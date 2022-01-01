Go
Burnt Barrel Social

Burnt Barrel Social is a comfortable lounge where you can grab a uniquely crafted meal and drink. Our menu balances simplicity and quality, much like our atmosphere. We have an intimate and casual vibe that anyone can appreciate.

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

508 Center Parkway Suite A • $$

Avg 4.6 (434 reviews)

Popular Items

Wings$13.00
The Burger$11.00
Grilled Steak Salad$14.50
Kids Chicken Strips$8.00
Steak Sandwich$14.50
Angus Burger Sliders$12.00
Cheese Curds$9.50
The Barrel BBQ Chicken$11.00
Nachos
B.Y.O. Grilled Cheese$8.00
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

508 Center Parkway Suite A

Yorkville IL

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
