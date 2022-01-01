Elmhurst restaurants you'll love
Elmhurst's top cuisines
Must-try Elmhurst restaurants
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe
140 Robert Palmer Drive, Elmhurst
|Popular items
|Blueberry Pancakes
|$9.50
Served with blueberry compote. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
|Door County Chicken Salad
|$12.50
Field greens with two scoops of house-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, apple and pecans, topped with Mandarin oranges and sugared pecans. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
|Harbor Cobb Salad
|$12.50
Mixed greens, chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, grape tomatoes, green onions and Bleu cheese. Served with house-made ranch dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
151 Kitchen | Bar
151 N York St, Elmhurst
|Popular items
|Spicy Black Bean Burger
|$16.00
black bean + quinoa | roasted red pepper | avocado | spiced aioli | münster cheese | green leaf | tomato | pickles
|Pan-Seared Salmon
|$24.00
pesto farro | grilled asparagus | orange marmalade
|151 Burger
|$16.00
bacon jam | smoked cheddar | crispy onion
pineapple barbecue | brioche bun
CHICKEN • CREPES
Nu Crepes
115 W Schiller Ct, Elmhurst
|Popular items
|Hail Caesar!
|$10.00
Grilled chicken breast, spinach, roma tomatoes, creamy caesar & mozz/prov
|BBQ Chicken
|$9.50
Grilled chicken breast, tangy bbq sauce, green onions, cilantro & cheddar
|Kickin' Chicken
|$9.50
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, buffalo sauce, ranch & cheddar
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Two Brothers From Italy
128 W Park Ave, Elmhurst
|Popular items
|Garlic Bread with Cheese
|$5.00
|20" Thin Cheese Pizza
|$21.00
|Caesar Salad
|$9.95
SALADS
Stray Hen
105 S York, Elmhurst
|Popular items
|Papi Chulo Skillet
|$13.00
|2 Eggs
|$8.00
|BYO Omelette
|$8.00
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES
Fry the Coop
623 W. North Ave, Elmhurst
|Popular items
|Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Fried Chicken, Coleslaw, Pickles, Coop Sauce, Brioche Bun
|House Fries
|$2.99
Hand-Cut Fries
|Chicken and Cheese Sandwich
|$9.99
Fried Chicken, American Cheese, Pickles, Coop Sauce, Brioche Bun
PIZZA
Armand's Pizza & Pasta
105 W 1st St, Elmhurst
|Popular items
|Antipasto Salad
Mix of Iceberg and Romaine lettuce with salami, capicolla, fontinella, carrots, celery, tomato
|Armand's Salad
Mix of Iceberg and Romaine lettuce with tomato, fontinella, artichoke hearts, carrots, red roasted peppers.
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$9.00
7 pieces served with Marinara Sauce
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Zenwich Elmhurst
416 B N. York Street, Elmhurst
|Popular items
|Sunomono Salad
|$3.00
House made pickled cucumber with a touch of red onion and jalapeño.
|Seasoned Chips
|$2.00
House made potato chips, house seasoning.
|Sea Salt Fries
|$3.00
Skinny fries, sea salt.
Stray Hen Cafe
2423 North Clark St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Side Bacon
|$4.00
|Bagel Sandwich
|$12.00
|Garden Gobbler
|$14.50
Zenwich
416 B N. York Street, Elmhurst
|Popular items
|Pork Katsu
|$8.95
Panko crusted pork cutlet with wasabi coleslaw and watercress topped with tangy tonkatsu sauce.
|Crab Cake
|$9.45
Japanese panko crusted homemade crab cake and watercress topped with homemade garlic basil aioli.
|Chicken Satay
|$8.95
Curry marinated grilled chicken, shredded carrot, cucumber, red onion and jalapeno with homemade peanut sauce.
Gia Mia - Elmhurst
116 E Schiller St, Elmhurst
|Popular items
|Margherita
|$12.50
Tomato sauce | mozzarella | basil | sea salt
|Beet + Farro Salad
|$8.00
Red beets | imported farro | balsamic | pistachios | spinach | goat cheese
|Romano Crusted Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Crispy hand-breaded chicken | greens | tomatoes | cucumber | egg | bacon | gorgonzola | chives | creamy parmesan dressing
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Pints
112 S York St, Elmhurst
|Popular items
|Badger
|$15.00
Cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, fried onion strings, bbq sauce, pretzel bun
|Wings BONELESS
|$13.00
Hand-breaded chicken breast coated in your choice of buffalo, bbq, or honey sriracha sauce (8 pieces). Served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dipping sauce.
|Pints Classic
|$12.00
Served on a pretzel bun with lettuce, tomato and raw onion.
SUSHI
Ni Hao Asian Cafe
116 West Park Ave, Elmhurst
|Popular items
|Vegetable Roll (2)
|$3.55
All vegetarian crispy roll with crystal noddles,cabbage.
(Contain Peanut Butter)
|Egg Roll (2)
|$3.85
Chicken,Pork,Beef with cabbage.
(Contain Peanut Butter)
|Bao
Steam Bun, choice of bbq pork, chicken, sesame and sweet bean, can be mix & match. (15min cooking time)
Primos Locos
122 S York Road, Elmhurst
|Popular items
|ELOTE
|$8.00
Roasted corn, garlic, cilantro, mayonnaise and queso fresco
|FAJITAS
Mixed bed of bell pepper and red onion, rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole
|ARROZ
|$3.00
Mexican rice with carrots and corn
Sweetberry Bowls - York St
156 N York Street, Elmhurst
|Popular items
|Custom Green Bowl
|$11.00
KALE, SPINACH, BANANA, PINEAPPLE, COCONUT MILK
|Hermosa Acai Bowl (2)
|$10.00
ACAC BASE TOPPED WITH GRANOLA, BLUEBERRY, STRAWBERRY AND HONEY
|OG Acai Bowl (3)
|$11.00
ACAI BASE TOPPED WITH GRANOLA, BANANA, PEANUT BUTTER, & CHOCOLATE PROTEIN
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
HB Jones
551 N York Street, Elmhurst
|Popular items
|MERKTS CHAR CHEDDAR BURGER
|$15.00
CLASSIC BUN, MERKTS CHEESE, GRILLED ONIONS, SIDE TOMATO, LETTUCE,PICKLE
Pilot Pete's Coffee & Treats
128 West 1st Street, Elmhurst
|Popular items
|Cafe Latte
|$3.50
Choice of steamed milk with espresso and a dollop of froth. Topped with a dash of cinnamon or cocoa.
|Blueberry Muffin
|$3.00
Homemade muffin with fresh blueberries throughout and topped with a cinnamon sugar crumble.
Victory Meat and Seafood
116 North York Street, Elmhurst
Kraft Burger & Tap
111 E 1st St, Elmhurst
Elmhurt Hall
119 North York Street, Elmhurst