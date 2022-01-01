Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Brookfield

Brookfield restaurants
Brookfield restaurants that serve nachos

BBQ

Beach Avenue BBQ

3453 Grand Boulevard, Brookfield

Avg 4.7 (285 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Texas Nachos$12.00
layered corn tortilla chips, queso cheese, pit beans, scallions and jalapenos and your choice of pulled pork or chopped brisket
More about Beach Avenue BBQ
GRILL

The Little Owl Social Pub

3747 Grand Blvd, Brookfield

Avg 4.5 (355 reviews)
Takeout
Verde Pulled Pork Nachos$15.00
Tortilla chips topped with verde pulled pork, homemade poblano jalapeno nacho cheese dip & pickled jalapeños
More about The Little Owl Social Pub

