Barrel House Social
233 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Barrel House Social is more than just a restaurant, it's a social hangout where friends and family can gather and enjoy an elevated eating and drinking experience featuring well curated food and drink menus.
Location
100 W Burlington Ave, LaGrange, IL 60525
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Prasino Restaurant - 93 S. La Grange Road
No Reviews
93 S. La Grange Road LaGrange, IL 60525
View restaurant