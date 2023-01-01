Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Naan in Naperville

Naperville restaurants
Naperville restaurants that serve naan

Golconda

1568W Ogden Ave, Ste 140, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Butter Naan$3.99
Traditional Indian bread baked in clay oven and glazed with butter.
Garlic Naan$3.99
Traditional Indian bread baked in clay oven topped with butter, garlic and coriander.
More about Golconda
Indian Harvest.

796 ROYAL SAINT GEORGE DR, NAPERVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BUTTER NAAN$3.00
Leavened bread baked on the hot wall lining of the Tandoor then topped with homemade butter.
BULLET NAAN$4.95
A fiery bread stuffed with green chilies.
NAAN$2.50
Leavened bread baked on the hot wall lining of the Tandoor.
More about Indian Harvest.

