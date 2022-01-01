Naperville bars & lounges you'll love
Quiubo
120 Water St Suite 122 Suite 122, Naperville
|Guacamole Tradicional
|$10.00
fresh avocados, lime, tomatillo, onion, cilantro charred serrano, cotija + chips
|Arroz
|$6.00
white rice, poblano, crema, chihuahua cheese
|Flautas
|$8.50
crispy rolled tortilla, shredded chicken, potato hash, crema, queso fresco morita-serrano salsa
Bombay Chopsticks - Naperville
1568 W OGDEN AVE SUITE 148, NAPERVILLE
|Hot & Sour Soup
|$5.70
Thick soup with julienne vegetables flavored with hint of soya, vinegar & white pepper
|CHICKEN LOLLYPOPS
|$15.50
Deep fried spicy marinated chicken wings with ginger, garlic and red chilies - A great companion of chilled Beer
|CHILI CHICKEN
|$19.50
Diced chicken cooked with bell peppers, onion, green chilies in a spicy garlic soya sauce
Santo Cielo
123 Water St. Suite 509, Naperville
|Papardelle Bolognese
|$22.00
Pappardelle, Pecorino Romano, parsley, chorizo
|Chocolate Tart
|$10.00
pistachio, brown butter crust, raspberries, blackberry-brandy coulis
|Cheeseburger
|$17.00
truffle aioli, caramelized onions, smoked cheddar, pickles, sesame
seed bun. Served with frites
Up North Ale House
1595 North Aurora Road, Naperville
|Giant Bavarian Pretzel
|$12.99
Bavarian pretzel seasoned with salt and served with our made from scratch craft beer cheese, grained Dijon mustard, and cinnamon butter for dipping.
|Avocado Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
grilled marinated chicken breast, fresh sliced avocado, Applewood smoked bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pesto mayo sauce
|Bacon & Cheddar Burger
|$13.99
1/2lb patty with Applewood smoked bacon, melted cheddar cheese, crispy onions, bbq sauce, lettuce, and tomato on a brioche bun
Taps N Tenders
3320 S Route 59, Naperville
|Family Pack- 8 Tenders 12 Boneless
|$30.99
Enough for the entire family!
12 boneless wings , 8 tenders, 2 lg fresh cut fries, cheese curds, 10 celery sticks, 10 carrot sticks
|Large Waffle Fries
|$4.79
The classic waffle fry you know you love! Season it with one of our 6 seasonings or add some of our house made white cheddar cheese dip! Either way you'll love these fries!
|Cheese Curds
|$8.49
White Wisconsin cheddar cheese curds breaded fried until golden brown and served with our chipotle pepper dipping sauce. The best cheese curds you have ever had!
FIRE IT UP
1523 North Aurora Road Suite 107, Naperville
|VEGGIE
|$3.50
Chimichurri Rice & Beans, Organic Spring Mix, Tortilla Strips, House-Made Vegan Sauce and Organic Tomato/Onion Relish.
|ASIAN
|$4.00
Braised All-Natural Pork, Napa Cabbage, House-Made Spicy Soy Ginger Sauce and House-Pickled Red Onion.
|GUAC & CHIPS
|$8.00
Roasted Poblano/Tomatillo Guac and House-Made Parmesan Herb Chips.
Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill
1807 S. Washington Street #101, Naperville
|All American Burger
|$11.99
Ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and red onion
onion
|Bottoms Up Burger
|$13.99
Topped with melted cheddar cheese, Applewood
smoked bacon, crispy onion straws, BBQ sauce, lettuce,
and tomato
|Italian Mozzarella Sticks
|$7.99
Lightly breaded mozzarella
cheese with Italian
seasonings. Served with marinara sauce