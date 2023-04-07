Restaurant info

6978 Soul Food, located in Chicago, IL, is one of the leading soul food restaurants and caterers serving Oak Park, Cicero, Elmwood Park, and surrounding areas since 2011. Everything we serve we make from scratch. We offer jerk chicken, pork chops, catfish, meatloaf, rib tips, yams, collard greens, mac and cheese, homemade pies, peach cobbler, and much more. We're available for dine-in, carry-out, delivery, and catering. For delicious homemade soul food, try 6978 Soul Food in Chicago today!

