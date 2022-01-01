Asian Fusion
Brewpubs & Breweries
Bixi Beer
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
A chef driven brewpub with culinary beers, and a Southeast Asian-inspired, from scratch kitchen. Ya dig?
Location
2515 North Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, IL 60647
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ravinia Brewing - Chicago - Diversey Brewpub
No Reviews
2601 W Diversey Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurant
Life on Marz Community Club
No Reviews
1950 N Western Ave MARZ Community Brewing Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Chicago
Parson's Chicken and Fish - Logan Square
4.5 • 4,559
2952 W Armitage Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurant
Paulie Gee's Logan Square - 2451 N Milwaukee Ave
4.4 • 1,438
2451 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurant