Burger Antics
1,181 Reviews
$$
3740 Grand Blvd.
Brookfield, IL 60513
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
SPECIAL: Prosciutto Crostini
baked pretzel bread topped with prosciutto, stilton blue cheese, celery & pear slaw, & green olive dressed arugula
SPECIAL: Don't Jive Me Turkey Mac 'N Cheese
shell pasta in our made to order cheese sauce prepared with american, sharp cheddar, smoked gouda, garlic roasted turkey breast, mushroom, red onion, & roasted red pepper topped with bread crumbs & parmesan
Fried Pickles
our house brined dill pickle spears beer battered & deep fried served with our house made dijon mustard & ranch dressing
Deviled Eggs
prepared with our house made mayonnaise, dijon mustard, & a splash of sriracha
Stuffed Shrooms
white mushroom caps stuffed with goat cheese, roasted garlic, grilled onion, & thyme in butter sauce topped with bread crumbs & parmesan
Chicken Wings
jumbo chicken wings tossed in our house made bbq or buffalo sauce served with your choice of our house made ranch or blue cheese dressing
Garden Salad
chopped romaine, carrot, red onion, & red pepper served with tomato, cucumber, & our house made vinaigrette, ranch, or blue cheese dressing
Mac 'N Cheese
shell pasta in our made to order cheese sauce topped with bread crumbs & parmesan
Slider Plate
choose 3 miniature versions of our big burgers from the following list served medium well
Burgers
BURGER OF THE WEEK: Cranberry Bomb
goat cheese & fire roasted habanero cranberry compote
Standard Issue
american cheese, applewood smoked bacon, & a fried egg
4 Cheese
provolone, muenster, pepper jack, & fried mozzarella
BBQ Bacon Cheddar
sharp cheddar, grilled onion, applewood smoked bacon, & house made bbq sauce
Black 'N Blue
cajun spice, blue cheese crumbles, house made blue cheese dressing, & frizzled onion
Buff 'N Stuff
blue cheese crumbles, applewood smoked bacon, & house made buffalo sauce
Hotter Than Hell
smoked gouda, avocado, grilled jalapeño, & house made chipotle mayo
Midland
english cheddar, caramelized onion, pickle chips, & house made dijon mustard
Montezuma's Revenge
chorizo, pepper jack, grilled habanero, & a fried egg
Mushroom Swiss
swiss, grilled mushroom, & house made mayonnaise
Peanut Butter Bacon 'N Jelly
creamy peanut butter, applewood smoked bacon, & concord grape jelly
The Antics
build your own damn burger
Sauces on the Side
Additional Sides
Desserts
SPECIAL: Floating Island
poached meringue floating on crème anglaise topped with house made caramel, chocolate sauce, & roasted almonds
SPECIAL: Honey Cream Cheese Bread Pudding
house made pretzel bread pudding infused with a honey cream cheese filling topped with powdered sugar & a drizzle of honey
Cookie Sundae
our house baked chocolate chip cookie topped with our house churned sweet cream ice cream, chocolate sauce, whipped cream, & a cherry
Maple Bacon Doughnut
that’s right, we said maple. bacon. doughnut
Seasonal Pie
baked in house & prepared with seasonal ingredients
Hand Spun Milkshake
prepared with our house churned sweet cream ice cream & your choice of mix in from the following list
House Churned Ice Cream
a scoop of our house churned sweet cream ice cream
Drafts
Noon Whistle Brüski (32oz Growler)
pilsner 4.6%
Werk Force Rip Cut (32oz Growler)
oak aged lager 5.8%
Old Nation Pret Wit (32oz Growler)
wheat ale 5.5%
Goose Island Honkers Ale (32oz Growler)
english bitter 4.3%
Toppling Goliath Pseudo Sue (32oz Growler)
apa 5.8%
Beachwood Amalgamator (32oz Growler)
west coast ipa 7.1%
Revolution Double Dry-Hopped Galaxy-Hero (32oz Growler)
imperial hazy ipa 8%
BuckleDown/Hop District Sunburnt Superstar (32oz Growler)
ipa 6.5%
More Double Space Boots (32oz Growler)
hazy imperial ipa 8%
Half Acre Burl (32oz Growler)
hazy double ipa 8.5%
Werk Force Holy Roller (32oz Growler)
baltic porter 8%
Revolution Café Deth (32oz Growler)
barrel aged imperial coffee oatmeal stout 14.8%
Hidden Springs Sultry Sailor (32oz Growler)
margarita gose 5.5%
De La Senne Taras Boulba (32oz Growler)
belgian blonde ale 4.5%
Untitled Art Blackberry Agave Florida Seltzer (32oz Growler)
blackberry agave florida seltzer 6.8%
Garagiste Cilice (187ml Bottle)
bourbon stave aged red currant cherry raspberry mead 12.6%
Bottles & Cans
Hamm's
premium lager 4.7% 16oz can
Miller Lite
american lager 4.2% 12oz can
Modelo Especial
mexican lager 4.4% 12oz can
Blue Moon
belgian style wheat ale 5.4% 12oz can
Revolution Anti-Hero
ipa 6.5% 12oz can
Guinness Draught
irish stout 4.2% 11.2oz bottle
Angry Orchard Crisp Apple
hard cider 5% 12oz can
White Claw Black Cherry
hard seltzer 5% 12oz can
Craft Sodas
Goose Island Chicago Style Root Beer
12oz bottle
Cicero Salted Caramel Root Beer
12oz bottle
Cock 'N Bull Ginger Beer
12oz bottle
Cheerwine Cherry Cola
12oz bottle
Virgil's Vanilla Cream Soda
12oz bottle
Green River Lemon Lime Soda
12oz bottle
Johnnie Ryan Black Cherry Soda
12oz bottle
Topo Chico Sparkling Mineral Water
12oz bottle
Fountain Drinks
Belgians, Lambics, & Gueuzes
De La Senne Zenne Pils
belgian pilsner 4.9% 11.2oz bottle
De La Senne Brussels Calling
belgian ipa 6.5% 11.2oz bottle
Fantôme Light Spiritus Spring Project
belgian bonde ale 6% 750ml bottle
Fantôme La Dalmatienne
belgian ipa 6% 750ml bottle
3 Fonteinen Oude Geuze (375ml)
2018 6.2% 375ml bottle
3 Fonteinen Oude Geuze (750ml)
2018 6% 750ml bottle
3 Fonteinen Oude Geuze (1500ml)
2018 6.6% 1500ml bottle
3 Fonteinen Oude Geuze Cuvée Armand & Gaston (375ml)
2018 6.5% 375ml bottle
3 Fonteinen Oude Geuze Cuvée Armand & Gaston (750ml)
2018 6.5% 750ml bottle
3 Fonteinen Oude Geuze Cuvée Armand & Gaston (1500ml)
2018 6.3% 1500ml bottle
3 Fonteinen Oude Geuze Golden Blend
2021 7.2% 750ml bottle
3 Fonteinen Oude Geuze Platinum Blend
2021 6.9% 750ml bottle
3 Fonteinen Doesjel
2020 6.5% 750ml bottle
3 Fonteinen Cuvée Miel
2021 7.9% 750ml bottle
3 Fonteinen Oude Kriek
2018 6.5% 375ml bottle
3 Fonteinen Oude Kriek Intens Rood
2020 6.8% 375ml bottle
3 Fonteinen Oude Kriekenlambik
2021 6.6% 750ml bottle
3 Fonteinen Schaarbeekse Kriek
2021 6.3% 750ml bottle
3 Fonteinen Aardbei/Kriek
2021 6.2% 750ml bottle
3 Fonteinen Rabarber/Kriek
2021 6.2% 750ml bottle
3 Fonteinen Framboos
2019 6.2% 375ml bottle
3 Fonteinen Frambozenlambik
2020 6.8% 375ml bottle
3 Fonteinen Hommage (375ml)
2020 6.3% 375ml bottle
3 Fonteinen Hommage (750ml)
2018 5.3% 750ml bottle
3 Fonteinen Braambes
2021 5.5% 750ml bottle
3 Fonteinen Druif Muscaris
2021 9.1% 750ml
3 Fonteinen Druif Muscat Bleu
2020 8% 750ml bottle
Boon Oude Geuze
2017 7% 375ml bottle
Boon Oude Geuze Vat 91
2016 8% 375ml bottle
Boon Oude Geuze Vat 92
2016 8% 375ml bottle
Boon Oude Geuze Vat 108
2016 8% 375ml bottle
Boon Oude Geuze Vat 110
2016 8% 375ml bottle
Boon Oude Geuze Mariage Parfait
2016 8% 375ml bottle
Boon Oude Schaarbeekse Kriek
2018 6.5% 375ml bottle
Boon Oude Kriek Mariage Parfait
2017 8% 375ml bottle
De Troch Oude Gueuze
2014 5.5% 375ml bottle
Girardin Gueze 1882 Black Label
2019 5% 375ml bottle
Hanssens Oude Gueuze
2016 6% 375ml bottle
Hanssens Oude Kriek
2016 6% 375ml bottle
Hanssens Oude Schaerbeekse Kriek
2016 6% 375ml bottle
Hanssens Scarenbecca Kriek
2015 6% 375ml bottle
Hanssens Oudbeitje
2016 6% 375ml bottle
Hanssens Expirimental Cassis
2016 6% 375ml bottle
Hanssens Expirimental Raspberry
2016 6% 375ml bottle
Lambickx Private Domain Lambic
2016 6.5% 375ml bottle
Lambickx Private Domain Kriek
2015 6.5% 375ml bottle
Lindemans Oude Gueuze Cuvée Francisca
2022 8% 750ml bottle
Lindemans Oude Gueuze Cuvée René
2015 5.5% 355ml bottle
Lindemans Ginger Gueuze
2017 6% 750ml bottle
Oud Beersel Oude Geuze Vielle
2016 6% 375ml bottle
Oud Beersel Oud Geuze Foeder 21
2019 6.5% 375ml bottle
Oud Beersel Oud Geuze Vandervelden 137
2019 6.5% 375ml bottle
Oud Beersel Oude Kriek Vielle
2015 6% 375ml bottle
Oud Beersel Green Walnut Lambic
2018 6.5% 750ml bottle
St. Louis Gueuze Fond Tradition
5% 375ml bottle
St. Louis Kriek Fond Tradition
6.5% 375ml bottle
Tilquin Oude Gueuze à l'Ancienne
2020 7% 375ml bottle
Tilquin Oude Groseille à Maquereau Verte à l'Ancienne
2020 8% 375ml bottle
Tilquin Oude Mirabelle à l'Ancienne
2021 7% 375ml bottle
Tilquin Oude Quetsche à l'Ancienne
2021 6.4% 375ml bottle
Tilquin Oude Gewurzt à l'Ancienne
2020 8.4% 750ml bottle
Tilquin Oude Pinot Gris à l'Ancienne
2021 8.5% 750ml bottle
Tilquin Oude Pinot Noir à l'Ancienne
2020 8.1% 750ml bottle
Tilquin Oude Riesling à l'Ancienne
2020 8.1% 750ml bottle
Tilquin Oude Sureau à l'Ancienne
2021 6.6% 750ml bottle
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Burger Antics is an American Gastropub specializing in craft burgers, beers, & cocktails featuring an extensive whiskey selection & a laid back atmosphere
3740 Grand Blvd., Brookfield, IL 60513