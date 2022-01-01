Elmhurst breakfast spots you'll love

Go
Elmhurst restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Elmhurst

Egg Harbor Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

140 Robert Palmer Drive, Elmhurst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Harbor Signature Pancakes$8.50
Our special wheat recipe.
Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
Create Scrambler$10.00
Made with three cage free eggs and a choice of three ingredients. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Kid's Itsy Bitsy Pancakes$5.00
Two small pancakes served with a scrambled egg and a sausage link or two strips of bacon.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
151 Kitchen | Bar image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

151 Kitchen | Bar

151 N York St, Elmhurst

Avg 4.5 (945 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Black Bean Burger$16.00
black bean + quinoa | roasted red pepper | avocado | spiced aioli | münster cheese | green leaf | tomato | pickles
Pan-Seared Salmon$24.00
pesto farro | grilled asparagus | orange marmalade
151 Burger$16.00
bacon jam | smoked cheddar | crispy onion
pineapple barbecue | brioche bun
More about 151 Kitchen | Bar
Nu Crepes image

CHICKEN • CREPES

Nu Crepes

115 W Schiller Ct, Elmhurst

Avg 4.7 (1514 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hail Caesar!$10.00
Grilled chicken breast, spinach, roma tomatoes, creamy caesar & mozz/prov
BBQ Chicken$9.50
Grilled chicken breast, tangy bbq sauce, green onions, cilantro & cheddar
Kickin' Chicken$9.50
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, buffalo sauce, ranch & cheddar
More about Nu Crepes
Stray Hen image

SALADS

Stray Hen

105 S York, Elmhurst

Avg 4.6 (1018 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Papi Chulo Skillet$13.00
2 Eggs$8.00
BYO Omelette$8.00
More about Stray Hen
Stray Hen Cafe image

 

Stray Hen Cafe

2423 North Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Side Biscuits and Gravy$4.00
Bagel Sandwich$12.00
BYO Omelette$9.00
More about Stray Hen Cafe

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Elmhurst

Sliders

Chicken Salad

Omelettes

Cheeseburgers

Waffles

Burritos

Katsu

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Elmhurst to explore

Oak Brook

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Lombard

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Villa Park

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Willowbrook

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Bensenville

No reviews yet

Melrose Park

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

La Grange Park

No reviews yet

Stone Park

Avg 3.8 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

No reviews yet

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston