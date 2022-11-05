Victory Meat and Seafood 116 North York Street

  • Home
Popular Items

Oysters - Roasted
Filet Mignon
Sauteed Asparagus

Appetizers

Oysters - Raw

Oysters - Roasted

$4.50

Oysters - Rockefeller

$4.50

Shrimp Cocktail

$4.50

Tuna Avocado Crudo

$21.00

Joe's Mama's Meatballs

$16.00

Calamari

$18.00

Lobster DeJonghe

$29.00

Mediterranean Mussels

$21.00

6 Baked Clams

$14.00

12 Baked Clams

$24.00

Salads

Farmer's Market Salad

$10.00

Caesar

$14.00

Imported Burrata

$20.00

Full Double Wedge

$18.00

Half Double Wedge

$9.00

Mediterranean Salad

$16.00

Fish Salad

$28.00

Steaks

Lamb Chop

$17.00

Pork Chop 16oz

$28.00

Filet Mignon

$48.00

Skirt Steak

$38.00

Dry-Aged Bone-In Strip 22oz

$56.00

Bone-In Ribeye 24oz

$72.00

Prime Burger

$18.00

Broiled 6oz. Lobster Tail

$36.00

14oz Prime Rib

$44.00

24oz Prime Rib

$58.00

Italian Entrees

Brick Chicken

$32.00

Chicken Milanese

$32.00

Chicken Parmesan

$32.00

Pork Chop Calabrese

$34.00

Lobster Fra Diavolo

$38.00

Orcchiette Rapini & Sausage

$23.00

Rigatoni alla Vodka

$19.00

Seafood Entrees

Seared Ora King Salmon

$45.00

Broiled Lake Superior Whitefish

$28.00

Risotto di Mare

$44.00

Grigliato Misto

$39.00

Stuffed Shrimp

$38.00

Seabass- Brocc. EVOO

$48.00

6oz Lobster Tail - Broiled

$36.00

Sides

Sicilian Arancini

$12.00

Signature Frites

$8.00

Salt Crusted Baked Potato

$8.00

Jalepeno Hash Browns

$10.00

Orzo Cacio Pepe

$10.00

Elote Sauteed Corn

$12.00

Sauteed Asparagus

$12.00

Charred Broccolini

$12.00

Fresh Spinach

$10.00

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

Mac and Cheese

$14.00

Lobster Mac and Cheese

$29.00

Daily Specials

Chef's Burrata

$23.00

Roasted Cauliflower

$12.00

Scallop Risotto

$38.00

Seabass and Rice

$52.00

Surf & Turf

$72.00

Boneless Ribeye 18oz

$55.00

Seabass- Brocc. EVOO

$48.00

Kids Menu

Chick Chick Chicken Fingers

$10.00

The Burger Boy

$10.00

Lil Spaghetti Head

$10.00

Plain Jane Pasta

$10.00

Desserts

Small Cannoli

$2.00

Large Cannoli

$5.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

Gelato - Double Chocolate

$5.00

Gelato - Pistacio

$5.00

Gelato - Vanilla

$5.00

Gelato - Salted Caramel

$5.00

Raspberry Sorbet

$5.00

Lemon Sorbet

$5.00

Double Chocolate Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Key Lime Cheesecake

$10.00Out of stock

Mixed Berry Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Coffee

Regular Coffee

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00

Double Espresso

$6.00

Decaf Espresso

$4.00

Americano

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Decaf Cappuccino

$4.00

N/A Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

BTL Sparkling Water

$7.00

BTL Spring Water

$7.00

Club Soda

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Ice Tea

$3.50

Kiddy Cocktail

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Mocktail

$10.00

Pepsi

$3.50

Rootbeer

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$3.50

Tonic

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

REFILL

Refill

Refill - Pepsi

Refill - Diet Pepsi

Refill - Sierra Mist

Refill - Ginger Ale

Refill - Rootbeer

Refill - Kiddie Cocktail

Refill - Lemonade

Refill - Iced Tea

Refill - Arnold Palmer

Refill - Cranberry Juice

Refill - Pineapple Juice

Dinner Option 1

RR Calamari

RR Meatballs

RR Soup

RR Options

Restaurant Week 1

$52.00

Restaurant Week 2

$65.00

RR1 Calamari

RR1 Meatballs

RR1 Soup

RR2 Crab Cake

RR2 Roasted Oysters

RR2 Soup

RR1 Sunday Salad

RR1 Caesar Salad

RR2 Farmer's Salad

RR2 Mediterranean Salad

RR1 Shrimp Risotto

RR1 Whitefish

RR1 Chicken Parmesan

RR2 Scallop Risotto

RR2 Salmon

RR2 Skirt Steak

RR Tiramisu

RR Cannoli

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Victory Meat and Seafood - the laid back elegance of coastal dining featuring premium steaks, exceptionally prepared seafood, and our signature Chicago Italian classics.

Location

116 North York Street, Elmhurst, IL 60126

Directions

