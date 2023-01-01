Naan in Naperville
Naperville restaurants that serve naan
Golconda
1568W Ogden Ave, Ste 140, Naperville
|Butter Naan
|$3.99
Traditional Indian bread baked in clay oven and glazed with butter.
|Garlic Naan
|$3.99
Traditional Indian bread baked in clay oven topped with butter, garlic and coriander.
Indian Harvest.
796 ROYAL SAINT GEORGE DR, NAPERVILLE
|BUTTER NAAN
|$3.00
Leavened bread baked on the hot wall lining of the Tandoor then topped with homemade butter.
|BULLET NAAN
|$4.95
A fiery bread stuffed with green chilies.
|NAAN
|$2.50
Leavened bread baked on the hot wall lining of the Tandoor.