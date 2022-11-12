Restaurant header imageView gallery

Barrel House Social

233 Reviews

$

100 W Burlington Ave

LaGrange, IL 60525

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Cheese Burger
Hot Chicken Sandwich
Steak Sandwich

START + SHARE

Smoked Bacon Dip

Smoked Bacon Dip

$17.00

Widmer's brick cheese, bacon jam, charred jalapeno cream cheese, pickled fresno peppers, parsley, house bread crumbs, grilled sourdough

Crispy Chicken Wings

Crispy Chicken Wings

$17.00
Grilled Artichoke Dip

Grilled Artichoke Dip

$16.00

Baked Meatballs

$16.00
Curry Mussels

Curry Mussels

$20.00
Pumpkin Falafel

Pumpkin Falafel

$15.00

Crab Cakes

$21.00

Meat + Cheese Board

$25.00

Short Rib Dip

$18.00

GREENS + GRAINS + BOWLS

Caesar Salad

$16.00

Romaine, house crouton, parmesan cheese

BH House Salad

BH House Salad

$16.00
Southwest Chicken Bowl

Southwest Chicken Bowl

$20.00
Salmon Bowl

Salmon Bowl

$25.00
Falafel Bowl

Falafel Bowl

$18.00

Roasted Beet Salad

$16.00
Shrimp Bowl

Shrimp Bowl

$24.00

SOUPS

French Onion Soup CUP

$7.00

Topped with sourdough and baked swiss

French Onion Soup BOWL

$9.00

Topped with sourdough and baked swiss

White Turkey Chili CUP

$10.00

Ground turkey, white beans, bell pepper, jalapeno, onion, topped with shredded cheddar, sour cream, tortilla strips and cilantro

White Turkey Chili BOWL

$12.00

Ground turkey, white beans, bell pepper, jalapeno, onion, topped with shredded cheddar, sour cream, tortilla strips and cilantro

HANDHELDS

BH Signature Burger

$18.00
Classic Cheese Burger

Classic Cheese Burger

$17.00

Grilled patty, cheddar, LTO, pickle, aioli, brioche

Pesto Chicken Melt

Pesto Chicken Melt

$17.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$18.00

Steak Sandwich

$24.00

Pork Belly Sandwich

$18.00Out of stock

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

MAINS

Meatloaf

Meatloaf

$26.00

BH SIGNATURE MEATLOAF LAYERED WITH BUTTERY MASHED POTATOES, HOMEMADE BEEF GRAVY, PAS, CARROTS AND TOPPED WITH A BEER BATTERED ONION RING

Whiskey Glazed Salmon

$28.00
Shrimp + Grits

Shrimp + Grits

$24.00
Roasted Chicken

Roasted Chicken

$25.00

Five Cheese Mac + Cheese

$18.00

Prime Hanger Steak

$31.00

Short Rib Pasta

$25.00

Grilled Pork Chop

$28.00

SIDES

Asparagus SIDE

$9.00

Broccolini SIDE

$9.00

Caesar Salad Side

$8.00

Chicken Breast Side

$6.00

Crispy Brussels SIDE

$9.00

Crispy Garlic Potatoes SIDE

$8.00

Egg side

$2.00

Foccacia SIDE

$3.00

Fruit Bowl SIDE

$6.00

GF Bun

$2.50Out of stock

Grits SIDE

$6.00

Handcut Fries SIDE

$7.00

House Salad SIDE

$8.00
Mac + Cheese SIDE

Mac + Cheese SIDE

$9.00

Mashed Potatoes SIDE

$8.00

Side Salmon

$9.00

Sourdough Bread SIDE

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries SIDE

$8.00

Tortilla Chips Extra

$2.00

Veggie side

$6.00

CONDIMENTS

Avocado Side

$2.00

B.B.Q. Sauce side

$0.50

Balsamic Glaze side

$0.50

Butter Side

$0.25

Cheese Sauce side

$1.50

Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette

$0.25

Compote Side

$0.50

Dressing side

$0.50

Fresno Sauce side

$0.25

GARLIC AIOLI side

$0.25

Gravy SIDE

$1.00

Green Goddess

$0.25

Guacamole SIDE

$2.00

Honey side

$0.50

Honey Siracha side

$0.50

Honey Vinaigrette Side

$0.25

Jalepenos side

$0.75

Ketchup REGULAR side

Ketchup SMOKED side

Mango Salsa Side

$0.50

Mustard DIJON side

$0.25

Mustard-Yellow Reg side

Parmesan SIDE

$0.50

PICKLES side

$0.50

RANCH side

$0.50

Reg Mayo Side

$0.25

Siracha side

$0.25

Sour Cream Side

$0.25

SPICY Ranch Side

$0.25

Sweet Potato Aioli side

$0.50

Tortilla Chips Extra

$2.00

WHISKEY GLAZE side

$0.50

SWEETS

Cookie Skillet

$13.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$13.00

Dirt + Worms

$6.00

Kids Sundae

$4.00

Bourbon Blondie

$13.00

KIDS

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

cheddar and sourdough with the crust cut off

Kids Cheese Burger

$9.00

quarter pound patty with cheddar cheese

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

breaded chicken tenders 3 to an order

Kids Mac N Cheese

$9.00

cavatappi pasta and 4-cheese cheese sauce

Weekly Specials

Pumpkin Rav.

$16.00Out of stock

Bourbon Blondie

$13.00

Buy the Kitchen a 6-Pack

Buy the Kitchen a Beer

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markGroups
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Barrel House Social is more than just a restaurant, it's a social hangout where friends and family can gather and enjoy an elevated eating and drinking experience featuring well curated food and drink menus.

Website

Location

100 W Burlington Ave, LaGrange, IL 60525

Directions

Gallery
Barrel House Social image
Barrel House Social image
Barrel House Social image
Main pic

