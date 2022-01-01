Naperville breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Naperville
More about SWEET TOAST CAFÉ
SWEET TOAST CAFÉ
2035 S Washington Street, Naperville
|Popular items
|BYO Omelette
|$13.00
Select Up to Four Ingredients, Includes choice of Toast, English Muffin, or Buttermilk Pancakes. Served With Jimmy's Potatoes or Hash browns.
Ingredients Available - Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Smoked Sausage, Tomato, Onion, Zucchini, Spinach, Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Corn, Kale, Jalapeños, American Cheese, White American Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Swiss Cheese, and Mozzarella, and Feta Cheeses.
|Veggie Omelette
|$12.00
Broccoli, Spinach, Mushroom, Onion, Tomato, and Zucchini (no cheese)
|Brioche French Toast
|$10.00
Plain and Simple - Dusted with Powdered Sugar and served with Syrup and Whipped Butter.
More about Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES
Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
1504 N Naper Blvd, Naperville
|Popular items
|Thick Cut Challah French Toast
|$10.29
Challah Bread dipped in our special batter, grilled to perfection and dusted with powder sugar.
|Farmers Skillet
|$12.99
Bacon, ham, sausage, tomatoes, onion, green pepper, broccoli, and mushrooms served over a bed of hash browns and topped with two eggs any style
|Veggie Omelette
|$12.59
Sauteed baby spinach, green pepper, onion, tomato, mushrooms and goat cheese. Topped with sliced avocado.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe
175 Jackson Avenue, Naperville
|Popular items
|Original Belgian Waffle
|$7.00
Topped with powdered sugar. Make it a combo with two cage free eggs, any style and breakfast meat. *Please select one egg style.
|Ultimate Skillet
|$11.00
Harbor potatoes, ham, mushroom, green pepper, onion, tomato and Jack & Cheddar cheeses, topped with two cage free eggs, any style. Served with a buttered English muffin and house-made jam.
|Blueberry Pancakes
|$9.50
Served with blueberry compote. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
More about Colonial Cafe (Naperville)
Colonial Cafe (Naperville)
1101 S. Washington St, Naperville
|Popular items
|Fruit Yogurt Bowl
|$7.99
Strawberry yogurt, non-fat vanilla yogurt, berries, bananas, walnuts and dried cranberries.
|(3) Buttermilk Pancakes
|$9.99
3 buttermilk pancakes dusted with powdered sugar
|Crispy Chicken Tenders
|$12.99
Our famous crispy chicken tenders, apple coleslaw and french fries.