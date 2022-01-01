Brookfield restaurants you'll love

Must-try Brookfield restaurants

Broadway Pancake House image

 

Broadway Pancake House

9215 Broadway Ave., Brookfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Banana foster$11.00
Freshly sliced bananas cooked in butter , cinnamon , and brown sugar served over French toast or pancakes amd topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream
Corned Beef Hash Burrito$7.99
Corned beef hash, Swiss cheese, and 6 eggs rolled into a 12” flour tortilla
Meaty Skillet$11.00
Ham, Bacon, & Sausage w/ Mozzarella
More about Broadway Pancake House
Beach Avenue BBQ image

BBQ

Beach Avenue BBQ

3453 Grand Boulevard, Brookfield

Avg 4.7 (285 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
St. Louis Ribs (1/2 slab)$12.00
St. Louis Ribs, dry rubbed and smoked for 4-5hrs over oak logs and finished w/a light glaze. Sold by the 1/2 slab
(6 bones)
Mexican Street Corn$4.00
Fire roasted corn topped with mayo, cotija cheese, housemade spice blend and fresh cilantro
Brussel Sprouts$5.00
Fresh Brussel Sprouts halved, flash-fried, tossed in a housemade seasoning and balsamic glaze sauce.
More about Beach Avenue BBQ
Burger Antics image

HAMBURGERS

Burger Antics

3740 Grand Blvd., Brookfield

Avg 4.7 (1181 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BBQ Bacon Cheddar$13.95
sharp cheddar, grilled onion, applewood smoked bacon, & house made bbq sauce
Hotter Than Hell$13.95
smoked gouda, avocado, grilled jalapeño, & house made chipotle mayo
The Antics$10.95
build your own damn burger
More about Burger Antics
Tom N Lou image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Tom N Lou

8819 Ogden Ave, Brookfield

Avg 4.5 (11 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Cheeseburger
Hand rolled Burgers from a special blend of fresh ground beef, never frozen
Hamburger
Hand rolled Burgers from a special blend of fresh ground beef, never frozen
Bacon Burger
Hand rolled Burgers from a special blend of fresh ground beef, never frozen
More about Tom N Lou
Banner pic

GRILL

The Little Owl Social Pub

3747 Grand Blvd, Brookfield

Avg 4.5 (355 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pork Belly Tacos$14.00
3 tacos with crispy pork belly, cilantro, red onions, queso fresco, & crema served on corn tortillas and choice of salsa
Southern Gentleman Sandwich$14.00
Southern fried beer battered chicken, drizzled with crushed red pepper honey topped with pickles served on a buttered brioche bun
Buffalicious Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Beer battered fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce topped with red onion, tomato, lettuce, house made ranch and melted pepper jack cheese served on a buttered brioche bun
More about The Little Owl Social Pub
Restaurant banner

 

Off Broadway Pub

9048 Monroe Ave, Brookfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Off Broadway Pub
Restaurant banner

 

Beach Avenue BBQ - Food Truck

3453 Grand Boulevard, Brookfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Beach Avenue BBQ - Food Truck

