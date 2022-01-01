Bars & Lounges
Burgers
Pizza
Up North Ale House
533 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Enjoy delicious craft cocktails, local craft brews, gourmet burgers, steaks, pastas, pizza, wings, and more, without the fuss of the fine dining atmosphere. At Up North Ale House in Naperville, IL, you can sit back and relax, enjoy a drink with friends, and treat yourself to high-end apps and entrees. Plus, with specials for every day of the week, it’s easy to try new and tasty dishes while you enjoy live music and other exciting events.
1595 North Aurora Road, Naperville, IL 60563
