Brewpubs & Breweries

Short Fuse Brewing Company-

663 Reviews

$$

5000 N River Rd

Schiller Perk, IL 60176

Popular Items

4pk Low Spark
Bang-Bang Shrimp
B.Y.O.B

APPETIZERS

Bang-Bang Shrimp

$14.00

Crispy shrimp tossed on our bum-bum sauce served on a bed of greens and topped with green onion.

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Crispy chicken breast marinated in butter milk.

Loaded Fries

$11.00

French fries topped with beer cheese, smoked bacon, sour cream, jalapenos and green onion.

Nacho Libre

$14.00

Tortilla chips with beer cheese, cheddar cheese, pickle jalapenos, tomatoes, onion, black beans, sour cream, and cilantro.

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$12.00

Choose between traditional served with marinara sauce or jalapeno served with cilantro lime crema.

Buttered Soft Pretzel

$18.00

HANDHELDS

B.Y.O.B

$12.00

Build your own burger. Lettuce, tomato with your choice of bun.

Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Buttermilk marinated crispy chicken breast with red pepper aioli, grilled onion, house coleslaw, lettuce, and tomato on a brioche bun.

The Hangover

$20.00

½ Pound beef patty, pork belly, cheese curds, bacon, pickle jalapenos, avocado, beer cheese, beer-BQ sauce and crispy onions with a sunny side up egg on a brioche bun.

Meatball Sub

$15.95

Lobster Roll

$29.00

SALAD

House Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens tossed in buttermilk ranch dressing, tomato, cucumber, cheddar cheese, homemade croutons and carrots.

Thai Salad

$14.00

Cabbage mix with carrots, edamame beans, roasted corn, water chestnuts, cucumber, avocado, cashew nuts, crispy wontons, and green onion tossed in a sesame ginger dressing.

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy caesar dressing with homemade croutons, parmesan cheese, and sundried tomatoes.

SIDES

Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Tots

$6.00

Tater Tots

$7.00

Side Salad

$5.00
Potato Chips

Potato Chips

$6.00

BBQ MENU ITEMS

Smoked Wings

$14.99

24 hours brined, grilled, and fried to order.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Ribs Full

$32.00

Ribs Half

$17.00

Hot Link Sandwich

$8.00

Half Chicken

$15.00

HOT LINK PLATE

$8.00

Chop Brisket Sandwich

$18.00

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$20.00

Brisket Plate

$22.00

Chili

$7.00

Double Bypass

$18.00

Triple Bypass

$20.00

Quadruple Bypass

$22.00

SPECIALS

Soupcup

$5.00

Soupbowl

$6.00

Broken Potatoes

$13.95Out of stock

Cotatoes

$12.95

Hugos Queso Fundido

$14.95Out of stock

Candied Pepper Bacon

$9.95

HAUNTED FOOD

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Buffalo Chili

$11.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Can Soda

$2.00

Hot Link

$10.00

Can Beer

$7.50

HAPPY HOUR 4-6

Nacho Libre

$7.00

Cheese Curds

$6.00

Loaded Fries

$7.00

Basket Tots

$4.00

Basket Fries

$3.00

Add Chicken

$2.00

Add Pulled Pork

$2.00

Add Steak

$3.00

Sub Tots

$2.00

basket Chips

$3.00

To Go

12pk Case Bear-ie White

$19.99

$19.99
12pk Margarita Gose Mix Pack

$21.99

$21.99

4pk El Suave

$9.99
4 PACK Loosey Juicy

$12.99

$12.99

4pk Dark Gourd

$14.99

4pk Oktoberfest

$9.99

4pk Last Stand

$12.99
6 PACK Bear-ie White

$10.99

$10.99

2pk Tolling Bell

$11.99
4pk Guava Gose

$11.99

$11.99

6pk Margarita Gose

$9.99
4pk Boarding Pass

$12.99

$12.99

4pk Spring Thaw

$11.99
4pk Festival of Fools

$11.99

$11.99

Red Velvet 4pk

$13.99
4PK Tropical Hurt Locker

$14.99

$14.99
4pk Hues of Summer

$11.99

$11.99
4pk Pnut Butter Stout

$15.99

$15.99
2pk Blind Fury

$10.99

$10.99

4pk Vocal Jam

$14.99
2pk Carnival of Darkness

$10.99

$10.99
4pk Very Bad Kids

$13.99

$13.99
2pk Precious Little Treats

$15.99

$15.99

2pk Michelada

$11.99

4pk MOE

$11.99
4pk Low Spark

$12.99

$12.99

4pk Tuxedo

$11.99

2pk Dark Gourd Barrel

$11.99

4pk Cinderella

$11.00

4pk Oh-Kee-Pah

$14.99

4pk Flight Path

$12.99

Crowlers

BEAR-ie White

$9.00Out of stock

$9.00Out of stock
Black & Blue Milkshake

$12.00

$12.00
Blind Fury

$12.00

$12.00
Carnival of Darkness

$12.00

$12.00
Chocolate Malt Stout

$10.50

$10.50
German Chocolate Cake

$12.00

$12.00
Guava Margarita Gose

$10.50

$10.50
Island Juice

$12.00

$12.00
Boarding Pass

$12.00

$12.00
Hues of Summer

$9.00

$9.00
Orchard Brute

$12.00

$12.00
Last Stand

$9.00

$9.00
Loosey Juicy

$10.50Out of stock

$10.50Out of stock

Oscar the Rauch

$9.00

Pinehopple

$12.00
Shamrock Shake

$12.00

$12.00
Straw Jalapeno

$10.50

$10.50
Festival Of Fools

$12.00

$12.00
Tropical Hurt Locker

$10.50

$10.50
Blood Orange

$10.50

$10.50

Seltzer

Truly Black Cherry

$6.00

$6.00

12oz can

Truly Blueberry

$6.00

$6.00

12oz can

Half Past Pineapple Clove

$6.00

$6.00

12oz can

Truly Wildberry

$6.00

$6.00

12oz can

Truly Rasp Lime

$6.00

Tequila Soda

$7.00

Cayman Jack

Margarita

$6.00

$6.00

12oz can

Moscow Mule

$6.00

$6.00

12oz bottle

N/A BEER

IPA

$5.00

16oz can

Light Copper

$5.00

$5.00

16oz can

Oktober Mug

Mug Only

$10.00

Mug With Fill - Not Keeping

$14.00

Mug With Fill - Keeping

$22.00

Happy Hour 4-6

Peanut Butter Cup Stout

$5.00

El Suave

$5.00

Loosey Juicy

$5.00

Dark Gourd

$5.00

Oktoberfest

$5.00

Mid Western Tux

$5.00

Kitty Malone

$5.00

Last Stand

$5.00

Bearie White

$5.00

Vocal Jam

$5.00

Pinehopple

$5.00

VBK

$5.00

Barley Wine

$5.00

Oscar The Rauch

$5.00

Guava Gose

$5.00

Axes Ales

$5.00

Spring Thaw

$5.00

Festival Of Fools

$5.00

Low Spark

$5.00

Oh-Kee-Pah

$5.00

Tropical Hurt Locker

$5.00

Hues Of Summer

$5.00

Flight Path

$5.00

Golden Age

$5.00

Tuxedo

$5.00

BA Dark Gourd

$5.00
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
5000 N RIVER ROAD SCHILLER PARK, IL 60176

Website

Location

5000 N River Rd, Schiller Perk, IL 60176

Directions

Short Fuse Brewing Company- image
Short Fuse Brewing Company- image

