Quesadillas in Brookfield

Brookfield restaurants
Brookfield restaurants that serve quesadillas

BBQ

Beach Avenue BBQ

3453 Grand Boulevard, Brookfield

Avg 4.7 (285 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket Quesadilla$6.00
Smoked brisket and chihuahua cheese melted between 2 delicious homemade flour tortillas.
More about Beach Avenue BBQ
GRILL

The Little Owl Social Pub

3747 Grand Blvd, Brookfield

Avg 4.5 (355 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla$14.00
grilled chicken , bacon crumbles, pepper jack cheese & house made ranch served with a side of crema & one of our house salsas: mango jalapeño, pico de gallo or poblano verde
Kids Quesadilla$11.00
A melted cheddar cheese quesadilla in a flour tortilla
More about The Little Owl Social Pub

