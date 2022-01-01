Restaurant header imageView gallery
Asian Fusion
Brewpubs & Breweries

Bixi Beer

review star

No reviews yet

2515 North Milwaukee Ave.

Chicago, IL 60647

Popular Items

Windmill Ginger Brew

BiXi Beer (Pick Up Only - ID Required)

Can of Shifties

Can of Shifties

$5.00

16oz - AMERICAN STYLE LIGHT LAGER - 4.7%

Can of Rules of the Rhien

Can of Rules of the Rhien

$6.00

16oz - KOLSCH STYLE ALE WITH JASMINE TEA - 4.5%

Can of Train Station Donner

Can of Train Station Donner

$6.00

16oz - MUNICH DUNKEL - 5%

Can of BiXi Premium

Can of BiXi Premium

$7.00

16oz - DORTMUNDER LAGER - 5.7%

Can of Ghost of Mega Mall

Can of Ghost of Mega Mall

$7.00

16oz - HAZY IPA - 6.3%

Can of Vibe Shift

Can of Vibe Shift

$8.00

16oz - HAZY IPA - 6.3%

Can of Belgeek

Can of Belgeek

$8.00

16oz - BELGIAN BROWN - 7.5%

Can of Ume Gose

Can of Ume Gose

$8.00

16oz - FRUITED SOUR - 4.5%

Four Pack of Shifties

Four Pack of Shifties

$15.00

16oz x 4 - AMERICAN STYLE LIGHT LAGER - 4.7%

Four Pack of Rules of the Rhein

Four Pack of Rules of the Rhein

$18.00

16oz x 4 - KOLSCH STYLE ALE WITH JASMINE TEA - 4.5%

Four Pack of Train Station Donner

Four Pack of Train Station Donner

$18.00

16oz x 4 - MUNICH DUNKEL - 5%

Four Pack of Bixi Premium

Four Pack of Bixi Premium

$21.00

16oz x 4 - DORTMUNDER LAGER - 5.7%

Four Pack of Ghost of Mega Mall

Four Pack of Ghost of Mega Mall

$21.00

16oz x 4 - HAZY IPA - 6.3%

Four Pack of Vibe Shift

Four Pack of Vibe Shift

$24.00

16oz x 4 - AMERICAN IPA - 8%

Four Pack of Belgeek

Four Pack of Belgeek

$24.00

16oz x 4 - BELGIAN BROWN - 7.5%

Four Pack of Ume Gose

Four Pack of Ume Gose

$24.00

16oz x 4 - FRUITED SOUR - 4.5%

Variety Four Pack

Variety Four Pack

$21.00

Choose 4 different styles!

Growler of Shifties

Growler of Shifties

$15.00

64 oz - AMERICAN STYLE LIGHT LAGER 4.7%

Growler of Rules of the Rhein

Growler of Rules of the Rhein

$18.00

64 oz - KOLSCH STYLE ALE WITH JASMINE TEA 4.5%

Growler of BiXi Premium

Growler of BiXi Premium

$21.00

64oz - DORTMUNDER LAGER - 5.7%

Growler of Mega Mall

Growler of Mega Mall

$21.00

64oz - HAZY IPA - 6.3%

Growler of Belgeek

Growler of Belgeek

$24.00

64oz - BELGIAN BROWN - 7.5%

Growler of Umeboshi Gose

Growler of Umeboshi Gose

$24.00

64oz - FRUITED SOUR - 4.5%

Growler of Vibe Shift

Growler of Vibe Shift

$24.00

64oz - AMERICAN IPA - 8%

Growler of Train Station Donner

Growler of Train Station Donner

$18.00

64oz - MUNICH DUNKEL - 5%

Non-Alcoholic

Coke Can

$2.00

Diet Coke Can

$2.00

Sprite Can

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Topo Chico

$3.00Out of stock

Windmill Ginger Brew

$5.00

Retail

Chili Crisp Jar

Chili Crisp Jar

$12.00

Arbol, japones, & gochujaru chillies, crispy shallots and garlic, fermented black beans, peanuts, seseme seeds, in peanut oil.

BiXi Risso Black T-Shirt

BiXi Risso Black T-Shirt

$25.00+Out of stock

Branded Pint Glass

$8.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
A chef driven brewpub with culinary beers, and a Southeast Asian-inspired, from scratch kitchen. Ya dig?

2515 North Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, IL 60647

