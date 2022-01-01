Restaurant header imageView gallery
Gastropubs
Bars & Lounges

Longman & Eagle

4,859 Reviews

$$

2657 N Kedzie Ave

Chicago, IL 60647

Order Again

Popular Items

Double Smashburger
Wild Boar Sloppy Joe
Plant Based Burger

Dinner

Hand-Cut French Fries

Hand-Cut French Fries

$8.00

Hand-Cut French Fries, Giardiniera Aioli

Vegan Cashew "Sour Cream" and Onion Dip

Vegan Cashew "Sour Cream" and Onion Dip

$8.00

Vegan Cashew "Sour Cream" and Onion Dip, House Made Potato Chips

Simple Greens Salad

Simple Greens Salad

$13.00

Summer Lettuces, Herbs, Radish, Cucumber, Rosé Vinaigrette

Wild Boar Sloppy Joe

Wild Boar Sloppy Joe

$17.00

Wild Boar Sloppy Joe, Aged Cheddar, Pickled Jalapeño, Crispy Onions, Potato Roll Served w/ French Fries

Double Smashburger

Double Smashburger

$18.00

Slagel Farm Beef Double Smashburger, White American Cheese, Pickles, Caramelized Onions, Dijonnaise, Served w/ French Fries

Plant Based Burger

Plant Based Burger

$18.00

Beyond Beef Double Smashburger, White American Cheese, Pickles, Caramelized Onions, Dijonnaise, Served w/ French Fries

Side Giardiniera Aioli

$1.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

A whiskey-fueled, culinary-driven take on the traditional Chicago inn concept, complete with restaurant, bar, and guest rooms.

Website

Location

2657 N Kedzie Ave, Chicago, IL 60647

Directions

Gallery
Longman & Eagle image
Longman & Eagle image
Longman & Eagle image

Map
