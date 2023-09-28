Fresh Fresh 4 Pack

$16.99

Introducing Fresh Fresh, the freshest Fresh Hop Hazy IPA to ever grace your taste buds. Crafted with Michigan-grown El Dorado hops, plucked at the cusp of harvest season, this brew captures the essence of changing seasons in every sip. At 6.8% ABV, it's a liquid ode to the raw and intense flavors of freshly harvested hops, where the crisp air of autumn and the promise of a bountiful yield come together in perfect hoppy harmony. With each taste, you'll experience the vibrant start of a new hop season, as if you're savoring the very essence of the harvest. On the nose, it's a tantalizing dance of fruity candy, leading to juicy pineapple and tropical notes that will have your taste buds celebrating the freshest of the fresh.