Burgers
American
Gastropubs

Burger Antics

1,181 Reviews

$$

3740 Grand Blvd.

Brookfield, IL 60513

Order Again

Popular Items

The Antics
Slider Plate
Hotter Than Hell

Appetizers

SPECIAL: Prosciutto Crostini

$13.95

baked pretzel bread topped with prosciutto, stilton blue cheese, celery & pear slaw, & green olive dressed arugula

SPECIAL: Don't Jive Me Turkey Mac 'N Cheese

$16.95

shell pasta in our made to order cheese sauce prepared with american, sharp cheddar, smoked gouda, garlic roasted turkey breast, mushroom, red onion, & roasted red pepper topped with bread crumbs & parmesan

Fried Pickles

$6.95

our house brined dill pickle spears beer battered & deep fried served with our house made dijon mustard & ranch dressing

Deviled Eggs

$5.95

prepared with our house made mayonnaise, dijon mustard, & a splash of sriracha

Stuffed Shrooms

$7.95

white mushroom caps stuffed with goat cheese, roasted garlic, grilled onion, & thyme in butter sauce topped with bread crumbs & parmesan

Chicken Wings

$7.95+

jumbo chicken wings tossed in our house made bbq or buffalo sauce served with your choice of our house made ranch or blue cheese dressing

Garden Salad

$11.95

chopped romaine, carrot, red onion, & red pepper served with tomato, cucumber, & our house made vinaigrette, ranch, or blue cheese dressing

Mac 'N Cheese

$11.95

shell pasta in our made to order cheese sauce topped with bread crumbs & parmesan

Slider Plate

$15.95

choose 3 miniature versions of our big burgers from the following list served medium well

Burgers

our 9oz steak burger (cooked to order), chargrilled chicken breast, or black bean & rice burger served on a toasted pretzel bun with your choice of side

BURGER OF THE WEEK: Cranberry Bomb

$17.95

goat cheese & fire roasted habanero cranberry compote

Standard Issue

$16.95

american cheese, applewood smoked bacon, & a fried egg

4 Cheese

$15.95

provolone, muenster, pepper jack, & fried mozzarella

BBQ Bacon Cheddar

$15.95

sharp cheddar, grilled onion, applewood smoked bacon, & house made bbq sauce

Black 'N Blue

$15.95

cajun spice, blue cheese crumbles, house made blue cheese dressing, & frizzled onion

Buff 'N Stuff

$15.95

blue cheese crumbles, applewood smoked bacon, & house made buffalo sauce

Hotter Than Hell

$15.95

smoked gouda, avocado, grilled jalapeño, & house made chipotle mayo

Midland

$15.95

english cheddar, caramelized onion, pickle chips, & house made dijon mustard

Montezuma's Revenge

$17.95

chorizo, pepper jack, grilled habanero, & a fried egg

Mushroom Swiss

$14.95

swiss, grilled mushroom, & house made mayonnaise

Peanut Butter Bacon 'N Jelly

$14.95

creamy peanut butter, applewood smoked bacon, & concord grape jelly

The Antics

$12.95

build your own damn burger

Sauces on the Side

Ketchup

$0.50

Dijon Mustard

$0.50

Mayonnaise

$0.50

Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Sriracha

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Creamy Peanut Butter

$0.50

Concord Grape Jelly

$0.50

Vinaigrette

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Additional Sides

Hand Punched Fries

$2.95+

double fried & served with our house made ketchup

BBQ Pub Chips

$2.95+

sliced up daily & tossed in our house made bbq seasoning

Fresh Coleslaw

$2.95+

chopped in house & tossed in our house made coleslaw dressing

Desserts

SPECIAL: Floating Island

$11.95

poached meringue floating on crème anglaise topped with house made caramel, chocolate sauce, & roasted almonds

SPECIAL: Honey Cream Cheese Bread Pudding

$10.95

house made pretzel bread pudding infused with a honey cream cheese filling topped with powdered sugar & a drizzle of honey

Cookie Sundae

$7.95

our house baked chocolate chip cookie topped with our house churned sweet cream ice cream, chocolate sauce, whipped cream, & a cherry

Maple Bacon Doughnut

$5.95

that’s right, we said maple. bacon. doughnut

Seasonal Pie

$6.95

baked in house & prepared with seasonal ingredients

Hand Spun Milkshake

$6.95

prepared with our house churned sweet cream ice cream & your choice of mix in from the following list

House Churned Ice Cream

$2.95

a scoop of our house churned sweet cream ice cream

Disposables

Napkins 'N Flatware

request napkins & single-use utensils

Drafts

Noon Whistle Brüski (32oz Growler)

$10.00Out of stock

pilsner 4.6%

Werk Force Rip Cut (32oz Growler)

$12.00

oak aged lager 5.8%

Old Nation Pret Wit (32oz Growler)

$10.00

wheat ale 5.5%

Goose Island Honkers Ale (32oz Growler)

$10.00

english bitter 4.3%

Toppling Goliath Pseudo Sue (32oz Growler)

$10.00

apa 5.8%

Beachwood Amalgamator (32oz Growler)

$10.00

west coast ipa 7.1%

Revolution Double Dry-Hopped Galaxy-Hero (32oz Growler)

$16.00

imperial hazy ipa 8%

BuckleDown/Hop District Sunburnt Superstar (32oz Growler)

$10.00

ipa 6.5%

More Double Space Boots (32oz Growler)

$16.00

hazy imperial ipa 8%

Half Acre Burl (32oz Growler)

$16.00

hazy double ipa 8.5%

Werk Force Holy Roller (32oz Growler)

$16.00

baltic porter 8%

Revolution Café Deth (32oz Growler)

$30.00

barrel aged imperial coffee oatmeal stout 14.8%

Hidden Springs Sultry Sailor (32oz Growler)

$12.00

margarita gose 5.5%

De La Senne Taras Boulba (32oz Growler)

$22.00

belgian blonde ale 4.5%

Untitled Art Blackberry Agave Florida Seltzer (32oz Growler)

$16.00

blackberry agave florida seltzer 6.8%

Garagiste Cilice (187ml Bottle)

$15.00

bourbon stave aged red currant cherry raspberry mead 12.6%

Bottles & Cans

Hamm's

$3.00

premium lager 4.7% 16oz can

Miller Lite

$4.00

american lager 4.2% 12oz can

Modelo Especial

$5.00

mexican lager 4.4% 12oz can

Blue Moon

$5.00

belgian style wheat ale 5.4% 12oz can

Revolution Anti-Hero

$6.00

ipa 6.5% 12oz can

Guinness Draught

$5.00

irish stout 4.2% 11.2oz bottle

Angry Orchard Crisp Apple

$6.00

hard cider 5% 12oz can

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.00

hard seltzer 5% 12oz can

Craft Sodas

Goose Island Chicago Style Root Beer

$4.00

12oz bottle

Cicero Salted Caramel Root Beer

$4.00

12oz bottle

Cock 'N Bull Ginger Beer

$4.00

12oz bottle

Cheerwine Cherry Cola

$4.00

12oz bottle

Virgil's Vanilla Cream Soda

$4.00

12oz bottle

Green River Lemon Lime Soda

$4.00

12oz bottle

Johnnie Ryan Black Cherry Soda

$4.00

12oz bottle

Topo Chico Sparkling Mineral Water

$4.00

12oz bottle

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$3.00

16oz cup

Diet Coke

$3.00

16oz cup

Sprite

$3.00

16oz cup

Fanta Orange

$3.00

16oz cup

Barq's Root Beer

$3.00

16oz cup

Seagram's Ginger Ale

$3.00

16oz cup

Minute Maid Lemonade

$3.00

16oz cup

Fuze Sweet Iced Tea

$3.00

16oz cup

Belgians, Lambics, & Gueuzes

De La Senne Zenne Pils

$8.00

belgian pilsner 4.9% 11.2oz bottle

De La Senne Brussels Calling

$10.00

belgian ipa 6.5% 11.2oz bottle

Fantôme Light Spiritus Spring Project

$24.00

belgian bonde ale 6% 750ml bottle

Fantôme La Dalmatienne

$24.00

belgian ipa 6% 750ml bottle

3 Fonteinen Oude Geuze (375ml)

$15.00

2018 6.2% 375ml bottle

3 Fonteinen Oude Geuze (750ml)

$30.00Out of stock

2018 6% 750ml bottle

3 Fonteinen Oude Geuze (1500ml)

$60.00

2018 6.6% 1500ml bottle

3 Fonteinen Oude Geuze Cuvée Armand & Gaston (375ml)

$18.00

2018 6.5% 375ml bottle

3 Fonteinen Oude Geuze Cuvée Armand & Gaston (750ml)

$36.00

2018 6.5% 750ml bottle

3 Fonteinen Oude Geuze Cuvée Armand & Gaston (1500ml)

$72.00

2018 6.3% 1500ml bottle

3 Fonteinen Oude Geuze Golden Blend

$70.00

2021 7.2% 750ml bottle

3 Fonteinen Oude Geuze Platinum Blend

$75.00

2021 6.9% 750ml bottle

3 Fonteinen Doesjel

$40.00

2020 6.5% 750ml bottle

3 Fonteinen Cuvée Miel

$65.00

2021 7.9% 750ml bottle

3 Fonteinen Oude Kriek

$18.00

2018 6.5% 375ml bottle

3 Fonteinen Oude Kriek Intens Rood

$24.00

2020 6.8% 375ml bottle

3 Fonteinen Oude Kriekenlambik

$50.00

2021 6.6% 750ml bottle

3 Fonteinen Schaarbeekse Kriek

$100.00

2021 6.3% 750ml bottle

3 Fonteinen Aardbei/Kriek

$65.00

2021 6.2% 750ml bottle

3 Fonteinen Rabarber/Kriek

$65.00

2021 6.2% 750ml bottle

3 Fonteinen Framboos

$36.00

2019 6.2% 375ml bottle

3 Fonteinen Frambozenlambik

$36.00

2020 6.8% 375ml bottle

3 Fonteinen Hommage (375ml)

$36.00

2020 6.3% 375ml bottle

3 Fonteinen Hommage (750ml)

$60.00

2018 5.3% 750ml bottle

3 Fonteinen Braambes

$75.00

2021 5.5% 750ml bottle

3 Fonteinen Druif Muscaris

$75.00

2021 9.1% 750ml

3 Fonteinen Druif Muscat Bleu

$75.00

2020 8% 750ml bottle

Boon Oude Geuze

$14.00

2017 7% 375ml bottle

Boon Oude Geuze Vat 91

$16.00

2016 8% 375ml bottle

Boon Oude Geuze Vat 92

$16.00

2016 8% 375ml bottle

Boon Oude Geuze Vat 108

$16.00

2016 8% 375ml bottle

Boon Oude Geuze Vat 110

$16.00

2016 8% 375ml bottle

Boon Oude Geuze Mariage Parfait

$14.00

2016 8% 375ml bottle

Boon Oude Schaarbeekse Kriek

$14.00

2018 6.5% 375ml bottle

Boon Oude Kriek Mariage Parfait

$14.00

2017 8% 375ml bottle

De Troch Oude Gueuze

$12.00

2014 5.5% 375ml bottle

Girardin Gueze 1882 Black Label

$16.00

2019 5% 375ml bottle

Hanssens Oude Gueuze

$12.00

2016 6% 375ml bottle

Hanssens Oude Kriek

$14.00

2016 6% 375ml bottle

Hanssens Oude Schaerbeekse Kriek

$18.00

2016 6% 375ml bottle

Hanssens Scarenbecca Kriek

$24.00

2015 6% 375ml bottle

Hanssens Oudbeitje

$14.00

2016 6% 375ml bottle

Hanssens Expirimental Cassis

$18.00

2016 6% 375ml bottle

Hanssens Expirimental Raspberry

$18.00

2016 6% 375ml bottle

Lambickx Private Domain Lambic

$13.00

2016 6.5% 375ml bottle

Lambickx Private Domain Kriek

$13.00

2015 6.5% 375ml bottle

Lindemans Oude Gueuze Cuvée Francisca

$40.00

2022 8% 750ml bottle

Lindemans Oude Gueuze Cuvée René

$11.00

2015 5.5% 355ml bottle

Lindemans Ginger Gueuze

$30.00

2017 6% 750ml bottle

Oud Beersel Oude Geuze Vielle

$12.00

2016 6% 375ml bottle

Oud Beersel Oud Geuze Foeder 21

$17.00

2019 6.5% 375ml bottle

Oud Beersel Oud Geuze Vandervelden 137

$17.00

2019 6.5% 375ml bottle

Oud Beersel Oude Kriek Vielle

$14.00

2015 6% 375ml bottle

Oud Beersel Green Walnut Lambic

$38.00

2018 6.5% 750ml bottle

St. Louis Gueuze Fond Tradition

$11.00

5% 375ml bottle

St. Louis Kriek Fond Tradition

$12.00

6.5% 375ml bottle

Tilquin Oude Gueuze à l'Ancienne

$18.00

2020 7% 375ml bottle

Tilquin Oude Groseille à Maquereau Verte à l'Ancienne

$24.00

2020 8% 375ml bottle

Tilquin Oude Mirabelle à l'Ancienne

$24.00

2021 7% 375ml bottle

Tilquin Oude Quetsche à l'Ancienne

$24.00

2021 6.4% 375ml bottle

Tilquin Oude Gewurzt à l'Ancienne

$50.00

2020 8.4% 750ml bottle

Tilquin Oude Pinot Gris à l'Ancienne

$50.00

2021 8.5% 750ml bottle

Tilquin Oude Pinot Noir à l'Ancienne

$50.00

2020 8.1% 750ml bottle

Tilquin Oude Riesling à l'Ancienne

$50.00

2020 8.1% 750ml bottle

Tilquin Oude Sureau à l'Ancienne

$50.00

2021 6.6% 750ml bottle

Wear It

Burger Antics Embroidered Scarf

Burger Antics Embroidered Scarf

$18.00

one size fits all

Burger Antics T-Shirt

Burger Antics T-Shirt

$20.00+

small through 3x-large

Burger Antics Embroidered Work Shirt

Burger Antics Embroidered Work Shirt

$40.00+

small through 4x-large

Flaunt It

Temporary T-Shirt Sticker

$3.00

Official Member Of The Antics Revolution Button

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markContactless Payments
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Burger Antics is an American Gastropub specializing in craft burgers, beers, & cocktails featuring an extensive whiskey selection & a laid back atmosphere

Location

3740 Grand Blvd., Brookfield, IL 60513

Directions

Gallery
Burger Antics image
Burger Antics image
Burger Antics image

Map
