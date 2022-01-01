Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Burgers
Pizza

Up North Ale House

533 Reviews

$$

1595 North Aurora Road

Naperville, IL 60563

Order Again

Popular Items

Spicy Chicken Wrap
BBQ Chicken Wrap
Grilled Wings (6)

Appetizers

Bacon & Cheddar Sliders

$11.99

Applewood smoked bacon with melted cheddar cheese, crispy onions, bbq sauce, lettuce, and tomato

Buffalo Cauliflower

$8.99

lightly breaded cauliflower tossed in our spicy buffalo sauce with ranch for dipping

Calamari

$12.99

fresh, tender squid lightly breaded and fried, served with lemon wedge and marinara

Chips And Salsa

$6.99

our homemade salsa served with crispy tri-color chips

Fried Pickle Chips

$8.99

breaded in our house flour blend, served with grey poupon dipping sauce

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$8.99

our signature seasoned fries topped with our homemade garlic parmesan sauce and fresh parsley

Giant Bavarian Pretzel

Giant Bavarian Pretzel

$13.99

Bavarian pretzel seasoned with salt and served with our made from scratch craft beer cheese, grained Dijon mustard, and cinnamon butter for dipping.

Gouda Mac & Cheese Bites

$9.99

lightly battered elbow noodles with bacon and smoked gouda cheese served with ranch for dipping

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

breaded mozzarella with Italian seasonings and marinara for dipping

Nachos

$11.99

tri-color chips topped with our house chili, made from scratch craft beer cheese, black olives, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, fresh jalapenos, and green onions

Quesadillas

$10.99

melted cheddar and Monterey jack cheese in a flour tortilla with green onions and bell peppers, served with sour cream and our homemade salsa

Saucy Tim's Cheesy Garlic Bread

$7.99

Entrees

Braised Short Rib

$22.99

tender braised boneless beef short rib with garlic mashed and choice of vegetable

Chicken Marsala

$18.99

two chicken breasts sauteed in our Marsala wine sauce with fresh mushrooms, served with garlic mashed and vegetable of the day

Chicken Parmesan

$18.99

Chicken Picatta

$18.99

two lightly breaded chicken breasts with capers and lemon butter sauce, spaghetti, and our vegetable of the day

Chipotle Chicken

$18.99

two blackened chicken breasts with our chipotle cream sauce, choice of vegetable, and mashed potatoes

Craft Your Own Pasta

$13.99

Choose one of three different pasta options, one of our homemade sauces, and add the protein of your choice

Frenched Pork Chop

$23.99

14oz Center Cut Frenched Chop marinated in brown sugar served with our vegetable of the day plus one additional side of your choice

Lobster Ravioli a la Vodka

$22.99

lobster, pollock, spinach, red pepper, and ricotta cheese stuffed raviolis topped with our homemade tomato vodka sauce

NY Strip Steak Entree

$34.99

Ravioli Bolognese

$16.99

ricotta, romano, and parmesan cheese stuffed jumbo raviolis with our homemade Bolognese sauce

Salmon

$21.99

Grilled Alaskan Wild Caught Salmon with our vegetable of the day plus one additional side of your choice. Made with lemon butter sauce or substitute a glaze of your choice

Short Rib Alfredo

$22.99

boneless beef short rib with fettuccine and our creamy Alfredo sauce topped with crispy onions

Shrimp & Vodka Rigatoni

$19.99

Shrimp Diablo

$19.99

Steak Alfredo

$23.99

our hand cut NY strip steak cooked to your liking with fettuccine noodles and our house Alfredo sauce

Wings

Traditional Wings (6)

$9.99

Grilled Wings (6)

$9.99

Naked Wings (6)

$9.99

Boneless Wings (6)

$9.99

Traditional Wings (12)

$18.99

Grilled Wings (12)

$18.99

Naked Wings (12)

$18.99

Boneless Wings (12)

$18.99

Traditional Wings (18)

$28.99

Grilled Wings (18)

$28.99

Naked Wings (18)

$28.99

Boneless Wings (18)

$28.99

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.99

grilled chicken breast strips tossed in our buffalo sauce with mixed greens, Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, and red onion with ranch dressing

Chopped Salad

$15.99

crisp romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, ditalini pasta, bacon, avocado, shredded cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, and marinated grilled chicken breast with chipotle lime ranch dressing

Large Caesar Salad

$11.99

Large House Salad

$10.99

crisp iceberg and romaine lettuce, cucumbers, shaved carrots, cherry tomatoes, and red onions with our house red wine vinaigrette

Lunch Chopped Salad

$9.99

lunch sized portion of crisp romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, ditalini pasta, bacon, avocado, shredded cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, and marinated grilled chicken breast with chipotle lime ranch dressing

Small Caesar Salad

$6.99

Small House Salad

$5.99

crisp iceberg and romaine lettuce, cucumbers, shaved carrots, cherry tomatoes, and red onions with our house red wine vinaigrette

Southwest Salad

$12.99

mixed greens with bacon bits, tortilla chip crumbles, corn, black beans, jalapenos, green onion, cherry tomatoes, and shredded cheddar and Monterey jack cheese with our homemade southwest dressing

Wedge Salad

$8.99

crisp iceberg lettuce topped with our Applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, red onion, and blue cheese dressing

Pizza

Small Cheese Pizza

$12.99

Medium Cheese Pizza

$15.99

Large Cheese Pizza

$18.99

Burgers & Sandwiches

American Burger

$12.99

lettuce, tomato, red onion, ketchup, mustard, and sliced pickles

Avocado Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

grilled marinated chicken breast, fresh sliced avocado, Applewood smoked bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pesto mayo sauce

Bacon & Cheddar Burger

$15.99

1/2lb patty with Applewood smoked bacon, melted cheddar cheese, crispy onions, bbq sauce, lettuce, and tomato on a brioche bun

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$14.99

crispy chicken breast with BBQ sauce, cheddar and monterey jack cheese blend, shredded lettuce, tomato, crumbled tortilla chips, and ranch dressing on a tomato basil tortilla with our homemade chips and salsa

Black & Blue Burger

$14.99

1/2lb blackened patty with sautéed mushrooms, crumbled blue cheese, caramelized red onions, blue cheese dressing, lettuce, and tomato on a brioche bun

California Burger

$14.99

sautéed onions, sliced avocado, lettuce, tomato, and thousand island dressing

Chicken Philly

$13.99

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

regular or spicy and lightly breaded marinated chicken breast, with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and ranch dressing

Hangover Burger

$15.99

applewood smoked bacon, sunny side up egg, cheddar cheese, sautéed onions, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle ranch

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$14.99

Jalapeño Burger

$14.99

fresh sliced jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, sautéed red onions, lettuce, tomato, and spicy ranch dressing on a brioche bun

NY Strip Steak Sandwich

$16.99

hand cut USDA choice NY strip steak served on a garlic butter toasted French roll with sautéed onions, mushrooms, and provolone cheese

Patty Melt

$12.99

our 1/2LB patty seasoned and cooked to your liking with melted American cheese and sautéed onions on grilled rye bread

Philly Cheese Steak

$13.99

thinly shaved grilled steak with sautéed onions, peppers, and mushrooms, topped with melted provolone cheese and served on a toasted French roll

Pineapple Bourbon Burger

$14.99

Evan Williams Whiskey infused grilled pineapple, sauteed onions and jalapenos, provolone and pepper jack cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and BBQ sauce

Shroom & Swiss Burger

$14.99

1/2lb patty with sautéed mushrooms, melted swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce, and tomato on a brioche bun

Southwest Burger

$14.99

1/2lb patty with fresh sliced avocado, pepper jack cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and grey poupon bistro sauce on a brioche bun

Spicy Chicken Wrap

$14.99

marinated grilled chicken and our signature spicy dry rub, lettuce, tomato, monterey and cheddar jack cheese, with ranch dressing in a tomato basil tortilla, served with chips and homemade salsa

Steak Wrap

$14.99

tender grilled steak with sautéed onions and mushrooms, shredded lettuce, pepper jack cheese, tomato, and chipotle mayo on a tomato basil tortilla served with our homemade chips and salsa

UN Burger

$15.99

all natural, vegan patty with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, ketchup, mustard, and pickle slices on a brioche bun

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$8.99

Kids Cheese Raviolis

$8.99

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo

$8.99

Kids Spaghetti w/Marinara

$8.99

Desserts

Turtle Molten Bundt Cake

$8.99

warm, fudgy chocolate bundt cake filled with a buttery caramel center, topped with chocolate syrup and toasted pecans, served with a scoop of all natural vanilla bean ice cream

Peanut Butter & Reese's Cookie

$7.99

oven baked creamy peanut butter cookie with honey roasted peanuts and chunks of Reese's peanut butter cups, topped with chocolate syrup and served with a scoop of our all natural vanilla bean ice cream

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream w/chocolate syrup

$3.49

a large scoop of our vanilla bean ice cream drizzled with our chocolate sauce

Fried Ice Cream

$7.99

a large scoop of our creamy all natural vanilla bean ice cream coated with our homemade crunchy shell with rich chocolate sauce

Sides

1/2 Chips and Salsa

$3.99

Baked Potato

$3.99

Chili Bowl

$6.99

thick and chunky chili topped with our cheddar and monterey jack cheese blend and green onions

Fries Side

$4.99

Garlic Mashed Side

$3.99

Grilled Asparagus Side

$5.99

Large Coleslaw Side

$2.99

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.99

Potato Wedges Side

$5.99

Rice Pilaf Side

$4.99

Sauteed Spinach Side

$4.99

Small Coleslaw Side

$0.99

Soup Bowl

$6.99

Soup Cup

$4.99

Steamed Vegetables Side

$4.99

our seasonal vegetables of the day

Swt Pot Fries Side

$5.99

Tater Tots Side

$5.99

Extras

Large Beer Cheese

$3.99

Large Blue Cheese Dress

$1.99

Large Hummus

$5.99

Large Ranch Dress

$1.99

Side 1000 Island

$0.75

Side Asian Ginger

$0.75

Side Avocado

$1.99

Side Bacon

$1.99

Side BBQ

$0.75

Side Blu Crumbles

$0.99

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.75

Side Breaded Shrimp (5)

$8.00

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Side Carrots/Celery

$1.00

Side Chipotle Lime Ranch

$0.75

Side Crispy Onion

$0.99

Side Fire Sauce

$0.75

Side Garlic Bread

$2.00

Side Garlic Parmesan

$0.75

Side Giardiniera

$0.99

Side Grain Mustard

$0.99

Side Grilled Shrimp (5)

$8.00

Side Honey Mustard

$0.75

Side Pita

$2.00

Side Ranch Dressing

$0.75

Side Roasted Red Pepper Jam

$1.00

Side Sauteed Mushrooms

$0.99

Side Spicy BBQ

$0.75

Side Spicy Garlic

$0.75

Side SW Ranch

Side Sweet Chili

$0.75

Small Beer Cheese

$1.50

Small Hummus

$2.99

Lunch Craft Your Own Pasta Bowls

Pasta Bowl

$7.99

N/A Beverages

Kids Orange Juice

To Go Arnold Palmer

$3.29

To Go Cranberry

$3.99

To Go Diet Pepsi

$2.99

To Go Ginger Ale

$2.99

To Go IBC Root Beer

$2.99

To Go Mountain Dew

$2.99

To Go OJ

$3.99

To Go Pepsi

$2.99

To Go Pineapple Juice

$3.99

To Go Pink Lemonade

$2.99

To Go Raspberry Tea

$3.29

To Go Sierra Mist

$2.99

To Go Unsweet Tea

$3.29

UNcocktails

Up North Punch

$5.00

Sparkling Cranberry Lemonade

$5.00

Cherry Limeade

$5.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Wine (Alcohol)

BTL Le Grand Pinot Noir

$38.00

BTL Guenoc Cabernet Sauvignon

$32.00

BTL Flipflop Merlot (House)

$26.00

BTL Red Diamond

$32.00

BTL Ely Cabernet

$44.00

BTL Chateau Ste Michelle Riesling

$30.00

BTL Havelock Sauv Blanc

$32.00

BTL Caposaldo Pinot Grigio

$32.00

BTL Ste Michelle Chardonnay

$38.00

BTL Yellow Tail Chardonnay

$26.00

Glassware

BCS Glass

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy delicious craft cocktails, local craft brews, gourmet burgers, steaks, pastas, pizza, wings, and more, without the fuss of the fine dining atmosphere. At Up North Ale House in Naperville, IL, you can sit back and relax, enjoy a drink with friends, and treat yourself to high-end apps and entrees. Plus, with specials for every day of the week, it’s easy to try new and tasty dishes while you enjoy live music and other exciting events.

Website

Location

1595 North Aurora Road, Naperville, IL 60563

Directions

Gallery
Up North Ale House image
Up North Ale House image
Up North Ale House image
Up North Ale House image

