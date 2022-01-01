Life on Marz Community Club

Tony B's Sichuan Peppercorn Steak Chips

$7.00

Tony B’s Steak Chips are made from 100% beef. Truly innovating the dried meat industry this product is sliced, marinated and cooked to perfection to bring you that satisfying chip crunch followed up by the soft jerky chew that we all love. The Sichuan Peppercorn Steak Chip contains Worcestershire Sauce. Which is made from a base of vinegar and flavored with anchovies, molasses, tamarind, onion, garlic, and other seasonings. Savory and sweet with a distinct tang provided by the vinegar. (Contains Natural Gluten)