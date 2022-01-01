Naperville breakfast spots you'll love

Go
Naperville restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Naperville

Juicy-O Breakfast/Lunch image

 

SWEET TOAST CAFÉ

2035 S Washington Street, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BYO Omelette$13.00
Select Up to Four Ingredients, Includes choice of Toast, English Muffin, or Buttermilk Pancakes. Served With Jimmy's Potatoes or Hash browns.
Ingredients Available - Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Smoked Sausage, Tomato, Onion, Zucchini, Spinach, Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Corn, Kale, Jalapeños, American Cheese, White American Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Swiss Cheese, and Mozzarella, and Feta Cheeses.
Veggie Omelette$12.00
Broccoli, Spinach, Mushroom, Onion, Tomato, and Zucchini (no cheese)
Brioche French Toast$10.00
Plain and Simple - Dusted with Powdered Sugar and served with Syrup and Whipped Butter.
More about SWEET TOAST CAFÉ
Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant

1504 N Naper Blvd, Naperville

Avg 4.2 (563 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Thick Cut Challah French Toast$10.29
Challah Bread dipped in our special batter, grilled to perfection and dusted with powder sugar.
Farmers Skillet$12.99
Bacon, ham, sausage, tomatoes, onion, green pepper, broccoli, and mushrooms served over a bed of hash browns and topped with two eggs any style
Veggie Omelette$12.59
Sauteed baby spinach, green pepper, onion, tomato, mushrooms and goat cheese. Topped with sliced avocado.
More about Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
Egg Harbor Cafe image

WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

175 Jackson Avenue, Naperville

Avg 4.5 (4283 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Original Belgian Waffle$7.00
Topped with powdered sugar. Make it a combo with two cage free eggs, any style and breakfast meat. *Please select one egg style.
Ultimate Skillet$11.00
Harbor potatoes, ham, mushroom, green pepper, onion, tomato and Jack & Cheddar cheeses, topped with two cage free eggs, any style. Served with a buttered English muffin and house-made jam.
Blueberry Pancakes$9.50
Served with blueberry compote. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Colonial Cafe (Naperville) image

 

Colonial Cafe (Naperville)

1101 S. Washington St, Naperville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fruit Yogurt Bowl$7.99
Strawberry yogurt, non-fat vanilla yogurt, berries, bananas, walnuts and dried cranberries.
(3) Buttermilk Pancakes$9.99
3 buttermilk pancakes dusted with powdered sugar
Crispy Chicken Tenders$12.99
Our famous crispy chicken tenders, apple coleslaw and french fries.
More about Colonial Cafe (Naperville)
Eggs Inc image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Eggs Inc

220 S Washington St, Naperville

Avg 4.4 (1718 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
KidsGrilled Cheese$5.69
CB Hash &2 Eggs$11.29
Jaimes Combo$11.75
More about Eggs Inc

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Naperville

Pancakes

French Toast

Waffles

Omelettes

Rigatoni

Chicken Sandwiches

Boneless Wings

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Naperville to explore

Plainfield

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Downers Grove

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Glen Ellyn

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Bolingbrook

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Wheaton

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Lisle

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Woodridge

Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)

West Chicago

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Ottawa

No reviews yet

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston