Indian
American

Superkhana International

1,090 Reviews

$$

3059 W Diversey Ave

Chicago, IL 60647

Order Again

Popular Items

Parle G Ice Cream Sandwich (2)

Desserts

Parle G Ice Cream Sandwich (2)

$9.00

Two saffron cardamom ice cream stuffed Parle G biscuits, topped with candied pistachios.

Beverage

Mango Lassi (10oz bottle)

$7.50

Yogurt drink with Alphonso mango, 10oz

Superkhana Old Fashioned Bottle

Superkhana Old Fashioned Bottle

$20.00Out of stock

Housemade Bottled Old Fashioned, serves two. 6.5oz

Cold Chai TO GO

$5.00

Chef Zee's Cold Chai, with your choice of oat or dairy milk.

Hot Chai TO GO

$5.00

Chef Zee's Hot Chai, with your choice of oat or dairy milk.

Hot Coffee TO GO

$4.00

Freshly brewed Big Riff coffee from Metric, 12oz

Cold Coffee TO GO

$5.00

Lightly sweetened Metric cold brew coffee, with your choice of dairy or oat milk.

Limca

Limca

$4.00

Indian Lemon-Lime Soda

Cane Sugar Sprite Bottle

Cane Sugar Sprite Bottle

$4.00
Cane Sugar Coke Bottle

Cane Sugar Coke Bottle

$4.00
Diet Coke Can

Diet Coke Can

$2.00
Ginger Beer

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Big Drop Paradiso IPA (NA)

$4.00

Non-Alcoholic Mexi-Style Malt Beverage. Balanced malt punch on the palate, with a gentle spicy and herbal aroma of German noble hops. (>.5% ABV)

Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$3.00

Sparkling Mineral Water from Monterrey, Mexico.

Natural Spring Water

Natural Spring Water

$3.00

Green Planet Natural Spring Water, in a BPA-free 100% recycled plastic bottle.

Marz Hop N' Honey Water

$6.00

Sparkling Beverage with Local Honey, Citra Hops, Lemon

Shirley Temple (NA)

$8.00

Mocktail with Classic Grenadine, Sprite, Cherries.

Bavik Super Pils

Bavik Super Pils

$5.00

Belgian Pilsner. 5.2% ABV, 12oz

Hopewell Outside Voice Session IPA

$7.00

Dutchbag Funshine

$9.00

Pink lemonade-inspired Gose with lemons, pink grapefruit, and sumac. 4.4% ABV, 16oz

Misoo Spritz

Misoo Spritz

$11.00

Wine-based aperitivo spritz, citrus mixed with deep & complex herbal notes. 8.0% ABV, 350ml

Eris Van Van Mojo Cider

$8.00Out of stock

Mosaic-Hopped Blueberry Hard Cider (6.2% ABV)

'Riesling' Circle, Red Newt, 2019 Bottle TO GO

$27.00

Sweet, with orchard fruit, lemon zest, and citrus. 11% ABV

Almyra 'Chardonnay,' Skouras, 2020 Bottle TO GO

$30.00

Rich, with notes of pineapple, peach, butter, and cedar. 13.2% ABV

Roero 'Arneis,' Vietti, 2021 Bottle TO GO

$30.00

Medium-bodied, dry and floral, with notes of citrus, melon, and almond. 14% ABV

'Mulatschak,' Meinklang, 2021 Bottle TO GO

$38.00

Orange wine, with notes of elderberry, ripe peach, black tea, and rose. 11.5% ABV

Cotes du Roussillon 'Miraflors,' Domain LeFage, 2021 TO GO

$33.00

Pale rose, iodine, spicy, mineral nose. 12.5% ABV

D'Ora Zweigelt, Weingut Diem, 2021 Bottle TO GO

$33.00

vm-Castelao, COZs, 2019 Bottle TO GO

$43.00
'Cava Brut' Los Monteros, NV Bottle TO GO

'Cava Brut' Los Monteros, NV Bottle TO GO

$23.00

Red apples, tropical fruit, warm custard. 11.0% ABV

'Lambrusco' di Sorba Secco' Cleto Chiarli, 2020 Bottle TO GO

'Lambrusco' di Sorba Secco' Cleto Chiarli, 2020 Bottle TO GO

$27.00

Light sparkling berry, ginger, tangy acidity. 11% ABV

'Moscato d'Asti,' Vietti, 2020 Bottle TO GO

'Moscato d'Asti,' Vietti, 2020 Bottle TO GO

$27.00

Sweet, with notes of peach, rose, ginger, and apricot. 5% ABV

‘Alta Langa Brut,' Enrico Serafino, 2017 Bottle TO GO

$48.00

Notes of citrus, dried sage, apricot, and almond pastry. 12.5% ABV

Prosecco 'Rose Brut,' La Colture, 2020 Bottle TO GO

$30.00

Notes of rose, gooseberry, sage, and red berries. 11.5% ABV

Shirts

Made to order, just for you!
Bun Omelet Shirt WHITE

Bun Omelet Shirt WHITE

$28.00
Bun Omelet Shirt BLACK

Bun Omelet Shirt BLACK

$28.00
Calzone Shirt PINK

Calzone Shirt PINK

$28.00
Calzone Shirt BLACK

Calzone Shirt BLACK

$28.00
Calzone Shirt WHITE

Calzone Shirt WHITE

$28.00
Airplane Shirt BLACK

Airplane Shirt BLACK

$35.00
Airplane Shirt WHITE

Airplane Shirt WHITE

$35.00
Airplane Shirt PURPLE

Airplane Shirt PURPLE

$35.00

Pins

Parle G Pin

Parle G Pin

$10.00
Manchurian Fry Pin

Manchurian Fry Pin

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Radical Indian, radical American! In an effort to provide fair & sustainable wages for our employees, a 20% service charge is added to all checks. Delivery by Cut Cats Courier.

Website

Location

3059 W Diversey Ave, Chicago, IL 60647

Directions

Gallery
SUPERKHANA International image
SUPERKHANA International image
SUPERKHANA International image

