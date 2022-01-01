Chicken wraps in Naperville
Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
1504 N Naper Blvd, Naperville
|California Chicken Wrap
|$12.99
Romaine lettuce, tomato, avocado, monterey jack cheese wrapped in a whole-wheat tortilla served with a side of ranch dressing.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.99
Crispy buffalo chicken breasts, iceberg lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese cumble and ranch dressing.
Bombay Chopsticks - Naperville
1568 W OGDEN AVE SUITE 148, NAPERVILLE
|LETTUCE WRAP - CHICKEN
|$11.95
Mild spiced diamond cut vegetable served on bed of crispy rice noodles with chilled lettuce
Up North Ale House
1595 North Aurora Road, Naperville
|Spicy Chicken Wrap
|$12.99
marinated grilled chicken and our signature spicy dry rub, lettuce, tomato, monterey and cheddar jack cheese, with ranch dressing in a tomato basil tortilla, served with chips and homemade salsa
|BBQ Chicken Wrap
|$12.99
crispy chicken breast with BBQ sauce, cheddar and monterey jack cheese blend, shredded lettuce, tomato, crumbled tortilla chips, and ranch dressing on a tomato basil tortilla with our homemade chips and salsa
Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill
1807 S. Washington Street #101, Naperville
|Greek Chicken Wrap
|$15.99
Marinated grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, red
onions, bell peppers, feta cheese, kalamata olives and
cucumbers with balsamic vinaigrette dressing
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$14.99
Marinated grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce,
Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing
|Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$14.99
Crispy chicken breast with shredded lettuce, tomato,
shredded cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, and Grey
Poupon bistro sauce