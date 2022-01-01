Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tikka in Naperville

Naperville restaurants
Naperville restaurants that serve chicken tikka

Taps N Tenders

3320 S Route 59, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tikka Masala Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Tikka Masala Chicken, green chutney, bib lettuce, onion, and orange butter curry sauce served on a hoagie roll with choice of side
More about Taps N Tenders
Indian Harvest.

796 ROYAL SAINT GEORGE DR, NAPERVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN TIKKA$17.50
Boneless chicken pieces marinated in a house special sauce of yogurt and exotic spices cooked to perfection in the Tandoor. Gluten-free.
CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA$15.95
The best export from India… chunks of boneless chicken roasted in tandoori, then folded into a creamy sauce & cashew paste.
More about Indian Harvest.

