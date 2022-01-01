Crispy chicken in Naperville
Bombay Chopsticks - Naperville
1568 W OGDEN AVE SUITE 148, NAPERVILLE
|SEVEN SPICED CRISPY CHICKEN
|$14.50
Crispy chicken tossed with julienne vegetables and seven spice powder
|SPICY GARLIC CRISPY CHICKEN
|$14.50
Crispy chicken tossed with green onions in spicy chili garlic sauce
|KOREAN BARBECUE CRISPY CHICKEN
|$14.50
Crispy chicken tossed in sweet and spicy Korean barbecue sauce
Colonial Cafe (Naperville)
1101 S. Washington St, Naperville
|Crispy Chicken Tenders
|$12.99
Our famous crispy chicken tenders, apple coleslaw and french fries.
Up North Ale House
1595 North Aurora Road, Naperville
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
regular or spicy and lightly breaded marinated chicken breast, with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and ranch dressing
Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill
1807 S. Washington Street #101, Naperville
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
Regular or spicy lightly breaded chicken breast, lettuce,
tomato, red onion and ranch dressing
|Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$14.99
Crispy chicken breast with shredded lettuce, tomato,
shredded cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, and Grey
Poupon bistro sauce