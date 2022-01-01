Elmwood Park restaurants you'll love
More about Slice Factory
Slice Factory
1732 North Harlem Avenue, Elmwood Park
|Popular items
|Cheese Slice
|$4.99
Our take on the traditional cheese pizza, topped with fresh whole milk cheese.
|4 Cheese Toasted Ravioli (10 pieces)
|$5.95
Ten pieces. Cooked to perfection with mozzarella, ricotta, Romano and Parmesan cheese.
|L.A. Chicken Sandwich
|$6.95
A 6oz. juicy chicken breast, with our famous avocado spread, topped with lettuce?and tomato.
More about Taco Burrito King
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Burrito King
6518 W North Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Tacos (Mxn Style)
|$3.50
Traditional Corn Taco served only with Onions & Cilantro with a side of limes.
Otherwise Known as a Mexican Style Taco.
*Just Select Limes On The Side*
Since This is Specifically Traditional Toppings
|Side of Salsa
|$0.25
TBK's Red or Green Salsa
|Tacos
|$3.25
A Soft Corn Tortilla Topped with your Choice of Meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and Cheese.
More about Gringo & Blondie
Gringo & Blondie
7514 W NORTH AVE, ELMWOOD PARK
|Popular items
|Carne Asada Taco
|$4.00
Chargrilled Skirt Steak, Guac Salsa, Onion & Cilantro
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$11.00
Chargrilled Skirt Steak
|Mexican Corn
|$5.00
More about Circle Tavern
CHICKEN WINGS
Circle Tavern
18 w Conti Parkway, Elmwood Park
|Popular items
|Single
|$7.00
One quarter pound patty smashed and seared on the flat top. Served with Fries.
|Fried Calamari
|$15.00
Seasoned and fried to golden perfection. Served with marinara and lemon garlic butter. Try it buffalo!
|Chicken Sangwich
|$11.00
Grilled or fried chicken breast with shredded lettuce and tomato on a baked roll with your choice of mayo and Tavern Sauce.
More about Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
SANDWICHES
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
16 S Conti Parkway, Elmwood Park
|Popular items
|**Eggsperience Chopped Salad
|$11.00
Chicken breast tossed with crisp Romaine lettuce, diced avocado, tomato, bacon, scallions, cucumber, and blue cheese. Garnished with tortilla strips. Served with Poppy seed dressing
|**Club House Sandwich
|$11.00
Sliced smoked turkey, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on nine grain toast
|Acai Smoothie
|$6.49
Fat free frozen yogurt, acai puree, fresh strawberries, bananas and blueberries
More about Lotus Chinese Restaurant
Lotus Chinese Restaurant
7230 W North Ave Suite 210, Elmwood Park
|Popular items
|Coke
|$1.45
|Spring Rolls (2)
|$3.50
|Shrimp Egg Fu Yung
|$11.95
More about Massa Cafe Italiano
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • FRENCH FRIES
Massa Cafe Italiano
7434 W NORTH AVE, Elmwood Park, IL
|Popular items
|Adriana Salad
|$11.00
Grilled chicken, romaine-spring mix, tomatoes, red onions, roasted red peppers, cucumbers, black olives, feta, pepperoncini, balsamic vinaigrette
|8 Finger Cavatelli
|$14.00
Vodka sauce, 8 finger cavatelli pasta, pecorino-romano
|Da'Rib-Eye
|$12.50
Grilled Rib-Eye steak, provolone cheese, tomatoes, romaine hearts, grilled onions, basil pesto on Tuscan roll