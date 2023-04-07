Restaurant header imageView gallery

6978 Soul Food

review star

No reviews yet

6978 West North Avenue

Chicago, IL 60707

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Friday Menu

Food

1 Piece Catfish Meal w/2 Sides

$18.99

2 Piece Catfish Meal w/3 Sides and Dessert

$23.99

1 Entrée Meal w/2 Sides

$16.99

1 Entrée Meal w/3 Sides and Dessert

$21.99

Kid's Meal (Chicken Leg & Side)

$8.99

Additional Side Fri

Dressing

$4.50

Collard Greens

$4.50

Mac & Cheese

$4.50

Rice

$4.50

Yams

$4.50

Red Beans & rice

$4.50

Spaghetti

$4.50

Veggie Plate (Friday)

Choose Four

$14.99

Non-Alcoholic Beverage

Pops

Pepsi

$3.50

Pepsi-Diet

$3.50

Orange

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Pink Lemonade

$3.50

Non-Alcoholic Beverage

Bottled Water

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Easy Living

$5.00

Coffee

$3.50

Additional Proteins

Catfish Filet

$5.00

Pork Chop

$5.00

Breast

$5.00

Wing

$4.00

Thigh

$3.75

Leg

$3.25

Pig Feet

$3.25

Additional Desserts

Banana Pudding

$5.00

Peach Cobbler

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

6978 Soul Food, located in Chicago, IL, is one of the leading soul food restaurants and caterers serving Oak Park, Cicero, Elmwood Park, and surrounding areas since 2011. Everything we serve we make from scratch. We offer jerk chicken, pork chops, catfish, meatloaf, rib tips, yams, collard greens, mac and cheese, homemade pies, peach cobbler, and much more. We're available for dine-in, carry-out, delivery, and catering. For delicious homemade soul food, try 6978 Soul Food in Chicago today!

Website

Location

6978 West North Avenue, Chicago, IL 60707

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Taco Burrito King - North & Natchez
orange star4.2 • 4,074
6518 W North Ave Chicago, IL 60707
View restaurantnext
Massa Café Italiano
orange star4.7 • 1,490
7434 W NORTH AVE Elmwood Park, IL, IL 60707
View restaurantnext
Blue Fire
orange starNo Reviews
7440 W North Ave Elmwood Park, IL 60707
View restaurantnext
Gringo & Blondie
orange star4.5 • 633
7514 W NORTH AVE ELMWOOD PARK, IL 60707
View restaurantnext
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch - Elmwood Park
orange star4.5 • 271
16 S Conti Parkway Elmwood Park, IL 60707
View restaurantnext
Mi Cuadra Restaurant - 6345 W Grand Ave
orange starNo Reviews
6345 W Grand Ave Chicago, IL 60639
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Taco Burrito King - North & Natchez
orange star4.2 • 4,074
6518 W North Ave Chicago, IL 60707
View restaurantnext
Massa Café Italiano
orange star4.7 • 1,490
7434 W NORTH AVE Elmwood Park, IL, IL 60707
View restaurantnext
Gringo & Blondie
orange star4.5 • 633
7514 W NORTH AVE ELMWOOD PARK, IL 60707
View restaurantnext
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch - Elmwood Park
orange star4.5 • 271
16 S Conti Parkway Elmwood Park, IL 60707
View restaurantnext
Circle Tavern
orange star4.8 • 18
18 w Conti Parkway Elmwood Park, IL 60707
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Melrose Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Oak Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Stone Park
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Berwyn
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Cicero
review star
No reviews yet
Park Ridge
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Niles
review star
Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)
La Grange Park
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston