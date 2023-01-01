Restaurant header imageView gallery

Elmhurst Brewing Company 171 N Addison Ave

review star

No reviews yet

171 N Addison Ave

Elmhurst, IL 60126

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters

Smoked Whitefish Dip

$12.00

great lakes smoked Whitefish, light rye crispbread

Polenta and Meatballs

$17.00

fried parmesan polenta cake, beef and lamb meat ball, rosemary cream sauce, mint gremolata, sumac and chili flakes

Cast Iron Poutine

$18.00

slow cooked brisket, fresh cheese curds, carrots, onion, beef gravy, tater tots

Chicken Wings

$16.00

6 wings fried crisp and glazed in your choice of sauce - guajillo beer-becue, pale ale sweet and sweet and spicy

Pickle Fries

$12.00

battered pickle spears, green goddess dip, BBQ sauce

Beer Cheese and Pretzels

$12.00

warm beer cheese dip, soft pretzels

Whipped Feta Hummus

$15.00

whipped feta hummus, sumac, olive tapenade fresh herbs, grilled pita

Fried Cheese Curds

$13.00

lager battered Wisconsin cheddar curds, green goddess

EBC Chili (Cup)

$6.00

beef chili with black beans, onions, tomatoes, beer and spices topped with red onion and cheddar cheese

EBC Chili (Bowl)

$11.00

beef chili with black beans, onions, tomatoes, beer and spices topped with red onion and cheddar cheese

Crudités

$5.00

Flatbreads

THE GF Veggie Flatbread

$17.00

seasonal roasted vegetables, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh herbs, roasted cauliflower

Goat Cheese Flatbread

$15.00

soft goat cheese, onion jam, arugula, beer raisins, balsamic vinegar, fresh parmesan. Crispy bacon

Handhelds

Spicy Chicken Sandwhich

$17.00

fried chicken breast, red cabbage and apple slaw, vintage remoulade sauce, dressed arugula, toasted bun

C.B.G. Wrap

$16.00

grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, bacon, green goddess, mixed greens, blistered cherry tomatoes, flour tortilla–add buffalo sauce

Cheeseburger

$17.00

½ lb fresh brisket blend beef patty, melty American cheese, EBC burger sauce, fresh lettuce, tomato and onion, and homemade dill pickles on a pillowy toasted bun add bacon 2, fried egg 1 can substitute veggie patty

Beef Sandwhich

$18.00

house beef, beer cheese, mayo, lettuce, yellow onion, olive and vin, hot giardiniera, warm french roll

Fork & Knife

Schnitzel

$24.00

pork schnitzel, herb spaetzle, sauerkraut, mustard cream sauce, pickled red onions

Arctic Char

$26.00

pan seared Arctic Char, fregule, herbs, shaved salad of baby carrots, shallots, radish, fennel dressed with citrus and coriander vinaigrette, garlic emulsion. sumac

Fried Rice

$14.00

seasonal veg, jasmine rice, hoisin aioli, fried egg see server for today’s protein (add’l charge)

Cauliflower Steak

$20.00

grilled cauliflower steak, crispy potatoes, garlic emulsion, chimichurri

Orchard Salad

$16.00

mixed greens, roasted parsnips, sweet pickled apples, blistered tomatoes, parmesan crisp, garlic herb vinaigrette add grilled chicken

Garden Salad (Large)

$12.00

mixed greens, blistered cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, citrus hop vinaigrette add grilled chicken

Garden Salad (Small)

$7.00

mixed greens, blistered cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, citrus hop vinaigrette add grilled chicken

Desserts

Belgian Waffle

$9.00

strawberry jam, vanilla ice cream

Scoop O'Ice Cream Choc

$3.00

Scoop Rainbow Sherbert

$3.00

Kid's Menu

Kids Tenders

$11.00

White meat Chicken Strips

Kids Sliders

$10.00

2 mini Angus burgers with Cheddar on soft slider buns

Kids Mac N Cheese

$10.00

Homemade like grandma does!

Kids Flatbread

$10.00

Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella on a crispy flatbread

Kids Pasta with Butter

$9.00

Cavatappi Pasta & Parmesan Cheese

Kids Pasta with Marinara

$9.00

Cavatappi Pasta & Parmesan Cheese

Side of

Side of EBC Sauce

Side of BBQ Sauce

Side of Buffalo Sauce

Side of Sweet 'n' Spicy

Side of Green goddess

Side of Garlic Herb Dressing

$0.50

Side of Balsamic Dressing

$0.50

Side of Grilled Onions

$0.50

Side of Pickles

$0.50

Side of Bacon

$2.00

Side of Sour Cream

$1.00

Side of Beer Cheese

$2.00

Side of Parmesan

$1.00

Side of Cheese

$1.00

Side of Extra Kids Fruit

$1.00

Side of Mac n Cheese

$5.00

Side of Gravy

$4.00

Side of Pretzel

$2.00

Side of Pita

$2.00

Side of Fries

$4.00

Side of Tots

$4.00

Side of Crisps

$2.00

Brunch

Stuffed French Toast

$16.00Out of stock

Seasonal Fillings, Chantilly Cream & Maple Syrup

Chilaquiles

$17.00

chipotle-tomato sauce, tortilla chips, braised black Beans, mozzarella cheese, red onion and cilantro relish, fried egg

Brisket and Eggs

$19.00

Slow roasted brisket, breakfast potatoes, pickled onions, beef jus, 2 fried eggs

Veggie Breakfast Burrito

$16.00

scrambled eggs, braised black beans, arugula, cherry tomatoes, red onions, mozzarella, flour tortilla, breakfast potatoes

Fried Egg Sandwich

$15.00

bacon, 2 fried eggs, pub cheese, ebc sauce, tomato, onion, buttered and toasted challah, breakfast potatoes

Monte Cristo Burger

$18.00

deep fried custard soaked bun, ½ lb angus beef patty, crispy bacon, gouda fondue, maple-onion jam, fried egg, breakfast potatoes

Lox Benedict

$18.00

Nova lox, pickled red onions, dressed arugula, everything spiced whipped cream, toasted english muffin, lemon dill hollandaise sauce, breakfast potatoes

Chicken Wings

$16.00

6 wings fried crisp and glazed in your choice of sauce - guajillo beer-becue, pale ale sweet and sweet and spicy

Pickle Fries

$12.00

battered pickle spears, green goddess dip, BBQ sauce

Beer Cheese and Pretzels

$12.00

warm beer cheese dip, soft pretzels

Fried Cheese Curds

$13.00

lager battered Wisconsin cheddar curds, green goddess

Orchard Salad

$16.00

mixed greens, roasted parsnips, sweet pickled apples, blistered tomatoes, parmesan crisp, garlic herb vinaigrette add grilled chicken

Goat Cheese Flatbread

$15.00

soft goat cheese, onion jam, arugula, beer raisins, balsamic vinegar, fresh parmesan. Crispy bacon

Spicy Chicken Sandwhich

$17.00

fried chicken breast, red cabbage and apple slaw, vintage remoulade sauce, dressed arugula, toasted bun

Cheeseburger

$17.00

½ lb fresh brisket blend beef patty, melty American cheese, EBC burger sauce, fresh lettuce, tomato and onion, and homemade dill pickles on a pillowy toasted bun add bacon 2, fried egg 1 can substitute veggie patty

EBC Chili (Cup)

$6.00

beef chili with black beans, onions, tomatoes, beer and spices topped with red onion and cheddar cheese

EBC Chili (Bowl)

$11.00

beef chili with black beans, onions, tomatoes, beer and spices topped with red onion and cheddar cheese

Kid's Brunch

Kids Scramble

$9.00

scrambled eggs, 2 strips of bacon, tater tots, fresh fruit

Kids French Toast

$8.00

fluffy bread soaked in custard and baked, served with butter and syrup, fresh fruit

Kids Tenders

$11.00

White meat Chicken Strips

Kids Flatbread

$10.00

Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella on a crispy flatbread

Draft Beers

32oz Crowler Go To Helles

$14.00

64oz Growler Go To Helles

$22.00

4oz Taster Tipped Off

$2.50

8oz Half Pint Tipped Off

$5.50

16oz Pint Tipped Off

$8.00

20oz Mug Club Tipped Off

$8.00

32oz Crowler Tipped Off

$16.00

64oz Growler Tipped Off

$24.00

1/6 BBL Tipped Off

$110.00

1/2 BBL Tipped Off

$210.00

4oz Taster Paradise

$2.50

8oz Half Pint Paradise

$5.00

16oz Pint Paradise

$7.00

20oz Mug Club Paradise

$7.50

32oz Crowler Paradise

$14.00

64oz Growler Paradise

$22.00

1/6 BBL Paradise

$90.00

1/2 BBL Paradise

$190.00

4oz Taster Santa

$4.00

10oz Tulip Santa

$9.00

20oz Mug Club Santa

$9.00

32oz Crowler Santa

$24.00

64oz Growler Santa

$36.00

1/6 BBL Santa

$140.00

1/2 BBL Santa

$280.00

4oz Taster Julius Squeezer

$2.50

8oz Julius Squeezer

$5.50

16oz Julius Squeezer

$8.00

20oz Mug Club Julius Squeezer

$8.00

32oz Crowler Julius Squeezer

$16.00

64oz Growler Julius Squeezer

$24.00

1/6 BBL Julius Squeezer

$110.00

1/2 BBL Julius Squeezer

$210.00

4oz Taster Amberama

$2.50

8oz Half Pint Amberama

$5.00

16oz Pint Amberama

$7.00

20oz Mug Club Amberama

$7.00

32oz Crowler Amberama

$14.00

64oz Growler Amberama

$22.00

1/6 BBL Amberama

$90.00

1/2 BBL Amberama

$190.00

4oz Taster The Schwartz

$2.50

8oz Half Pint The Schwartz

$5.00

16oz Pint The Schwartz

$7.00

20oz Mug Club The Schwartz

$7.00

32oz Crowler The Schwartz

$14.00

64oz Growler The Schwartz

$22.00

1/6 BBL The Schwartz

$90.00

1/2 BBL The Schwartz

$190.00

4oz Taster Fools Gold

$3.00

10oz Fools Gold

$7.50

20oz Mug Club Fools Gold

$7.50

32oz Fools Gold

$24.00

64oz Fools Gold

$24.00

1/6 BBL Fools Gold

$110.00

1/2 BBL Fools Gold

$210.00

4oz Taster Surprise

$4.00

10oz Tulip Surprise

$9.00

20oz Mug Surprise

$9.00

32oz Crowler Surprise

$24.00

64oz Growler Surprise

$36.00

1/6 BBL Surprise

$140.00

1/2 BBL Surprise

$280.00

4oz Taster Fox

$5.00

10oz Tulip Fox

$10.00

20oz Mug Club Fox

$10.00

32oz Crowler Fox

$28.00

Glass - Plain

$2.50

Glass - Tea

$2.50

4oz Taster Wojtek

$2.50

8oz Half Pint Wojtek

$5.50

16oz Pint Wojtek

$8.00

20oz Mug Club Wojtek

$8.00

32oz Crowler Wojtek

$16.00

64oz Growler Wojtek

$24.00

1/6 BBL Wojtek

$110.00

1/2 BBL Wojtek

$210.00

20oz Mug Club

$9.00

4oz Taster Poncharello

$2.50

8oz Half Pint Poncharello

$5.50

16oz Pint Poncharello

$8.00

20oz Mug Club Poncharello

$8.00

32oz Crowler Poncharello

$16.00

64oz Growler Poncharello

$24.00

1/6 BBL Poncharello

$110.00

1/2 BBL Poncharello

$210.00

Single Cans

Far From the Tree - Yuzu/Mangosteen

$7.00

Oktoberfest

$7.00

To-Go Beers

Julius Squeezer 4 Pack

$18.00

Fools Gold 4 Pack

$18.00

Oktoberfest 4 Pack

$16.00

Far From the Tree - Yuzu/Mangosteen 4 Pack

$16.00

Julius Squeezer Single

$5.00

Fools Gold Single

$5.00

Oktoberfest Single

$5.00

FFTT - Yuzu/Mangosteen Single

$5.00

Empty Growler

$6.00

Cider

Right Bee Semi Dry

$8.00

Right Bee Clementine

$8.00

Soda

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Hop

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Other N/A

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Hot Cocoa

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

OJ

$2.50

Mocktail

MT Beery Smash

$7.00

MT Pink Jackass

$7.00

MT Kiddie Cocktail

$7.00

Apparel

Apron

$20.00

Baseball T

$24.00

Beer Can Label tee

$22.00

Bike Shirt

$89.00

Brewers Shirt

$50.00

Candle - Can

$20.00

Candle - Glass

$25.00

Cook Shirt

$23.00

EBC Patches

$5.00

EBC Hoodie

$60.00

Flannel Shirt

$55.00

Golf Shirt

$45.00

Knit Hat Green

$18.00

L/S Kalsar Tee

$39.00

Mens Logo Tee

$18.00

Mens Ringer Tee

$24.00

Staff Hoody

$28.00

Tank Top

$19.00

Traditional Hat

$27.00

Womens L/S Tee

$28.00

Drinkware

13th Logo Flesk - 64oz

$49.99

Fools Gold Mug

$15.00

Logo Flask

$39.00

Pint Glass

$6.00

Taster Glass

$5.00

Tulip Glass

$7.00

Mug Club Mug

$10.00

Mug Club

EBC Mug Club Membership

$75.00

EBC Mug Club 6 Mo Membership

$35.00

EBC Mug Club Renewal

$35.00

Growler Club

EBC Growler Club

$350.00

EBC Growler Club - 6mo

$200.00

EBC Growler Club Renewal

$300.00

Misc

Hot Sauce - Julius Squeezer

$9.00

League Fee

$40.00

Comedy Night Tix

$15.00

Tap Handle

$30.00

Brewery Tour

$20.00

Xmas Ornament

$12.00

Beer Dinner Tix

$85.00

Empty Growler

$6.00

5th Anniversary

$75.00

Event Tickets

5th Anniversary Party

5th Anniversary Party

$75.00

Kegs

Keg Deposit

$30.00

Tap Deposit

$30.00

Tap Rental

$10.00

Tub Rental

$10.00

Returns

Keg return

-$30.00

Tap Return

-$30.00

Event

Chicken Wings (10each)

$25.00

Hummus and Veg

$24.00

Beer Cheese

$22.00

Slider (10each)

$50.00

Fries

$14.00

Tots

$14.00

GF Flatbread

$17.00

Meat and Cheese Board

$175.00

Seasonal Flatbread

$15.00

Nachos

$30.00

Adult Preset Buff

$20.00

Kid Preset Buffet

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The Elmhurst Brewing Company was created to meet the rapidly-growing demand for local, high-quality craft beer that the country, the state of Illinois, and our neighboring suburbs have been seeing for the last few years. With the Chicago success stories of Goose Island, Revolution Brewing, and Half Acre, and the western suburban successes of Two Brothers and many more, we feel Elmhurst is overdue for its own microbrewery. As two experienced business owners who live in Elmhurst and are dedicated to our community, we are committed to building and operating a successful family-friendly destination for the enjoyment of craft beer. Our mission is to become a source of pride for Elmhurst residents by building a preferred destination for both families and craft beer drinkers to eat, drink, and socialize within their community, and to do so with the best ingredients and constantly-changing styles and types of beer offerings.

Location

171 N Addison Ave, Elmhurst, IL 60126

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Egg Harbor Cafe - Elmhurst
orange starNo Reviews
140 Robert Palmer Drive Elmhurst, IL 60126
View restaurantnext
151 Kitchen | Bar
orange starNo Reviews
151 N York St Elmhurst, IL 60126
View restaurantnext
Livia Italian Eatery - Elmhurst
orange starNo Reviews
116 E Schiller St Elmhurst, IL 60126
View restaurantnext
Pints - Elmhurst
orange starNo Reviews
112 S York St Elmhurst, IL 60126
View restaurantnext
Ni Hao Asian Cafe - Elmhurst
orange starNo Reviews
116 West Park Ave Elmhurst, IL 60126
View restaurantnext
Victory Meat and Seafood - 116 North York Street
orange starNo Reviews
116 North York Street Elmhurst, IL 60126
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Elmhurst

Zenwich Elmhurst - ELM
orange star4.5 • 1,330
416 B N. York Street Elmhurst, IL 60126
View restaurantnext
Stray Hen - Elmhurst
orange star4.6 • 1,018
105 S York Elmhurst, IL 60126
View restaurantnext
Two Brothers From Italy
orange star4.4 • 690
128 W Park Ave Elmhurst, IL 60126
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Elmhurst
Villa Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Stone Park
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Lombard
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Bensenville
review star
No reviews yet
Melrose Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Oak Brook
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
La Grange Park
review star
No reviews yet
Willowbrook
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston