Brewpubs & Breweries
American
Life on Marz Community Club
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Taproom Hours: Mon: Closed, Tue-Thu: 4pm-10pm, Fri: 4pm-11pm, Saturday: 2pm-11pm, Sunday: 12pm-8pm Open for indoor seating and packaged goods to go
Location
1950 N Western Ave MARZ Community Brewing, Chicago, IL 60647
Gallery