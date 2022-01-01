Brookfield restaurants you'll love
Brookfield's top cuisines
Must-try Brookfield restaurants
More about Broadway Pancake House
Broadway Pancake House
9215 Broadway Ave., Brookfield
|Popular items
|Banana foster
|$11.00
Freshly sliced bananas cooked in butter , cinnamon , and brown sugar served over French toast or pancakes amd topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream
|Corned Beef Hash Burrito
|$7.99
Corned beef hash, Swiss cheese, and 6 eggs rolled into a 12” flour tortilla
|Meaty Skillet
|$11.00
Ham, Bacon, & Sausage w/ Mozzarella
More about Beach Avenue BBQ
BBQ
Beach Avenue BBQ
3453 Grand Boulevard, Brookfield
|Popular items
|St. Louis Ribs (1/2 slab)
|$12.00
St. Louis Ribs, dry rubbed and smoked for 4-5hrs over oak logs and finished w/a light glaze. Sold by the 1/2 slab
(6 bones)
|Mexican Street Corn
|$4.00
Fire roasted corn topped with mayo, cotija cheese, housemade spice blend and fresh cilantro
|Brussel Sprouts
|$5.00
Fresh Brussel Sprouts halved, flash-fried, tossed in a housemade seasoning and balsamic glaze sauce.
More about Burger Antics
HAMBURGERS
Burger Antics
3740 Grand Blvd., Brookfield
|Popular items
|BBQ Bacon Cheddar
|$13.95
sharp cheddar, grilled onion, applewood smoked bacon, & house made bbq sauce
|Hotter Than Hell
|$13.95
smoked gouda, avocado, grilled jalapeño, & house made chipotle mayo
|The Antics
|$10.95
build your own damn burger
More about Tom N Lou
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Tom N Lou
8819 Ogden Ave, Brookfield
|Popular items
|Bacon Cheeseburger
Hand rolled Burgers from a special blend of fresh ground beef, never frozen
|Hamburger
Hand rolled Burgers from a special blend of fresh ground beef, never frozen
|Bacon Burger
Hand rolled Burgers from a special blend of fresh ground beef, never frozen
More about The Little Owl Social Pub
GRILL
The Little Owl Social Pub
3747 Grand Blvd, Brookfield
|Popular items
|Pork Belly Tacos
|$14.00
3 tacos with crispy pork belly, cilantro, red onions, queso fresco, & crema served on corn tortillas and choice of salsa
|Southern Gentleman Sandwich
|$14.00
Southern fried beer battered chicken, drizzled with crushed red pepper honey topped with pickles served on a buttered brioche bun
|Buffalicious Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Beer battered fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce topped with red onion, tomato, lettuce, house made ranch and melted pepper jack cheese served on a buttered brioche bun
More about Off Broadway Pub
Off Broadway Pub
9048 Monroe Ave, Brookfield
More about Beach Avenue BBQ - Food Truck
Beach Avenue BBQ - Food Truck
3453 Grand Boulevard, Brookfield