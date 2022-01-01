Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
American

Life on Marz Community Club

review star

No reviews yet

1950 N Western Ave MARZ Community Brewing

Chicago, IL 60647

Order Again

Snackwave

Hemp Gummies Lemon

$15.00

Hemp Gummies - Lemon Chicago Cannabis Co. Hemp Gummies are handcrafted and infused with broad spectrum hemp oil. Broad spectrum hemp oil contains naturally occurring phytocompounds like Hemp and terpenes that support your health. Hemp Gummies are an artisan-style, gourmet product made with vegan and gluten-free ingredients and flavored with real fruit concentrate. They are both delicious and effective due to the quality of our ingredients. Each gummie contains 25Mg of Hemp.

Hemp Gummies Peach

$15.00

Hemp Gummies - Peach Chicago Cannabis Co. Hemp Gummies are handcrafted and infused with broad spectrum hemp oil. Broad spectrum hemp oil contains naturally occurring phytocompounds like Hemp and terpenes that support your health. Hemp Gummies are an artisan-style, gourmet product made with vegan and gluten-free ingredients and flavored with real fruit concentrate. They are both delicious and effective due to the quality of our ingredients. Each gummie contains 25Mg of Hemp.

Jilly's Jerky

$7.00

Jilly's Jerky was founded by the daughter of a man who loved making beef jerky from his family. That daughter is now delighted to share the jerky joy with all!

Marz Cheddar Chips

$1.00

Red Bear Del Toro All Natural Dry Salami Sticks

$8.00

Del Toro Chorizo Sticks are the prefect spicy, smoky snack.

Red Bear Diablo All Natural Dry Salami Sticks

$8.00

Diablo Dry Salami is inspired by the traditional flavors of Salame Piccante from the southern region of Italy.

Red Bear Holy Cow All Natural Beef Salami Sticks

$8.00

Premium cuts of all natural Angus beef are coarsely ground and simply flavored with garlic and black pepper.

Red Bear Sacre Bleu All Natural Dry Salami Sticks

$8.00

Sacre Bleu Saucisson Sec Salami is a celebration of the ancient art of French charcuterie.

Rosy's Chamoy Dulces - Chamoy Candy

$12.00

Sour Watermelon candy tossed ih homemade Chamoy. Sour, sweet and a mild spice!

Snack Wave Chicago Style Popcorn

$4.50

Snack Wave Hotcorn

$4.50

Snack Wave Super Cheesy Popcorn

$4.50

Tony B's Coconut Curry Steak Chips

$7.00

Tony B's Gochu Bang Steak Chips

$7.00

The Gochu Bang Steak Chips are for all the people that love heat and Spice. These chips are made with Gochugaro & Gochujang one a fermented chili powder and one a paste, both used in Korean culture. It is accompanied with ginger, garlic, onion and soy sauce to round out the heat when you crunch into this meat. (Not Gluten Free)

Tony B's Sichuan Peppercorn Steak Chips

$7.00

Tony B’s Steak Chips are made from 100% beef. Truly innovating the dried meat industry this product is sliced, marinated and cooked to perfection to bring you that satisfying chip crunch followed up by the soft jerky chew that we all love. The Sichuan Peppercorn Steak Chip contains Worcestershire Sauce. Which is made from a base of vinegar and flavored with anchovies, molasses, tamarind, onion, garlic, and other seasonings. Savory and sweet with a distinct tang provided by the vinegar. (Contains Natural Gluten)

Tony B's Teriyaki Steak Chips

$7.00

Violet Sky - Bourbon Barrel Aged Colomiba Tumaco 77%

$9.00

Dark chocolate made with cacao from Tumaco Colomiba Aged in Elijah bourbon barrel Provided by Bantam Chicken & Seafood.

Violet Sky - Cajeta Chocolate Bar

$9.00

Violet Sky makes some of the best chocolate in the world. Carmalized goat milk powder takes on the color and taste of sumptuous caramel in this white chocolate. Adding contrast and texture, Violet Sky has added chunks of 77% dark chocolate in the shape of the Aztec calendar.

Violet Sky - Dark Milk 55% Uganda

$9.00

Dark Milk Chocolate with 55% Uganda Semuliki Forest Cacao

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Taproom Hours: Mon: Closed, Tue-Thu: 4pm-10pm, Fri: 4pm-11pm, Saturday: 2pm-11pm, Sunday: 12pm-8pm Open for indoor seating and packaged goods to go

Location

1950 N Western Ave MARZ Community Brewing, Chicago, IL 60647

Directions

