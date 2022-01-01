Tacos in Brookfield
Brookfield restaurants that serve tacos
Broadway Pancake House
9215 Broadway Ave., Brookfield
|Cod Tacos
|$8.00
Beer battered Cod on 2 flour tortillas topped with Tartar sauce over spring mix . Served with lemon and lime
BBQ
Beach Avenue BBQ
3453 Grand Boulevard, Brookfield
|Brisket Tacos
|$14.00
3 smoked brisket tacos served on homemade flour tortillas; fresh cilantro & salsa verde on the side
|Breakfast Taco w/egg
|$4.00
|Rajas con Queso Taco
|$4.00
Poblano peppers grilled, peeled and sautéed with onions and finished with chihuahua cheese served on a homemade flour tortilla
GRILL
The Little Owl Social Pub
3747 Grand Blvd, Brookfield
|BBQ Pulled Pork Tacos
|$14.00
3 tacos with shredded bbq pulled pork, pickled jalapeños, coleslaw, melted cheddar cheese & fried shallots served on corn tortillas
|Pork Belly Tacos
|$14.00
3 tacos with crispy pork belly, cilantro, red onions, queso fresco, & crema served on corn tortillas and choice of salsa
|Buffalo Chicken Tacos
|$14.00
3 tacos with grilled buffalo chicken breast, bacon crumbles, shredded lettuce, red onion, bleu cheese crumbles, tomato & house made ranch dressing served on corn tortillas