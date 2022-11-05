Victory Meat and Seafood 116 North York Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Victory Meat and Seafood - the laid back elegance of coastal dining featuring premium steaks, exceptionally prepared seafood, and our signature Chicago Italian classics.
Location
116 North York Street, Elmhurst, IL 60126
Gallery