Brewpubs & Breweries

Milk Money Brewing is a locally sourced Brewpub located in La Grange, Illinois.

146 Reviews

75 S. La Grange Road

La Grange, IL 60525

Order Again

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken
Chicken chunks
MMB Burger

SNACKS

Brussel Sprouts

$11.00

Grandma's Pizza by the Slice

$6.00+

Curds

$12.00

Irregardless batter, pickled beans, malt vinegar powder, chili mayo

Thai Curry Wings

$12.00

Buffalo Wings

$12.00

Taco

$4.00

Mahi Mahi W/ Corn Salsa

Flatbread (Margarita)

$15.00

Nachos

$14.00

Roasted Carrots

$9.00

Crab Cakes

$16.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Pretzel

$12.00

Sausage Corn Dogs

$8.00

SANDWICHES

MMB Burger

$17.50

28 Day Dry Aged Beef, American, Caramelized Onion, B&B Pickles, Shrettuce, Burger Sauce, Brioche Bun w/ Fries *Our burgers are a griddle style patty, therefore, we cannot accommodate special temperature requests.

Cuban

$18.50

Slagel Farms Ham, Mojo Pork, Swiss, Pickles, Mustard, Pressed Telera Roll w/ Fries

Buffalo Chicken

$17.50

Fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese dressing, shrettuce, red onion, served on a brioche bun w/ fries

Street Burger

$19.50

Grilled Chicken

$17.50

Fried Green Tomato

$16.50

SOUP/SALADS

Farmers Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens, Radish, Fennel, Pickled Onion, Mustard Vin *GF

Soup

$8.00

Roasted Sweet Potato soup Topped with Maple Creme Fraiche

Quinoa Salad

$14.00

SEAFOOD

Salmon

$28.00Out of stock

MEAT

Fried Chicken

$25.00

4pc Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes & hot honey

Short Ribs

$24.00

Risotto

$22.00

KIDS MENU

"Half Pints" Meals for tiny eaters.

Chicken chunks

$6.00

Chicken Chunks - Crispy Chicken Breast Nuggets w/ Fries or Chips *Kids Meal

Kid’s burger

$6.00

Hamburger on Brioche w/ Fries or Chips Add Cheese +1 *Kids Meal

JUST CHEESE PIZZA

$5.00

Slice of Grandma's Pizza

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$5.00

Grilled Sourdough Grilled Cheese served w/ Fries

SIDES & EXTRAS

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side Chips

$4.00

Side Buffalo

$0.50

Side Mayo

$0.50

Burger Sauce

$0.50

Side Salad

$5.00

TO GO DRINKS

Filbert's Old Time Sodas, made in Chicago since 1929

Filbert's Diet Cola Bottle

$4.00

Filbert's Old Time Sodas made in Chicago since 1929 16oz

Filbert's Lemon Lime Bottle

$4.00

Filbert's Old Time Sodas made in Chicago since 1929 Made with Cane Sugar Caffeine Free 16oz

Brunch

Pork Belly Chiliquilas

$15.00

French Toast

$12.00

Tofu and Veggie Scramble

$13.00

Avocado Toast

$14.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

Beer

Ruby Bordeaux

$8.00Out of stock

Crowler End is the Beginning

$16.00Out of stock

Crowler Between Raindrops

$18.00

Crowler Milk Money Milk Stout

$18.00

Milk Stout 1 (32)oz Can

Crowler Vibrant

$16.00Out of stock

Hazy IPA 6.5% ABV (1) 32oz Can

Crowler La Grange Lager

$14.00

Light Lager 4.2% ABV (1) 32oz Can

Crowler A Good Hill

$16.00

Crowler Working Angles

$16.00Out of stock

Crowler Mulligans

$16.00Out of stock

Crowler Amai

$16.00Out of stock

Crowler Tess

$16.00Out of stock

Crowler Pause Button

$16.00

Crowler Funny Money

$16.00Out of stock

Kolsch

Crowler Digital Black Hole

$20.00Out of stock

Crowler Irregardless

$16.00Out of stock

Golden Ale 5% ABV (1) 32oz Can

Crowler Colorful Noise

$16.00

West Coast Style IPA

Crowler Plaid Shorts

$10.00

Hefeweizen

Crowler Reverse Headband

$16.00

Double IPA

Crowler Claws and Paws

$13.00Out of stock

American Wheat Beer

Crowler Plaid Shorts

$10.00

Hefeweizen

Crowler Blackberry Jamboree

$14.00

Crowler Okoberfest

$16.00Out of stock

Crowler The Blind Melon

$14.00
4-Pack La Grange Lager

$14.00

Light Lager 4.2% ABV (4) 16oz Cans

4-Pack Between Raindrops

$16.00

4-pack Impossible Task

$20.00Out of stock

4-Pack Colorful Noise

$16.00Out of stock

West Coast Style IPA

4-Pack Pause Button

$14.00Out of stock

Golden Ale 5% ABV

4-Pack Mulligans

$14.00Out of stock

Irish Red

4-Pack Reverse Headband

$16.00Out of stock

Double IPA

4-Pack Vibrant

$16.00

Hazy IPA 6.5% ABV (4) 16oz Cans

4-Pack Claws and Paws

$10.00Out of stock

American Wheat Beer

4-Pack End is the Beginning

$16.00Out of stock

American IPA

$60 Case

$60.00Out of stock

4-Pack Funny Money

$16.00Out of stock

Kettle Sour w/ Cranberry & Blood Orange

4-Pack Milk Money Milk Stout

$16.00Out of stock
4-Pack Digital Black Hole

$22.00Out of stock

4-Pack Oktoberfest

$16.00

Brunch Drinks

Beermosa

$10.00

Michelada

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Mimosa

$11.00

Cold Brew Martini

$14.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Milk Money Brewing is a locally sourced Brewpub located in La Grange, Illinois. Proclaiming locally sourced, farm to table and seasonally focused food comes with a lot of responsibility and necessary diligence. For us it’s not just something cool to put on the menu or the gram. This is an ethos. It’s a philosophy and a belief in educating guests on where their food actually comes from and who the farm/farmer is that produced it. This is the core of our food, simple, local seasonal ingredients of the highest quality. In addition to our commitment to the highest, quality food in a fun and inviting atmosphere we believe in brewing beer for everyone. We will always offer a wide range of styles so you will always be able to find a beer you love. If beer isn't your thing don't worry we offer wine and cocktails as well.

75 S. La Grange Road, La Grange, IL 60525

