito Loco - Aurora
orange star4.5 • 6,457
880 N Farnsworth Ave Aurora, IL 60505
View restaurantnext
MR. BROAST LOMBARD
orange star4.2 • 1,472
2202 OGDEN AVE Aurora, IL 60504
View restaurantnext
Pub 56
orange star4.3 • 1,357
1555 Butterfield Rd Aurora, IL 60502
View restaurantnext
Endiro Coffee
orange star4.6 • 1,216
29 West New York Street Aurora, IL 60506
View restaurantnext
The Town Bar & Grill
orange star4.1 • 750
2681 E. New York Street Aurora, IL 60502
View restaurantnext
Tavern On Broadway - Aurora
orange star4.9 • 46
24 NORTH BROADWAY Aurora, IL 60505
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Aurora
Oswego
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Naperville
review star
Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)
Batavia
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Geneva
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Plainfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
West Chicago
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Lisle
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Yorkville
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Bolingbrook
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston