Crispy chicken in Naperville

Naperville restaurants
Toast

Naperville restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Bombay Chopsticks - Naperville image

 

Bombay Chopsticks - Naperville

1568 W OGDEN AVE SUITE 148, NAPERVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SEVEN SPICED CRISPY CHICKEN$14.50
Crispy chicken tossed with julienne vegetables and seven spice powder
SPICY GARLIC CRISPY CHICKEN$14.50
Crispy chicken tossed with green onions in spicy chili garlic sauce
KOREAN BARBECUE CRISPY CHICKEN$14.50
Crispy chicken tossed in sweet and spicy Korean barbecue sauce
More about Bombay Chopsticks - Naperville
Crispy Chicken Tenders image

 

Colonial Cafe (Naperville)

1101 S. Washington St, Naperville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Tenders$12.99
Our famous crispy chicken tenders, apple coleslaw and french fries.
More about Colonial Cafe (Naperville)
Up North Ale House image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Up North Ale House

1595 North Aurora Road, Naperville

Avg 4.1 (533 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$11.99
regular or spicy and lightly breaded marinated chicken breast, with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and ranch dressing
More about Up North Ale House
Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill image

 

Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill

1807 S. Washington Street #101, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Regular or spicy lightly breaded chicken breast, lettuce,
tomato, red onion and ranch dressing
Crispy Chicken Wrap$14.99
Crispy chicken breast with shredded lettuce, tomato,
shredded cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, and Grey
Poupon bistro sauce
More about Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

4931 South Route 59, Naperville

Avg 3.9 (786 reviews)
Crispy Chicken Premium$5.99
More about The Melting Pot

