Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Maki in Naperville

Go
Naperville restaurants
Toast

Naperville restaurants that serve maki

Item pic

 

White Crane Retro Thai & Sushi

1715 Freedom Drive, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Tempura Maki$8.95
sweet potato tempura | avocado tempura | sweet soy sauce
Philly Maki$8.50
salmon | cream cheese | avocado
Spicy Tuna Maki **$8.50
mixed tuna | chilli oil | masago | hot sauce | cucumber
More about White Crane Retro Thai & Sushi
Consumer pic

 

Wild Tuna -

3344 S. Rt. 59, Unit 104, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Salmon Maki$8.75
Raw ingredients.
Godzilla Maki$18.00
Raw ingredients. Giant spicy and crunchy roll with shrimp tempura, crabstick, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese, scallions, tobiko, topped with spicy mayo, unagi sauce
California Maki$6.50
Imitation crabstick, avocado, cucumber, roe
More about Wild Tuna -

Browse other tasty dishes in Naperville

Grilled Chicken

Avocado Toast

Souvlaki

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Cake

Roti

Prawns

Banana Cake

Map

More near Naperville to explore

Aurora

Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Downers Grove

Avg 4.6 (33 restaurants)

Wheaton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Bolingbrook

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Glen Ellyn

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Lisle

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Woodridge

Avg 3.6 (11 restaurants)

West Chicago

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1827 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (207 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (857 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2390 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.6 (235 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (695 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (494 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston