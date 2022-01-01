Nachos in Brookfield
Brookfield restaurants that serve nachos
More about Beach Avenue BBQ
BBQ
Beach Avenue BBQ
3453 Grand Boulevard, Brookfield
|Texas Nachos
|$12.00
layered corn tortilla chips, queso cheese, pit beans, scallions and jalapenos and your choice of pulled pork or chopped brisket
More about The Little Owl Social Pub
GRILL
The Little Owl Social Pub
3747 Grand Blvd, Brookfield
|Verde Pulled Pork Nachos
|$15.00
Tortilla chips topped with verde pulled pork, homemade poblano jalapeno nacho cheese dip & pickled jalapeños