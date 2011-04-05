Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

The Little Owl Social Pub Brookfield

355 Reviews

$$

3747 Grand Blvd

Brookfield, IL 60513

Popular Items

Fried Pickles
Kids CheeseBurger
Asian Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Shareable

Chips & Salsa Flight

$11.00

Freshly made tortilla chips served with our 3 house salsas: Pico de Gallo, Mango Jalapeño, Pablano verde.

Fried Cauliflower

$11.00+

Fresh cauliflower fried and tossed in your choice of sauce: buffalo, filbert’s root beer BBQ, butter garlic parm, sweet & spicy chili garlic served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing

Fried Pickles

$11.00

Our crispy pickle chips floured & fried to perfection served with house ranch or bleu cheese.

Onion Rings - Basket

$10.00

Wings

$14.00+

Fried chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce: buffalo, filbert’s root beer BBQ, butter garlic parm, sweet & spicy chili garlic served with ranch or bleu cheese

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla

$14.00

grilled chicken , bacon crumbles, pepper jack cheese & house made ranch served with a side of crema & one of our house salsas: mango jalapeño, pico de gallo or poblano verde

Veggie Quesadilla

$13.00

Provolone and cheddar cheese, green peppers, tomato, mushrooms & caramelized onions served with a side of crema & one of our house salsas: mango jalapeño, pico de gallo or poblano verde

Chicken Tenders

$14.00+

Panko crusted chicken tenders served with your choice of sauce: buffalo, filbert’s root beer BBQ, sweet & spicy chili garlic, ranch or bleu cheese

Verde Pulled Pork Nachos

Verde Pulled Pork Nachos

$15.00

Tortilla chips topped with verde pulled pork, homemade poblano jalapeno nacho cheese dip & pickled jalapeños

Tacos

Pork Belly Tacos

Pork Belly Tacos

$14.00

3 tacos with crispy pork belly, cilantro, red onions, queso fresco, & crema served on corn tortillas and choice of salsa

Fried Avocado Tacos

$14.00

3 tacos with panko breaded fried avocados, cilantro, red onion, crema, & queso fresco served on corn tortillas and choice of salsa

Buffalo Chicken Tacos

Buffalo Chicken Tacos

$14.00

3 tacos with grilled buffalo chicken breast, bacon crumbles, shredded lettuce, red onion, bleu cheese crumbles, tomato & house made ranch dressing served on corn tortillas

BBQ Pulled Pork Tacos

$14.00

3 tacos with shredded bbq pulled pork, pickled jalapeños, coleslaw, melted cheddar cheese & fried shallots served on corn tortillas

Fry & Tot Shop

Fries - Basket

$10.00

BG Fries - Basket

$11.00

A basket of fries tossed in butter garlic parmesean.

Tater Tot - Basket

$10.00

BG Tater Tot - Basket

$11.00

A basket of tater tots tossed in butter garlic parmesan sauce

BBQ Pulled Pork Tots

BBQ Pulled Pork Tots

$15.00

Tater tots topped with, BBQ pulled pork, melted cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, pickles

Loaded Gyro Fries

$15.00

Fries tossed in our Greek dressing and topped with gyro, tomato, red onion, feta cheese, olives & tzatziki

Loaded Nacho Fries

Loaded Nacho Fries

$14.00

Fries topped with homemade poblano nacho cheese, crema, pico de galo, pickled jalapenos & cilantro

Buffalo Bacon Tots

$14.00

Tater tots tossed in buffalo sauce and topped with bacon crumbles, ranch dressing & bleu cheese crumbles

Salad or Wraps

Buffalo Salad

$15.00

Grilled chicken, romaine, carrots, celery, bleu cheese crumbles, tomato, red onion, buffalo sauce, tortilla strips & house made ranch or bleu cheese dressing

The Greek Salad

$15.00

Romaine lettuce, topped with Gyro, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, feta cheese, olives & house made creamy greek dressing

BLT Salad

$14.00

Grilled chicken, romaine, shredded cheddar, bacon, tomato, red onion & house made ranch dressing

Grilled Cheese & Melts

BBQ Porky GC

$15.00

Sharp cheddar, gouda, bbq pulled pork & caramelized onions between sourdough

The Cali GC

$14.00

Provolone and Swiss cheese, fried avocados, & tomato between sourdough

The Funguy GC

$14.00

Provolone and Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms & caramelized onions on marble rye

Buffalo Bacon Bleu GC

$14.00

Sharp cheddar and pepper jack cheese, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, and buffalo sauce spread on sourdough

Owl's Original GC

$13.00

Provolone, cheddar & gouda cheese melted on sourdough

Mr.Greek GC

Mr.Greek GC

$15.00

Provolone and feta cheese, red onion, tomato, gyro meat, tzatziki sauce on marble rye

Owl BLT

$15.00

4 pieces of Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, provolone, & homemade garlic mayo between sourdough

Chicken Sandwiches

Served with your choice of fries, tater tots, coleslaw, beer battered onion rings +$1, side salad +$1.50
Southern Gentleman Sandwich

Southern Gentleman Sandwich

$14.00

Southern fried beer battered chicken, drizzled with crushed red pepper honey topped with pickles served on a buttered brioche bun

Chicken B.L.T

$15.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a buttered brioche bun

Asian Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Asian Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Beer battered fried chicken tossed in our sweet chili garlic sauce and topped with slaw and wasabi mayo

The Truman Show

The Truman Show

$15.50

Beer battered fried chicken, maple syrup, melted Swiss cheese, bacon, topped with a fried egg on a buttered brioche bun

Honey Mustard Chicken Sammie

$14.00

Grilled chicken, provolone cheese, sautéed green pepper, topped with honey mustard on grilled sourdough

Chipotle Chicken Sammie

$14.00

Lime seasoned grilled chicken, pico de gallo, melted queso fresco, chipotle ranch, topped with tortilla strips on a buttered brioche bun.

Buffalicious Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Beer battered fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce topped with red onion, tomato, lettuce, house made ranch and melted pepper jack cheese served on a buttered brioche bun

Burgers

The Morning After Burger

The Morning After Burger

$15.50

1/2 lb. Angus burger topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, fried egg & buffalo sauce on a brioche bun

Shrooms & Chedda Burger

$14.00

1/2 lb. Angus burger topped with cheddar, sautéed mushrooms & fried shallots on a brioche bun

The Classic Burger

The Classic Burger

$14.00

1/2 lb. Angus burger topped with cheddar or your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on a brioche bun

Veggie Burger

$14.00

Roasted beet & chickpea burger patty topped with provolone, lettuce, tomato, house pickled red onion & mayo (Vegan option available) on a brioche bun

Good Bad BBQ Burger

Good Bad BBQ Burger

$14.00

1/2 lb. Angus burger topped, pepper jack, bacon, filberts root beer bbq, fried shallots, and caramelized onion on a brioche bun

Swiss Melt

$14.00

1/2 lbs Angus burger between Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread with caramelized onions

Gyro Cheeseburger

Gyro Cheeseburger

$16.00

1/2 lb. Angus burger topped with cheddar, tomato, red onion, tzatziki sauce and gyro on a brioche bun

Kids Meal

Kids Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Melted cheddar cheese between Sourdough

Kids Tenders

$12.00

3-pieces of giant panko crusted chicken tenders fried and served with house made ranch or BBQ sauce

Kids Quesadilla

$11.00

A melted cheddar cheese quesadilla in a flour tortilla

Kids CheeseBurger

$12.00

“veggies are gross” our ½ lb burger with just cheddar cheese on a buttered brioche bun

Dessert

Deep Fried Cheesecake

$7.50

Sides

Fries - Side

$5.00

Onion Rings - Side

$5.00

Coleslaw - Side

$4.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Tater Tots - Side

$5.00

Sauces

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Greek Dressing

$0.50

Butter Garlic Sauce

$0.50

Vinaigrette Dressing

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Sweet and Spicy Chili Garlic

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Pico De Gallo Salsa

$0.50

Mango Jalapeno Salsa

$0.50

Poblano Verde Salsa

$0.50

Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Tzatziki

$0.50

Wasabi Mayo

$0.50

Crema

$0.50

Plain Honey

$0.50

Red Pepper Honey

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Small Cup Cheese Sauce

$0.50

Big Cup Of Cheese Sauce

$2.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3747 Grand Blvd, Brookfield, IL 60513

Directions

