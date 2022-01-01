Elmhurst breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Elmhurst
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe
140 Robert Palmer Drive, Elmhurst
|Popular items
|Harbor Signature Pancakes
|$8.50
Our special wheat recipe.
Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
|Create Scrambler
|$10.00
Made with three cage free eggs and a choice of three ingredients. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
|Kid's Itsy Bitsy Pancakes
|$5.00
Two small pancakes served with a scrambled egg and a sausage link or two strips of bacon.
More about 151 Kitchen | Bar
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
151 Kitchen | Bar
151 N York St, Elmhurst
|Popular items
|Spicy Black Bean Burger
|$16.00
black bean + quinoa | roasted red pepper | avocado | spiced aioli | münster cheese | green leaf | tomato | pickles
|Pan-Seared Salmon
|$24.00
pesto farro | grilled asparagus | orange marmalade
|151 Burger
|$16.00
bacon jam | smoked cheddar | crispy onion
pineapple barbecue | brioche bun
More about Nu Crepes
CHICKEN • CREPES
Nu Crepes
115 W Schiller Ct, Elmhurst
|Popular items
|Hail Caesar!
|$10.00
Grilled chicken breast, spinach, roma tomatoes, creamy caesar & mozz/prov
|BBQ Chicken
|$9.50
Grilled chicken breast, tangy bbq sauce, green onions, cilantro & cheddar
|Kickin' Chicken
|$9.50
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, buffalo sauce, ranch & cheddar
More about Stray Hen
SALADS
Stray Hen
105 S York, Elmhurst
|Popular items
|Papi Chulo Skillet
|$13.00
|2 Eggs
|$8.00
|BYO Omelette
|$8.00