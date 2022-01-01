Elmhurst restaurants you'll love

Must-try Elmhurst restaurants

Egg Harbor Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

140 Robert Palmer Drive, Elmhurst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Blueberry Pancakes$9.50
Served with blueberry compote. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
Door County Chicken Salad$12.50
Field greens with two scoops of house-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, apple and pecans, topped with Mandarin oranges and sugared pecans. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Harbor Cobb Salad$12.50
Mixed greens, chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, grape tomatoes, green onions and Bleu cheese. Served with house-made ranch dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
151 Kitchen | Bar image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

151 Kitchen | Bar

151 N York St, Elmhurst

Avg 4.5 (945 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Black Bean Burger$16.00
black bean + quinoa | roasted red pepper | avocado | spiced aioli | münster cheese | green leaf | tomato | pickles
Pan-Seared Salmon$24.00
pesto farro | grilled asparagus | orange marmalade
151 Burger$16.00
bacon jam | smoked cheddar | crispy onion
pineapple barbecue | brioche bun
Nu Crepes image

CHICKEN • CREPES

Nu Crepes

115 W Schiller Ct, Elmhurst

Avg 4.7 (1514 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hail Caesar!$10.00
Grilled chicken breast, spinach, roma tomatoes, creamy caesar & mozz/prov
BBQ Chicken$9.50
Grilled chicken breast, tangy bbq sauce, green onions, cilantro & cheddar
Kickin' Chicken$9.50
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, buffalo sauce, ranch & cheddar
Two Brothers From Italy image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Two Brothers From Italy

128 W Park Ave, Elmhurst

Avg 4.4 (690 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Bread with Cheese$5.00
20" Thin Cheese Pizza$21.00
Caesar Salad$9.95
Stray Hen image

SALADS

Stray Hen

105 S York, Elmhurst

Avg 4.6 (1018 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Papi Chulo Skillet$13.00
2 Eggs$8.00
BYO Omelette$8.00
Fry the Coop image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Fry the Coop

623 W. North Ave, Elmhurst

Avg 4.5 (3491 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Fried Chicken, Coleslaw, Pickles, Coop Sauce, Brioche Bun
House Fries$2.99
Hand-Cut Fries
Chicken and Cheese Sandwich$9.99
Fried Chicken, American Cheese, Pickles, Coop Sauce, Brioche Bun
Armand's Pizza & Pasta image

PIZZA

Armand's Pizza & Pasta

105 W 1st St, Elmhurst

Avg 3.9 (206 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Antipasto Salad
Mix of Iceberg and Romaine lettuce with salami, capicolla, fontinella, carrots, celery, tomato
Armand's Salad
Mix of Iceberg and Romaine lettuce with tomato, fontinella, artichoke hearts, carrots, red roasted peppers.
Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
7 pieces served with Marinara Sauce
Zenwich Elmhurst image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Zenwich Elmhurst

416 B N. York Street, Elmhurst

Avg 4.5 (1330 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sunomono Salad$3.00
House made pickled cucumber with a touch of red onion and jalapeño.
Seasoned Chips$2.00
House made potato chips, house seasoning.
Sea Salt Fries$3.00
Skinny fries, sea salt.
Stray Hen Cafe image

 

Stray Hen Cafe

2423 North Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Side Bacon$4.00
Bagel Sandwich$12.00
Garden Gobbler$14.50
Zenwich image

 

Zenwich

416 B N. York Street, Elmhurst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pork Katsu$8.95
Panko crusted pork cutlet with wasabi coleslaw and watercress topped with tangy tonkatsu sauce.
Crab Cake$9.45
Japanese panko crusted homemade crab cake and watercress topped with homemade garlic basil aioli.
Chicken Satay$8.95
Curry marinated grilled chicken, shredded carrot, cucumber, red onion and jalapeno with homemade peanut sauce.
Gia Mia - Elmhurst image

 

Gia Mia - Elmhurst

116 E Schiller St, Elmhurst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Margherita$12.50
Tomato sauce | mozzarella | basil | sea salt
Beet + Farro Salad$8.00
Red beets | imported farro | balsamic | pistachios | spinach | goat cheese
Romano Crusted Chicken Salad$15.00
Crispy hand-breaded chicken | greens | tomatoes | cucumber | egg | bacon | gorgonzola | chives | creamy parmesan dressing
Pints image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Pints

112 S York St, Elmhurst

Avg 4.2 (605 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Badger$15.00
Cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, fried onion strings, bbq sauce, pretzel bun
Wings BONELESS$13.00
Hand-breaded chicken breast coated in your choice of buffalo, bbq, or honey sriracha sauce (8 pieces). Served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dipping sauce.
Pints Classic$12.00
Served on a pretzel bun with lettuce, tomato and raw onion.
Ni Hao Asian Cafe image

SUSHI

Ni Hao Asian Cafe

116 West Park Ave, Elmhurst

Avg 4.4 (207 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Vegetable Roll (2)$3.55
All vegetarian crispy roll with crystal noddles,cabbage.
(Contain Peanut Butter)
Egg Roll (2)$3.85
Chicken,Pork,Beef with cabbage.
(Contain Peanut Butter)
Bao
Steam Bun, choice of bbq pork, chicken, sesame and sweet bean, can be mix & match. (15min cooking time)
Primos Locos image

 

Primos Locos

122 S York Road, Elmhurst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
ELOTE$8.00
Roasted corn, garlic, cilantro, mayonnaise and queso fresco
FAJITAS
Mixed bed of bell pepper and red onion, rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole
ARROZ$3.00
Mexican rice with carrots and corn
Sweetberry Bowls - York St image

 

Sweetberry Bowls - York St

156 N York Street, Elmhurst

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Custom Green Bowl$11.00
KALE, SPINACH, BANANA, PINEAPPLE, COCONUT MILK
Hermosa Acai Bowl (2)$10.00
ACAC BASE TOPPED WITH GRANOLA, BLUEBERRY, STRAWBERRY AND HONEY
OG Acai Bowl (3)$11.00
ACAI BASE TOPPED WITH GRANOLA, BANANA, PEANUT BUTTER, & CHOCOLATE PROTEIN
HB Jones image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

HB Jones

551 N York Street, Elmhurst

Avg 3.8 (579 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
MERKTS CHAR CHEDDAR BURGER$15.00
CLASSIC BUN, MERKTS CHEESE, GRILLED ONIONS, SIDE TOMATO, LETTUCE,PICKLE
Banner pic

 

Pilot Pete's Coffee & Treats

128 West 1st Street, Elmhurst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cafe Latte$3.50
Choice of steamed milk with espresso and a dollop of froth. Topped with a dash of cinnamon or cocoa.
Blueberry Muffin$3.00
Homemade muffin with fresh blueberries throughout and topped with a cinnamon sugar crumble.
Banner pic

 

Victory Meat and Seafood

116 North York Street, Elmhurst

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Kraft Burger & Tap

111 E 1st St, Elmhurst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Elmhurt Hall

119 North York Street, Elmhurst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
