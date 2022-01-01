Elmhurst pizza restaurants you'll love

Two Brothers From Italy image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Two Brothers From Italy

128 W Park Ave, Elmhurst

Avg 4.4 (690 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Bread with Cheese$5.00
16" Thin Cheese Pizza$16.75
Garlic Bread$3.75
More about Two Brothers From Italy
Armand's Pizza & Pasta image

PIZZA

Armand's Pizza & Pasta

105 W 1st St, Elmhurst

Avg 3.9 (206 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Antipasto Salad
Mix of Iceberg and Romaine lettuce with salami, capicolla, fontinella, carrots, celery, tomato
House Salad
Iceberg lettuce with tomato, cucumber, kalamata olives and pepperonchini
Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
7 pieces served with Marinara Sauce
More about Armand's Pizza & Pasta
Gia Mia - Elmhurst image

 

Gia Mia - Elmhurst

116 E Schiller St, Elmhurst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wild Mushroom$14.00
Evoo | garlic | rosemary | mozzarella | basil | oregano | fontina | wild mushrooms | red onion |
Margherita$12.50
Tomato sauce | mozzarella | basil | sea salt
Chicken Parmesan$18.00
Crispy Hand-Breaded Chicken Breast | Mozzarella | Linguini Fini | Pesto | Roasted Tomato Sauce
More about Gia Mia - Elmhurst

