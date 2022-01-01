Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Samosa in Naperville

Go
Naperville restaurants
Toast

Naperville restaurants that serve samosa

Item pic

 

Moti Cafe

1220 W Ogden Ave, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Samosa Smash Pizza$0.00
smashed samosa, onions, mint chutney, tamarind chutney, sev, garlic seasoning
More about Moti Cafe
Indian Harvest image

 

Indian Harvest.

796 ROYAL SAINT GEORGE DR, NAPERVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
VEGETABLE SAMOSA (2pcs)$5.95
Deep-fried cone pastry stuffed with potatoes & green peas. Vegan. Spice level cannot be altered for this dish.
KEEMA SAMOSA (2pcs)$6.95
Deep-fried cone pastry stuffed with mildly spiced ground lamb. Spice level cannot be altered for this dish.
More about Indian Harvest.

Browse other tasty dishes in Naperville

Chicken Fajitas

Chicken Parmesan

French Toast

Philly Cheesesteaks

Shrimp Tempura

Cheeseburgers

Fried Rice

Spaghetti

Map

More near Naperville to explore

Plainfield

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Downers Grove

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Wheaton

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Glen Ellyn

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Bolingbrook

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Lisle

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Woodridge

Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)

West Chicago

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1445 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (615 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1843 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (187 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (581 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (378 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston