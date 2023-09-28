Phase Three Brewing - Elmhurst
Popular Items
DDH 494 4 Pack
Step into the heart of community at our grand opening celebration with the DDH 494 Hazy DIPA, a unique concoction exclusively brewed for our new taproom debut at 494 Spring Rd. in Elmhurst. This special libation unites the robust Idaho 7, the intriguing HBC 472, and the vibrant Mosaic hops, forging a liquid bridge between flavors. With each sip, you'll journey through pine forests, tropical havens, and a mosaic of fruitfulness - a sensory exploration designed to mark this significant moment in our shared community. This beer is more than a brew; it's a tribute to the spirit of unity as we embrace a new chapter together.
A Bushel of Apples 4 Pack
Our collaboration with Affy Tapple, this golden ale gives you the fall feels of a caramel dipped apple coated in peanuts.
DDH Spring Road 4 Pack
Introducing the DDH Spring Rd. Hazy DIPA, a liquid masterpiece brewed exclusively for the grand opening of our new taproom at 494 Spring Rd. in Elmhurst. This beer is an homage to the spirit of new beginnings, where Nelson Sauvin, Citra, and Vic Secret hops unite in a symphony of flavors. Sip and savor as tropical bursts mingle with citrus undertones, unveiling hoppy secrets that celebrate the dawn of our taproom's exciting journey. This brew is a testament to our commitment to crafting exceptional experiences for our patrons as we embark on this exciting adventure together.
To-Go Beer
Crystal Cavern 4 Pack
Prepare to embark on a journey through the hoppy depths of Crystal Caverns, a 6.2% Hazy IPA that beckons to be explored like a cavern of hoppy treasures. With the mystique of Amarillo, the allure of El Dorado, and the enigmatic HBC 472 hops, each sip is a voyage through the hoppy wonders of flavor. Get ready to spelunk your taste buds in this hazy adventure, where citrus, tropical, and resinous notes converge in a brew that's as captivating as discovering a hidden gem deep within a crystal-studded cavern.
DDH Adhara 4 Pack
Navigating the astral plane between the ethereal glow of Galaxy and the zesty orbits of Citra, DDH Adhara bursts with nebulous haze and starry hop intensity. At 8.3%, it's less an ale and more a cosmic voyage to the hoppiest corners of the galaxy.
DDH After Awhile Crocodile 4 Pack
DDH After A While Crocodile – a brew that'll have you snapping for more. With the cunning combo of Idaho 7, Sabro, HBC 630, and Citra hops, this beer is a toothy grin of citrus, a bite of coconut, and a splash of tropical goodness. So, sink your teeth into this hoppy oasis and let the crocodile of flavors transport you to sippable paradise.
DDH Double Pixel Density 4 Pack
DDH Double Pixel Density is back. This is the boozier, juicier, stickier version of our flagship IPA, loaded with heaps of Citra + Cryo Citra.
DDH Energetic Mind
In the alchemical blend of Vic Secret's hidden allure and Citra's overt zest, DDH Energetic Mind unfolds as an 8% enigma for the soulful sipper. Let this brew be the spark, where every draught dives deep into the labyrinth of your consciousness, and hop-driven insights spiral forth.
DDH Feline Fresh 4 Pack
Prepare to pounce into pure hoppiness with DDH Feline Fine, a playful Hazy DIPA that's the cat's meow of hoppy goodness. This 7.8% ABV brew features the lively trio of Simcoe, Mosaic, and Strata hops, offering a hoppy frolic in a glass that's purr-fectly delightful. With each sip, citrus, berry, and dank resinous notes come to life, making it the ideal brew for those who like their DIPAs with a side of whiskers and wonder.
DDH Non-Binary Code 4 Pack
Operates at a 7.7% frequency, where traditional binaries blur into hops' hazy horizons. Decrypt the vibrant matrix of Motueka's tangy twists and Nectaron's sweet symphony, a brew that dares to defy your palate's default settings.
DDH Unchecked Ceilings 4 Pack
Introducing DDH Unchecked Ceilings, a brewing feat that playfully mashes up two of our iconic beers, Unchecked Imagination and Low Ceilings. This Hazy DIPA is a hoppy medley, harmonizing Citra, Motueka, and Mosaic hops. With each sip, you'll embark on a flavor journey where the unchecked creativity of Unchecked Imagination meets the cozy comfort of Low Ceilings, creating an unparalleled taste adventure that's a true ceiling-smasher.
DDH Vanilla Backbox 4 Pack
Unlock the secrets of DDH Vanilla Backbox, a Hazy DIPA that beckons you to play the cosmic pinball game of flavors. Created in enigmatic collaboration with the brilliant minds at Bottle Logic, this brew takes you on a journey through a tantalizing labyrinth of Citra, Mosaic, and Galaxy hops, punctuated by a whisper of vanilla. Imagine the steel ball careening through the backbox of a celestial pinball machine, bouncing off citrusy bumpers, and hurtling into a universe of creamy, vanilla-laced delight with each sip, a high-scoring adventure awaits.
Distorted Lights 4 Pack
Distorted light is a 6.5% "classic" hazy IPA packed with a juicy blend of American and southern hemisphere hops
Doggone Coastal 4 Pack
Step into the coastal wilderness with Doggone Coastal, a West Coast IPA that's the rugged, sun-kissed sibling of our DDH Doggone Delish Hazy DIPA. Infused with the alluring Nelson Sauvin hops, this brew embodies the untamed spirit of the Western horizon. It's a crisp, hop-forward expedition where each sip carries the essence of a coastal breeze and the zest of a Pacific adventure, inviting you to explore the untamed flavors of the wild West in liquid form.
Floating Free 4 pack
Floating Free is a 5.2% Belgian Wit brewed traditionally. We start with raw & malted wheat, pilsner malt and a splash of flaked oats then infused in the kettle with crushed coriander and orange peel to accentuate the phenolics and esters (spice and fruit flavors/aromas) from a classic Belgian yeast.
Fresh Fresh 4 Pack
Introducing Fresh Fresh, the freshest Fresh Hop Hazy IPA to ever grace your taste buds. Crafted with Michigan-grown El Dorado hops, plucked at the cusp of harvest season, this brew captures the essence of changing seasons in every sip. At 6.8% ABV, it's a liquid ode to the raw and intense flavors of freshly harvested hops, where the crisp air of autumn and the promise of a bountiful yield come together in perfect hoppy harmony. With each taste, you'll experience the vibrant start of a new hop season, as if you're savoring the very essence of the harvest. On the nose, it's a tantalizing dance of fruity candy, leading to juicy pineapple and tropical notes that will have your taste buds celebrating the freshest of the fresh.
Frog Stack: Pineapple/Cream of Coconut/ Marshmallow 4 Pack
Prepare for a taste bud carnival with Frog Stack Pineapple // Cream of Coconut // Marshmallow. A 4.5% Fruited Gose, where the zing of pineapple, the vacation vibes of coconut, and the whimsy of marshmallow converge in a playful tango, balanced by a touch of Himalayan pink sea salt—a sip of enigmatic euphoria.
GEO 4 Pack
Geo is a West Coast Pilsner hopped with Citra and Mosaic. This hybrid pulls from the strengths of our hoppy and lager side of expertise. Dry, hoppy, bitter, quenching, delicious, and memorable.
Grounded In Reality 4 Pack
Where the ethereal dreams of Citra meet the down-to-earth whispers of Motueka, offering a sip that's both a whimsical flight and a return ticket to the here and now. Dive deep, but remember to come up for air.
Lulz Smoothie: R&R 4 Pack
R & R takes this smoothie Hard Seltzer to another tropical place with insane amounts of Pineapple, Coconut, Guava, and Orange added to this Dairy Free Gluten free flavor explosion. 5% 12oz 4 Pack To Go
Lulz: Pink Lemonade 6 Pack
12oz 6 Pack to-go 5% Lemonade Hard Seltzer We took our ultra clean and tasty hard seltzer base and gave it the summer time Pink Lemonade treatment. So crisp, refreshing and pink, you will want to pound these babies at all your outdoor functions.
Lulz: POG 6 pack
Pineapple, Orange, Guava. 5%abv
Nectar PMG 4 Pack
Pineapple, Mango, and Guava is your passage to a tropical reverie in liquid form. This rejuvenating 5.4% fruited sour ale captures the sun's essence, infusing it with the luscious spirits of pineapple, mango, and guava. With each sip, embark on a mystical voyage to a sun-drenched shore, where these tropical flavors meld in absolute harmony, conjuring the sensations of a late season vacation. It's a delightful odyssey for your palate, offering a revitalizing and thirst-quenching experience akin to sipping a tropical elixir under a radiant sun.
P3 Japanese-Style Rice Lager 4 Pack
P3 Japanese Rice Lager is a welcome addition to our lager program. Built from a mash of premium pilsner malt with a heavy hand of jasmine rice and spiced with noble hops in the kettle. Incredibly clean with notes of toasted cereal, delicate, but fragrant rice and herbal hops. Low ABV and a zippy, refreshing body for high drinkability.
P3 Oktoberfest 4 pack
"Embrace the P3 Oktoberfest: a rebellious rhapsody that waltzes between marzen and festbier, honoring German roots while playfully twirling on its own malty stage. With a harmonious blend of Pilsner, Vienna, and a dash of Munich malts, it's a lederhosen-clad tribute to tradition, reimagined with a mischievous twist."
P3 Pils 4 Pack
16oz 4 Pack To Go 4.7% American Pilsner 4 Packs American-Style pilsner is lightly-hopped to provide great balance to the malt. This beer isn’t hoppy or malty, it’s just simple at its core. Load up your icebox with these crispy boys!
Pixel Density 4 Pack
Pixel Density is our flagship Citra-only 6.5% Hazy IPA. Notes of grapefruit, lemon and soft-orange atop a smooth, pillowy body.
Pixel Density Mini 4 Pack
A Byte-sized 4.5% version of our flagship brew, offering all the rich resolution of "Pixel Density" without the full download of ABV. Enjoy a lighter render of hop brilliance, pixel-perfect for the discerning palate.
Pressed: Chocolate 2 Pack
Chocolate is a 12% Imperial Porter that transcends the mundane, evoking the essence of autumn's whispered secrets, the hushed sanctuaries of coffee shops, and the opulent allure of a mocha's embrace. With artful infusion of Tugboat coffee and chocolate, this brew transports the senses to a realm where time lingers and the world quiets. In each sip, the bold coffee and decadent cocoa perform a dance, crafting a liquid masterpiece that captures the enigmatic magic of the season, beckoning you to savor the ethereal warmth of a perfect mocha moment.
Proper Trollied 4 Pack
Proper Trollied is a 3.9% dark English Mild Ale. Crafted for session drinking, with a delicate blend of English malts, it's the beer style all the coolest hype beer fans have been asking for. We aim to please, and we nailed the target with this one.
TDH Full Frame 4 Pack
Behold the TDH Full Frame: a Triple Dry-Hopped Hazy Triple IPA that's the Ansel Adams of beers, meticulously exposing the sensor of your palate to the radiant citra and amarillo hops. At 10% ABV, it's a sip-worthy shutterbug's delight, capturing the essence of hoppy landscapes in every frame.
We genuinely strive to give you beer that is hand-crafted with quality ingredients, by honest people. We want our beer to be a companion for celebrating life’s ordinary to extraordinary moments. Whether you sit down and have a beer with your friends, or you open a beer to celebrate your first child being born, we want to be with you while you enjoy those experiences.
