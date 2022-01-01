Oswego restaurants you'll love

Oswego restaurants
Toast
  Oswego

Oswego's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Must-try Oswego restaurants

113 Main image

 

113 Main

113 Main St, Oswego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buttermilk Chicken$14.00
Blackened buttermilk chicken, prosciutto, gruyere, gilled onions, lettuce, tomato, roasted garlic aioli
Truffle Fries$7.00
Parmesan, herbs, garlic dip
French Onion Crock$8.00
Herb crouton, swiss, gruyere
RV's Home of the Hoagy image

 

RV's Home of the Hoagy

2420 US 30, Oswego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Turkey Hoagy LRG$9.95
Sliced smoked turkey & American cheese topped with tomatoes, pepperoncini peppers, shaved onions, RV's spice blend & oil and vinaigrette on a Hoagy Roll.
Ham & Turkey Combo Hoagy LRG$10.59
Sliced ham & smoked turkey, American cheese, topped with tomatoes, pepperoncini peppers, shaved onions, RV's spice blend & oil and vinaigrette on a Hoagy Roll.
113 Main image

 

113 Main

113 S Main Street, Oswego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bourbon BBQ Burger$15.00
Short Rib Poutine$17.00
Bao Buns$14.00
Main pic

 

Dairy Barn

113 S Main Street, Oswego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
