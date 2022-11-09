- Home
Massa Café Italiano
1,490 Reviews
$$
7434 W NORTH AVE
Elmwood Park, IL, IL 60707
Popular Items
Appetizer
Arancini
Meat sauce, peas, mozzarella cheese served with marinara sauce
Bruschetta
Seasoned fresh tomatoes
Mazza Sticks
Mozzarella battered and served with marinara sauce
Polenta fries (5 piece)
Served with marinara sauce
Polpette E Ricotta
Braised meatballs with whipped ricotta, fresh basil, giardiniera (optional), and crostini
Chips
Breadstick
Side Meatball
Polenta fries (10 piece)
Served with marinara sauce
Salad Bowl
House Salad
Romaine hearts, chick peas, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, pepperoncini, parmigiano-reggiano, balsami vinaigrette
Half House Salad
Classic Caesar
Romaine hearts, tomatoes, black olives, croutons, parmigiano-reggiano, caesar dressing
Grilled Chicken Caesar
Grilled chicken, romaine hearts, tomatoes, black olives, croutons, parmigiano-reggiano, caesar dressing
Adriana Salad
Grilled chicken, romaine-spring mix, tomatoes, red onions, roasted red peppers, cucumbers, black olives, feta, pepperoncini, balsamic vinaigrette
Caprese Salad
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil, Italian seasoning, drizzled extra virgin olive oil
Italian Tuna Salad
Seasoned Italian tuna, romaine-spring mix, artichoke hearts, celery, black olives, tomatoes, red onion, balsamic vinaigrette
Italian Chopped Salad
Ham, turkey, salami, romaine-spring mix, tomatoes, red onions, gorgonzola cheese, pepperoncini, balsamic vinaigrette
Mandalay Salad
Romaine-spring mix, toasted walnuts, mandarin oranges, strawberries, gorgonzola cheese, light raspberry vinaigrette
Friselle Salad
Twice baked hard Italian bread, roasted red peppers, baby arugula, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, pepperoncini, provolone cheese, red wine vinaigrette
Meatball Salad
Two housemade meatballs alongside fresh whipped ricotta and hearty Italian Salad
Burrata Salad
Shrimp Salad
Pizze
BBQ chicken
Tangy BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, mozzarella cheese, parmigiano-reggiano
Béchamel & Mushroom
Béchamel cream, fresh mushrooms, caramelized onions, fresh mozzarella, parmigiano-reggiano, topped with arugula and extra virgin olive oil
Cheese Pizza
Fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese
Margherita
Fresh tomato sauce, tomatoes, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
Nonna's Meatball
Fresh tomato sauce, house made meatballs, fresh basil, ricotta, mozzarella cheese, parmigiano-reggiano
Prosciutto & Arugula
Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, parmigiano-reggiano, topped with arugula and extra virgin olive oil
Sausage & Roasted Red Pepper
Fresh tomato sauce, Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese, pecorino-romano
Sausage Crust
Premium Italian sausage, fresh tomato sauce, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella cheese
Spinach & Ricotta
Fresh tomato sauce, spinach, roasted garlic, ricotta, mozzarella cheese, pecorino-romano
Spicy Diavola
Butternut Squash Pizza
Sicilian Bakery Pizza
Cheese slice
Sausage Slice
Pepperoni Slice
Burrata Slice
Butternut Squash & Sweet Potato W Bacon Slice
Butternut Squash & Sweet Potato Slice
Frozen Four Cheese
Frozen Margherita
Frozen Veggie
Frozen Spicy Soppresata
Frozen Sausage
Grilled Panini
Soprano
Prosciutto, salami, mortadella, mild giardiniera, fresh mozzarella, spinach, tomatoes, sundried tomato spread on Tuscan roll
Americano
Ham, turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, romaine hearts, red onions, tomatoes, dijon spread on a Tuscan roll
Vivo
Turkey, swiss cheese, avocado, spinach, red onions, tomatoes, honey mustard spread on Tuscan roll
Caprese Panini
Fresh mozzarella, seasoned tomatoes, fresh basil, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil on Ciabatta
Giardino
Seasoned grilled eggplant, zucchini, roasted red peppers, portabella mushrooms, provolone cheese, spinach, red onions, tomatoes, basil pesto spread on Ciabatta
Fortuna
Italian tuna salad, artichoke hearts, cheddar cheese, romaine hearts, red onions, tomatoes, sundried tomato spread on Ciabatta
Primo
Grilled chicken breast, swiss cheese, bacon, avocado, romaine hearts, red onions, tomatoes, basil pesto spread on Tuscan roll
Da'Rib-Eye
Grilled Rib-Eye steak, provolone cheese, tomatoes, romaine hearts, grilled onions, basil pesto on Tuscan roll
Parmigiana Panini
Meatball Parm Panini
House made meatballs, fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese on sesame seed Baquette
Eggplant Parm Panini
Seasoned baked eggplant, fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese on sesame seed Baquette
Chicken Parm Panini
Breaded chicken breast, fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese on sesame seed Baguette
Chicken Vodka Sauce Panini
Panzerotti
Pasta
Bow-Tie Cream & Broccoli
White cream sauce, bow-tie pasta, broccoli, Parmigiano-Reggiano
8 Finger Cavatelli
Vodka sauce, 8 finger cavatelli pasta, pecorino-romano
Rigatoni Arrabiata
Spicy fresh tomato sauce, rigatoni pasta, prosciutto, pecorino-romano
Baked Gnocchi
Fresh tomato sauce, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, parmigiano-reggiano
Tortelloni Toscana
Pink cream sauce, cheese tortelloni, pancetta, peas, mushrooms, spinach, pecorino-romano
Shrimp Caprese
Penne Pesto Pasta
Spaghetti & Marinera
Pumkin Ravioli With White Cream Sause
Choose Two
Children's Menu
Kids Pizza
Includes Bag of Chips and can of soda, water, apple or orange juice
Kids Mini Cheese Panzerotti
Includes Bag of Chips and can of soda, water, apple or orange juice
Kids. Rigatoni and Meatball Marinara
Includes Bag of Chips and can of soda, water, apple or orange juice
Kids Bow-Tie Pasta
Includes Bag of Chips and can of soda, water, apple or orange juice
Gelato & Sorbetto
Small
2 scoops - Chocolate, Italian Vanilla, Chicago Pothole, Pistachio, Hazelnut, Strawberry, Coffee and Sorbet of the Day are available daily. Please contact the café for additional flavors. Add flavor choice in instructions.
Medium
3 scoops- Chocolate, Italian Vanilla, Chicago Pothole, Pistachio, Hazelnut, Strawberry, Coffee and Sorbet of the Day are available daily. Please contact the café for additional flavors. Add flavor choice in instructions.
Large
4 scoops- Chocolate, Italian Vanilla, Chicago Pothole, Pistachio, Hazelnut, Strawberry, Coffee and Sorbet of the Day are available daily. Please contact the café for additional flavors. Add flavor choice in instructions.
Pint
Chocolate, Italian Vanilla, Chicago Pothole, Pistachio, Hazelnut, Strawberry, Coffee and Sorbet of the Day are available daily. Please contact the café for additional flavors. Add flavor choice in instructions.
1/2 Gallon
Chocolate, Italian Vanilla, Chicago Pothole, Pistachio, Hazelnut, Strawberry, Coffee and Sorbet of the Day are available daily. Please contact the café for additional flavors. Add flavor choice in instructions.
Nutella Shot
Belgian Shot
Gelato Creations
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Gelato Sandwich
Gelato Shake 12 oz
Gelato Shake 16 oz
Gelato Sundae
Two gelato scoops, two toppings, whipped cream, nuts
Banana Spaccata
Three gelato scoops, two toppings, whipped cream, nuts
Affogato
Gelato scoop, espresso, whipped cream, espresso bean
Root Bear Float
Vanilla gelato
Fried Dough Specialties
Sweet Pizza
Retail Coffee
Blended Coffee Drinks
Mocha Chiller 12 oz
Mocha coffee mix, chocolate, espresso, milk, whipped cream, chocolate sprinkles
Mocha Chiller 16 oz
Mocha coffee mix, chocolate, espresso, milk, whipped cream, chocolate sprinkles
Vanilla Blast 12 oz
Vanilla coffee mix, vanilla syrup, espresso, milk, whipped cream
Vanilla Blast 16 oz
Vanilla coffee mix, vanilla syrup, espresso, milk, whipped cream
Caramelccino 12 oz
Real caramel, espresso, milk, whipped cream, caramel drizzle
Caramelccino 16 oz
Real caramel, espresso, milk, whipped cream, caramel drizzle
Nocciolatte 12 oz
Hazelnut gelato, espresso, milk, whipped cream, nuts
Nocciolatte 16 oz
Hazelnut gelato, espresso, milk, whipped cream, nuts
Tea
Espresso Drinks
Espresso
Double Espresso
Caffe Latte 12 oz
Caffe Latte 16 oz
Italian Macchiato
Dbl Italian Macchiato
French Kiss Latte 12 oz
Vanilla, hazelnut, whipped cream
French Kiss Latte 16 oz
Vanilla, hazelnut, whipped cream
Almond Joy Latte 12 oz
Chocolate, almond, coconut, whipped cream
Almond Joy Latte 16 oz
Chocolate, almond, coconut, whipped cream
Caffe Mocha 12 oz
Caffe Mocha 16 oz
White Chocolate Mocha 12 oz
White Chocolate Mocha 16 oz
Caramello 12 oz
Caramello 16 oz
Fresh Brewed Coffee 12 oz
Fresh Brewed Coffee 16 oz
Iced Brewed Coffee 12 oz
Iced Brewed Coffee 16 oz
OMG! Hot Chocolate 12 oz
OMG! Hot Chocolate 16 oz
Cappuccino 12oz
Cappuccino 16oz
Americano Coffee 16oz
Americano12oz
Pumpkin Latte 16oz
N/A Beverage
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Aranciata
Aranciata Rossa
Pepsi Can
Diet Pepsi
Sierra Mist
Rootbeer
Bottle Water
Small Pellegrino Water
Large Pellegrino Water
Mexican Coke
Organic Lemon Juice
Organic Blood Orange Juice
Organic Lemon Tea
Organic Pomegranate Juice
Pure Leaf Sweet Tea
Pure Leaf Unsweet Tea
Lemon
Aranciata Limonata
Brisk Ice Tea
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Italian cafè and gelateria located in Elmwood Park, IL, serving artisan gelato, hand tossed pizzas, and your classic Italian favorites.
7434 W NORTH AVE, Elmwood Park, IL, IL 60707