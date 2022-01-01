Elmhurst pizza restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Two Brothers From Italy
128 W Park Ave, Elmhurst
|Garlic Bread with Cheese
|$5.00
|16" Thin Cheese Pizza
|$16.75
|Garlic Bread
|$3.75
PIZZA
Armand's Pizza & Pasta
105 W 1st St, Elmhurst
|Antipasto Salad
Mix of Iceberg and Romaine lettuce with salami, capicolla, fontinella, carrots, celery, tomato
|House Salad
Iceberg lettuce with tomato, cucumber, kalamata olives and pepperonchini
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$9.00
7 pieces served with Marinara Sauce
Gia Mia - Elmhurst
116 E Schiller St, Elmhurst
|Wild Mushroom
|$14.00
Evoo | garlic | rosemary | mozzarella | basil | oregano | fontina | wild mushrooms | red onion |
|Margherita
|$12.50
Tomato sauce | mozzarella | basil | sea salt
|Chicken Parmesan
|$18.00
Crispy Hand-Breaded Chicken Breast | Mozzarella | Linguini Fini | Pesto | Roasted Tomato Sauce