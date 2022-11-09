Restaurant header imageView gallery

Massa Café Italiano

1,490 Reviews

$$

7434 W NORTH AVE

Elmwood Park, IL, IL 60707

Popular Items

Primo
8 Finger Cavatelli
Grilled Chicken Caesar

Appetizer

Arancini

$7.00

Meat sauce, peas, mozzarella cheese served with marinara sauce

Bruschetta

$9.00

Seasoned fresh tomatoes

Mazza Sticks

$8.00

Mozzarella battered and served with marinara sauce

Polenta fries (5 piece)

$5.00

Served with marinara sauce

Polpette E Ricotta

$9.75

Braised meatballs with whipped ricotta, fresh basil, giardiniera (optional), and crostini

Chips

$1.50

Breadstick

$1.50

Side Meatball

$6.00

Polenta fries (10 piece)

$8.00

Served with marinara sauce

Salad Bowl

House Salad

$10.50

Romaine hearts, chick peas, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, pepperoncini, parmigiano-reggiano, balsami vinaigrette

Half House Salad

$6.50Out of stock

Classic Caesar

$11.00

Romaine hearts, tomatoes, black olives, croutons, parmigiano-reggiano, caesar dressing

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$12.75

Grilled chicken, romaine hearts, tomatoes, black olives, croutons, parmigiano-reggiano, caesar dressing

Adriana Salad

$12.75

Grilled chicken, romaine-spring mix, tomatoes, red onions, roasted red peppers, cucumbers, black olives, feta, pepperoncini, balsamic vinaigrette

Caprese Salad

$12.50

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil, Italian seasoning, drizzled extra virgin olive oil

Italian Tuna Salad

$12.75

Seasoned Italian tuna, romaine-spring mix, artichoke hearts, celery, black olives, tomatoes, red onion, balsamic vinaigrette

Italian Chopped Salad

$12.75

Ham, turkey, salami, romaine-spring mix, tomatoes, red onions, gorgonzola cheese, pepperoncini, balsamic vinaigrette

Mandalay Salad

$12.50

Romaine-spring mix, toasted walnuts, mandarin oranges, strawberries, gorgonzola cheese, light raspberry vinaigrette

Friselle Salad

$12.50

Twice baked hard Italian bread, roasted red peppers, baby arugula, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, pepperoncini, provolone cheese, red wine vinaigrette

Meatball Salad

$14.00

Two housemade meatballs alongside fresh whipped ricotta and hearty Italian Salad

Burrata Salad

$16.00Out of stock

Shrimp Salad

$17.00Out of stock

Soup

Cup

$5.00

Bowl

$6.00

Quart

$11.00

Pizze

BBQ chicken

$16.50

Tangy BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, mozzarella cheese, parmigiano-reggiano

Béchamel & Mushroom

$16.50

Béchamel cream, fresh mushrooms, caramelized onions, fresh mozzarella, parmigiano-reggiano, topped with arugula and extra virgin olive oil

Cheese Pizza

$15.50

Fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese

Margherita

$15.50

Fresh tomato sauce, tomatoes, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil

Nonna's Meatball

$16.50

Fresh tomato sauce, house made meatballs, fresh basil, ricotta, mozzarella cheese, parmigiano-reggiano

Prosciutto & Arugula

$16.50

Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, parmigiano-reggiano, topped with arugula and extra virgin olive oil

Sausage & Roasted Red Pepper

$16.50

Fresh tomato sauce, Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese, pecorino-romano

Sausage Crust

$16.00

Premium Italian sausage, fresh tomato sauce, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella cheese

Spinach & Ricotta

$16.00

Fresh tomato sauce, spinach, roasted garlic, ricotta, mozzarella cheese, pecorino-romano

Spicy Diavola

$16.00

Butternut Squash Pizza

$14.50

Sicilian Bakery Pizza

Cheese slice

$5.75

Sausage Slice

$6.75

Pepperoni Slice

$6.75

Burrata Slice

$6.75

Butternut Squash & Sweet Potato W Bacon Slice

$6.75Out of stock

Butternut Squash & Sweet Potato Slice

$5.75Out of stock

Frozen Four Cheese

$12.99

Frozen Margherita

$12.99

Frozen Veggie

$12.99

Frozen Spicy Soppresata

$12.99

Frozen Sausage

$12.99

Grilled Panini

Soprano

$12.00

Prosciutto, salami, mortadella, mild giardiniera, fresh mozzarella, spinach, tomatoes, sundried tomato spread on Tuscan roll

Americano

$12.00

Ham, turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, romaine hearts, red onions, tomatoes, dijon spread on a Tuscan roll

Vivo

$12.00

Turkey, swiss cheese, avocado, spinach, red onions, tomatoes, honey mustard spread on Tuscan roll

Caprese Panini

$12.00

Fresh mozzarella, seasoned tomatoes, fresh basil, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil on Ciabatta

Giardino

$12.00

Seasoned grilled eggplant, zucchini, roasted red peppers, portabella mushrooms, provolone cheese, spinach, red onions, tomatoes, basil pesto spread on Ciabatta

Fortuna

$13.25

Italian tuna salad, artichoke hearts, cheddar cheese, romaine hearts, red onions, tomatoes, sundried tomato spread on Ciabatta

Primo

$13.75

Grilled chicken breast, swiss cheese, bacon, avocado, romaine hearts, red onions, tomatoes, basil pesto spread on Tuscan roll

Da'Rib-Eye

$15.25

Grilled Rib-Eye steak, provolone cheese, tomatoes, romaine hearts, grilled onions, basil pesto on Tuscan roll

Parmigiana Panini

Meatball Parm Panini

$13.00

House made meatballs, fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese on sesame seed Baquette

Eggplant Parm Panini

$13.00

Seasoned baked eggplant, fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese on sesame seed Baquette

Chicken Parm Panini

$13.00

Breaded chicken breast, fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese on sesame seed Baguette

Chicken Vodka Sauce Panini

$13.75

Classics

CASSIC Chicken Piccata

$16.50

CLASSIC Eggplant Parm

$16.50

CLASSIC Chicken Parm

$16.50

Panzerotti

Classico

$10.50

Seasoned fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese

Fresco

$11.00

Seasoned fresh tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, mozzarella cheese

Vegetario

$11.00

Seasoned fresh tomato sauce, spinach, broccoli, ricotta, mozzarella cheese

Babbo

$11.00

Seasoned fresh tomato sauce, Italian sausage, mozzarella cheese

Pasta

Bow-Tie Cream & Broccoli

$16.00

White cream sauce, bow-tie pasta, broccoli, Parmigiano-Reggiano

8 Finger Cavatelli

$16.50

Vodka sauce, 8 finger cavatelli pasta, pecorino-romano

Rigatoni Arrabiata

$16.00

Spicy fresh tomato sauce, rigatoni pasta, prosciutto, pecorino-romano

Baked Gnocchi

$16.50

Fresh tomato sauce, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, parmigiano-reggiano

Tortelloni Toscana

$16.50

Pink cream sauce, cheese tortelloni, pancetta, peas, mushrooms, spinach, pecorino-romano

Shrimp Caprese

$20.00

Penne Pesto Pasta

$16.00

Spaghetti & Marinera

$16.00

Pumkin Ravioli With White Cream Sause

$16.00

Choose Two

Choose Two

$12.50

Add Smalll Galeto

$5.00

Children's Menu

Kids Pizza

$12.50

Includes Bag of Chips and can of soda, water, apple or orange juice

Kids Mini Cheese Panzerotti

$12.50

Includes Bag of Chips and can of soda, water, apple or orange juice

Kids. Rigatoni and Meatball Marinara

$12.50

Includes Bag of Chips and can of soda, water, apple or orange juice

Kids Bow-Tie Pasta

$12.50

Includes Bag of Chips and can of soda, water, apple or orange juice

Gelato & Sorbetto

Indulge in our award winning artisan gelato. Chocolate, Italian Vanilla, Chicago Pothole, Pistachio, Hazelnut, Strawberry, Coffee and Sorbet of the Day are available daily. Contact the café for additional flavors.

Small

$6.01

2 scoops - Chocolate, Italian Vanilla, Chicago Pothole, Pistachio, Hazelnut, Strawberry, Coffee and Sorbet of the Day are available daily. Please contact the café for additional flavors. Add flavor choice in instructions.

Medium

$7.00

3 scoops- Chocolate, Italian Vanilla, Chicago Pothole, Pistachio, Hazelnut, Strawberry, Coffee and Sorbet of the Day are available daily. Please contact the café for additional flavors. Add flavor choice in instructions.

Large

$8.00

4 scoops- Chocolate, Italian Vanilla, Chicago Pothole, Pistachio, Hazelnut, Strawberry, Coffee and Sorbet of the Day are available daily. Please contact the café for additional flavors. Add flavor choice in instructions.

Pint

$9.00

Chocolate, Italian Vanilla, Chicago Pothole, Pistachio, Hazelnut, Strawberry, Coffee and Sorbet of the Day are available daily. Please contact the café for additional flavors. Add flavor choice in instructions.

1/2 Gallon

$27.00

Chocolate, Italian Vanilla, Chicago Pothole, Pistachio, Hazelnut, Strawberry, Coffee and Sorbet of the Day are available daily. Please contact the café for additional flavors. Add flavor choice in instructions.

Nutella Shot

$3.25Out of stock

Belgian Shot

$3.25Out of stock

Gelato Creations

Chocolate, Italian Vanilla, Chicago Pothole, Pistachio, Hazelnut, Strawberry and Sorbet of the Day are available daily. Please contact the café for additional flavors.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.25

Gelato Sandwich

$8.50

Gelato Shake 12 oz

$7.00

Gelato Shake 16 oz

$8.00

Gelato Sundae

$9.00

Two gelato scoops, two toppings, whipped cream, nuts

Banana Spaccata

$10.00

Three gelato scoops, two toppings, whipped cream, nuts

Affogato

$7.00

Gelato scoop, espresso, whipped cream, espresso bean

Root Bear Float

$7.00

Vanilla gelato

Fried Dough Specialties

Original Fried Dough

$9.75

Cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar

Sundae Dough

$14.00

Two gelato scoops, two toppings, whipped cream, nuts

Sweet Pizza

Nutella Dolce Pizza

$15.00

Nutella, fresh strawberries, whipped cream, dusted with powdered sugar

Retail Coffee

Ground Espresso

$8.00

Ground House Blend

$8.00

Ground Decaf Espresso

$8.00

Ground Bella Bold

$8.00Out of stock

Ground Decaf House

$8.00

Whole Bean Espresso

$8.00

Whole Bean House

$8.00

Whole Bean Decaf House

$8.00Out of stock

Whole Bean Decaf Espresso

$8.00

Whole Bean Bella Bold

$8.00Out of stock

Blended Coffee Drinks

Mocha Chiller 12 oz

$5.50

Mocha coffee mix, chocolate, espresso, milk, whipped cream, chocolate sprinkles

Mocha Chiller 16 oz

$6.50

Mocha coffee mix, chocolate, espresso, milk, whipped cream, chocolate sprinkles

Vanilla Blast 12 oz

$5.50

Vanilla coffee mix, vanilla syrup, espresso, milk, whipped cream

Vanilla Blast 16 oz

$6.50

Vanilla coffee mix, vanilla syrup, espresso, milk, whipped cream

Caramelccino 12 oz

$5.50

Real caramel, espresso, milk, whipped cream, caramel drizzle

Caramelccino 16 oz

$6.50

Real caramel, espresso, milk, whipped cream, caramel drizzle

Nocciolatte 12 oz

$7.00

Hazelnut gelato, espresso, milk, whipped cream, nuts

Nocciolatte 16 oz

$8.00

Hazelnut gelato, espresso, milk, whipped cream, nuts

Tea

1 Full Leaf Tea Bag

$3.00

1 tea bag

2 Full Leaf Tea Bags

$3.50

2 tea bags

Chai Latte 12 oz

$4.50

Chai Latte 16 oz

$5.00

12oz Dirty Chai

$6.50

16oz Dirty Chai

$7.00

Espresso Drinks

Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$3.50

Caffe Latte 12 oz

$4.00

Caffe Latte 16 oz

$4.75

Italian Macchiato

$3.50

Dbl Italian Macchiato

$4.00

French Kiss Latte 12 oz

$4.50

Vanilla, hazelnut, whipped cream

French Kiss Latte 16 oz

$5.25

Vanilla, hazelnut, whipped cream

Almond Joy Latte 12 oz

$4.50

Chocolate, almond, coconut, whipped cream

Almond Joy Latte 16 oz

$5.25

Chocolate, almond, coconut, whipped cream

Caffe Mocha 12 oz

$4.50

Caffe Mocha 16 oz

$5.25

White Chocolate Mocha 12 oz

$4.50

White Chocolate Mocha 16 oz

$5.25

Caramello 12 oz

$4.50

Caramello 16 oz

$5.25

Fresh Brewed Coffee 12 oz

$3.00

Fresh Brewed Coffee 16 oz

$3.50

Iced Brewed Coffee 12 oz

$3.00

Iced Brewed Coffee 16 oz

$3.50

OMG! Hot Chocolate 12 oz

$3.50

OMG! Hot Chocolate 16 oz

$4.00

Cappuccino 12oz

$4.00

Cappuccino 16oz

$4.75

Americano Coffee 16oz

$4.00

Americano12oz

$3.00

Pumpkin Latte 16oz

$5.00

N/A Beverage

Apple Juice

$1.75Out of stock

Orange Juice

$1.75

Aranciata

$3.00

Aranciata Rossa

$3.00

Pepsi Can

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Rootbeer

$2.00

Bottle Water

$1.75

Small Pellegrino Water

$3.00

Large Pellegrino Water

$5.25

Mexican Coke

$3.25

Organic Lemon Juice

$3.75

Organic Blood Orange Juice

$3.75

Organic Lemon Tea

$3.75

Organic Pomegranate Juice

$3.75

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Pure Leaf Unsweet Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Lemon

$3.00Out of stock

Aranciata Limonata

$3.75

Brisk Ice Tea

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Italian cafè and gelateria located in Elmwood Park, IL, serving artisan gelato, hand tossed pizzas, and your classic Italian favorites.

Website

Location

7434 W NORTH AVE, Elmwood Park, IL, IL 60707

Directions

Massa Cafe Italiano image
Massa Cafe Italiano image
Massa Cafe Italiano image

