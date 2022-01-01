Oswego restaurants you'll love
Oswego's top cuisines
Must-try Oswego restaurants
113 Main
113 Main St, Oswego
|Popular items
|Buttermilk Chicken
|$14.00
Blackened buttermilk chicken, prosciutto, gruyere, gilled onions, lettuce, tomato, roasted garlic aioli
|Truffle Fries
|$7.00
Parmesan, herbs, garlic dip
|French Onion Crock
|$8.00
Herb crouton, swiss, gruyere
RV's Home of the Hoagy
2420 US 30, Oswego
|Popular items
|Turkey Hoagy LRG
|$9.95
Sliced smoked turkey & American cheese topped with tomatoes, pepperoncini peppers, shaved onions, RV's spice blend & oil and vinaigrette on a Hoagy Roll.
|Ham & Turkey Combo Hoagy LRG
|$10.59
Sliced ham & smoked turkey, American cheese, topped with tomatoes, pepperoncini peppers, shaved onions, RV's spice blend & oil and vinaigrette on a Hoagy Roll.
113 Main
113 S Main Street, Oswego
|Popular items
|Bourbon BBQ Burger
|$15.00
|Short Rib Poutine
|$17.00
|Bao Buns
|$14.00
Dairy Barn
113 S Main Street, Oswego