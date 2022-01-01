Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Naperville

Naperville restaurants
Naperville restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant

1504 N Naper Blvd, Naperville

Avg 4.2 (563 reviews)
Takeout
California Chicken Wrap$12.99
Romaine lettuce, tomato, avocado, monterey jack cheese wrapped in a whole-wheat tortilla served with a side of ranch dressing.
California Chicken Wrap$12.59
Romaine lettuce, tomato, avocado, monterey jack cheese wrapped in a whole-wheat tortilla served with a side of ranch dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.99
Crispy buffalo chicken breasts, iceberg lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese cumble and ranch dressing.
More about Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
Bombay Chopsticks - Naperville image

 

Bombay Chopsticks - Naperville

1568 W OGDEN AVE SUITE 148, NAPERVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
LETTUCE WRAP - CHICKEN$11.95
Mild spiced diamond cut vegetable served on bed of crispy rice noodles with chilled lettuce
More about Bombay Chopsticks - Naperville
Up North Ale House image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Up North Ale House

1595 North Aurora Road, Naperville

Avg 4.1 (533 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Chicken Wrap$12.99
marinated grilled chicken and our signature spicy dry rub, lettuce, tomato, monterey and cheddar jack cheese, with ranch dressing in a tomato basil tortilla, served with chips and homemade salsa
BBQ Chicken Wrap$12.99
crispy chicken breast with BBQ sauce, cheddar and monterey jack cheese blend, shredded lettuce, tomato, crumbled tortilla chips, and ranch dressing on a tomato basil tortilla with our homemade chips and salsa
More about Up North Ale House
Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill image

 

Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill

1807 S. Washington Street #101, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Chicken Wrap$15.99
Marinated grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, red
onions, bell peppers, feta cheese, kalamata olives and
cucumbers with balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.99
Marinated grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce,
Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing
Crispy Chicken Wrap$14.99
Crispy chicken breast with shredded lettuce, tomato,
shredded cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, and Grey
Poupon bistro sauce
More about Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill

