Samosa in Naperville

More about Moti Cafe
Moti Cafe
1220 W Ogden Ave, Naperville
|Samosa Smash Pizza
|$0.00
smashed samosa, onions, mint chutney, tamarind chutney, sev, garlic seasoning
More about Indian Harvest.
Indian Harvest.
796 ROYAL SAINT GEORGE DR, NAPERVILLE
|VEGETABLE SAMOSA (2pcs)
|$5.95
Deep-fried cone pastry stuffed with potatoes & green peas. Vegan. Spice level cannot be altered for this dish.
|KEEMA SAMOSA (2pcs)
|$6.95
Deep-fried cone pastry stuffed with mildly spiced ground lamb. Spice level cannot be altered for this dish.