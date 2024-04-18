Sweet Circle
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Welcome to Sweet Circle - a haven for those seeking extraordinary sweet delights. Our cozy shop is where innovation meets tradition, crafting special donuts that elevate the art of indulgence. From whimsical flavor combinations to meticulously crafted designs, each donut is a culinary masterpiece waiting to be savored. Join us and experience the magic of Divine Doughnuts, where every bite is an adventure in sweetness.
Location
116 N York St, Elmhurst, IL 60126
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Victory Meat and Seafood - 116 North York Street
No Reviews
116 North York Street Elmhurst, IL 60126
View restaurant
Beer on the Wall - Elmhurst - 105 North York Street
No Reviews
105 North York Street Elmhurst, IL 60126
View restaurant