Naperville bars & lounges you'll love

Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Naperville

Quiubo image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Quiubo

120 Water St Suite 122 Suite 122, Naperville

Avg 4.5 (2421 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Guacamole Tradicional$10.00
fresh avocados, lime, tomatillo, onion, cilantro charred serrano, cotija + chips
Arroz$6.00
white rice, poblano, crema, chihuahua cheese
Flautas$8.50
crispy rolled tortilla, shredded chicken, potato hash, crema, queso fresco morita-serrano salsa
More about Quiubo
Bombay Chopsticks - Naperville image

 

Bombay Chopsticks - Naperville

1568 W OGDEN AVE SUITE 148, NAPERVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Hot & Sour Soup$5.70
Thick soup with julienne vegetables flavored with hint of soya, vinegar & white pepper
CHICKEN LOLLYPOPS$15.50
Deep fried spicy marinated chicken wings with ginger, garlic and red chilies - A great companion of chilled Beer
CHILI CHICKEN$19.50
Diced chicken cooked with bell peppers, onion, green chilies in a spicy garlic soya sauce
More about Bombay Chopsticks - Naperville
Santo Cielo image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Santo Cielo

123 Water St. Suite 509, Naperville

Avg 4.4 (774 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Papardelle Bolognese$22.00
Pappardelle, Pecorino Romano, parsley, chorizo
Chocolate Tart$10.00
pistachio, brown butter crust, raspberries, blackberry-brandy coulis
Cheeseburger$17.00
truffle aioli, caramelized onions, smoked cheddar, pickles, sesame
seed bun. Served with frites
More about Santo Cielo
Up North Ale House image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Up North Ale House

1595 North Aurora Road, Naperville

Avg 4.1 (533 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Giant Bavarian Pretzel$12.99
Bavarian pretzel seasoned with salt and served with our made from scratch craft beer cheese, grained Dijon mustard, and cinnamon butter for dipping.
Avocado Chicken Sandwich$13.99
grilled marinated chicken breast, fresh sliced avocado, Applewood smoked bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pesto mayo sauce
Bacon & Cheddar Burger$13.99
1/2lb patty with Applewood smoked bacon, melted cheddar cheese, crispy onions, bbq sauce, lettuce, and tomato on a brioche bun
More about Up North Ale House
Taps N Tenders image

 

Taps N Tenders

3320 S Route 59, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Family Pack- 8 Tenders 12 Boneless$30.99
Enough for the entire family!
12 boneless wings , 8 tenders, 2 lg fresh cut fries, cheese curds, 10 celery sticks, 10 carrot sticks
Large Waffle Fries$4.79
The classic waffle fry you know you love! Season it with one of our 6 seasonings or add some of our house made white cheddar cheese dip! Either way you'll love these fries!
Cheese Curds$8.49
White Wisconsin cheddar cheese curds breaded fried until golden brown and served with our chipotle pepper dipping sauce. The best cheese curds you have ever had!
More about Taps N Tenders
Banner pic

 

FIRE IT UP

1523 North Aurora Road Suite 107, Naperville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
VEGGIE$3.50
Chimichurri Rice & Beans, Organic Spring Mix, Tortilla Strips, House-Made Vegan Sauce and Organic Tomato/Onion Relish.
ASIAN$4.00
Braised All-Natural Pork, Napa Cabbage, House-Made Spicy Soy Ginger Sauce and House-Pickled Red Onion.
GUAC & CHIPS$8.00
Roasted Poblano/Tomatillo Guac and House-Made Parmesan Herb Chips.
More about FIRE IT UP
Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill image

 

Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill

1807 S. Washington Street #101, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
All American Burger$11.99
Ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and red
onion
Bottoms Up Burger$13.99
Topped with melted cheddar cheese, Applewood
smoked bacon, crispy onion straws, BBQ sauce, lettuce,
and tomato
Italian Mozzarella Sticks$7.99
Lightly breaded mozzarella
cheese with Italian
seasonings. Served with marinara sauce
More about Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill

