Bars & Lounges
Pizza
The Cantina
Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM
239 Reviews
$
2745 us rt 34
Oswego, IL 60543
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Location
2745 us rt 34, Oswego IL 60543
Nearby restaurants
RV's Home of the Hoagy
Rv's Home of the Hoagy is the Entire Other side of the Chicago Native culinary experience. Born on the South Side of the city were H.O.T.H. elevates Chicago street food with explosions of FLAVOR!
Pig Dog Pub
Come in and enjoy!