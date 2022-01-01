Elmwood Park restaurants you'll love

Go
Elmwood Park restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Elmwood Park

Elmwood Park's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Takeout box
Chinese
Chicken
Chicken
Scroll right

Must-try Elmwood Park restaurants

Slice Factory image

 

Slice Factory

1732 North Harlem Avenue, Elmwood Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Slice$4.99
Our take on the traditional cheese pizza, topped with fresh whole milk cheese.
4 Cheese Toasted Ravioli (10 pieces)$5.95
Ten pieces. Cooked to perfection with mozzarella, ricotta, Romano and Parmesan cheese.
L.A. Chicken Sandwich$6.95
A 6oz. juicy chicken breast, with our famous avocado spread, topped with lettuce?and tomato.
More about Slice Factory
Taco Burrito King image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

6518 W North Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (4074 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Tacos (Mxn Style)$3.50
Traditional Corn Taco served only with Onions & Cilantro with a side of limes.
Otherwise Known as a Mexican Style Taco.
*Just Select Limes On The Side*
Since This is Specifically Traditional Toppings
Side of Salsa$0.25
TBK's Red or Green Salsa
Tacos$3.25
A Soft Corn Tortilla Topped with your Choice of Meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and Cheese.
More about Taco Burrito King
Gringo & Blondie image

 

Gringo & Blondie

7514 W NORTH AVE, ELMWOOD PARK

Avg 4.5 (633 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Carne Asada Taco$4.00
Chargrilled Skirt Steak, Guac Salsa, Onion & Cilantro
Carne Asada Burrito$11.00
Chargrilled Skirt Steak
Mexican Corn$5.00
More about Gringo & Blondie
Circle Tavern image

CHICKEN WINGS

Circle Tavern

18 w Conti Parkway, Elmwood Park

Avg 4.8 (18 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Single$7.00
One quarter pound patty smashed and seared on the flat top. Served with Fries.
Fried Calamari$15.00
Seasoned and fried to golden perfection. Served with marinara and lemon garlic butter. Try it buffalo!
Chicken Sangwich$11.00
Grilled or fried chicken breast with shredded lettuce and tomato on a baked roll with your choice of mayo and Tavern Sauce.
More about Circle Tavern
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch image

SANDWICHES

Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch

16 S Conti Parkway, Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (271 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
**Eggsperience Chopped Salad$11.00
Chicken breast tossed with crisp Romaine lettuce, diced avocado, tomato, bacon, scallions, cucumber, and blue cheese. Garnished with tortilla strips. Served with Poppy seed dressing
**Club House Sandwich$11.00
Sliced smoked turkey, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on nine grain toast
Acai Smoothie$6.49
Fat free frozen yogurt, acai puree, fresh strawberries, bananas and blueberries
More about Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
Lotus Chinese Restaurant image

 

Lotus Chinese Restaurant

7230 W North Ave Suite 210, Elmwood Park

Avg 4.3 (438 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Coke$1.45
Spring Rolls (2)$3.50
Shrimp Egg Fu Yung$11.95
More about Lotus Chinese Restaurant
Massa Cafe Italiano image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • FRENCH FRIES

Massa Cafe Italiano

7434 W NORTH AVE, Elmwood Park, IL

Avg 4.7 (1490 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Adriana Salad$11.00
Grilled chicken, romaine-spring mix, tomatoes, red onions, roasted red peppers, cucumbers, black olives, feta, pepperoncini, balsamic vinaigrette
8 Finger Cavatelli$14.00
Vodka sauce, 8 finger cavatelli pasta, pecorino-romano
Da'Rib-Eye$12.50
Grilled Rib-Eye steak, provolone cheese, tomatoes, romaine hearts, grilled onions, basil pesto on Tuscan roll
More about Massa Cafe Italiano

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Elmwood Park

Burritos

Quesadillas

Tacos

Map

More near Elmwood Park to explore

Oak Park

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Park Ridge

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Melrose Park

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

La Grange Park

No reviews yet

Stone Park

Avg 3.8 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

No reviews yet

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston