Irish Times Pub & Restaurant 8869 Burlington Ave
8869 Burlington Ave
Brookfield, IL 60513
Popular Items
Appetizers
Emma's Mozzarella Sticks
6 golden-fried mozzarella cheese sticks, served with marinara sauce & greens
Pretzel Bites
Irish times favorites. Served with one of the following dipping sauces: Irish stout mustard, whiskey buffalo sauce or bleu & horse
Fried Pickles
Battered & lightly fried sliced pickle rounds. Served with one of the following dipping sauces: Irish stout mustard, whiskey buffalo sauce or bleu & horse
Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Seasoned & deep fried, served with curry aioli dipping sauce
Potato Skins
Tater skins loaded with bacon, chives & cheddar, served with sour cream
Corned Beef Bites
Irish times favorites. Homemade corned beef, melted swiss & herbs on toasted marble rye triangles, served with creamy horseradish
Chicken Strips
Lightly battered chicken breast strips served with a side of BBQ sauce
Cheese Curds
Fried cheddar cheese curds paired with a buffalo ranch dipping sauce
Buffalo Wings
8 house made wings tossed in buffalo sauce, served with celery, carrots & ranch
Fried Calamari
Lightly breaded & fried to golden perfection, served with cocktail sauce
Shrimp Diablo
Lightly breaded & fried to golden perfection, tossed in buffalo and crumbled blue cheese served with cocktail sauce, blue cheese or ranch
Tacos
Pedro's Steak Tacos
Three corn tortillas with grilled steak, salsa Verde, cilantro, onions & cheese
Fish Tacos
Three corn tortillas with fried cod, ranch Verde, cilantro, onions, shredded cabbage & pico De gallo
Veggie Tacos
Three corn tortillas with our homemade black bean crumbles, avocado, salsa Verde, cilantro, onions & cheese
Corned Beef Tacos
Three corn tortillas with corned beef, Irish cheddar, sauerkraut & creamy horseradish
The Chip Shop
Buffalo Fries
Crispy fries doused in our tasty buffalo sauce, topped with bleu cheese crumbles & green onions
Just Fries
Our delicious lightly seasoned fries served with curry aioli
Poutine
Stout gravy, Irish cheddar, green onions & bacon
Curry Fries
Soused in brown curry sauce & topped with peas
Creamy Garlic Cheese Fries
Irish times favorites. A heap of fries besotted with creamy garlic four cheese sauce topped with melted cheddar
Loaded Fries
Smothered in shredded corned beef & creamy horseradish sauce, topped with scallions & a fried egg on top
Salads
Winter Salad
Spring greens topped with sliced pear, fresh brie, and sun dried cranberries. Served with a creamy fig dressing
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Irish times favorites. Crispy buffalo chicken with fresh romaine, celery, carrots & tomatoes. Served with ranch dressing
Classic Caesar
Chopped romaine with classic Caesar dressing, radish, chopped egg, croutons & grated parmesan
Wedge Salad
Crisp iceberg lettuce topped with bacon, cherry tomatoes, crumbled bleu cheese & creamy horseradish & bleu cheese dressing
Shrimp Diablo Salad
Chopped romaine with creamy ranch dressing, tomatoes, cucumbers & crumbled blue cheese. Topped with 8 lightly breaded shrimp, fried to golden perfection & tossed in buffalo sauce
Side Salad
Side Caesar Salad
Soup of the Day
Sandwiches
Reuben
Irish times favorites. Tender corned beef with homemade sauerkraut, swiss cheese & thousand island dressing on marble rye bread
Irish BLT
Layers of thick cut Irish bacon, mixed greens, & roma tomato. Served with a side of mayonnaise & curry aioli
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Succulent grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, bacon & swiss, served on a brioche bun
Grilled Cheese & Tomato
Classic grilled cheddar & swiss on Texas toast with choice of extras
French Dip
Irish times favorites. Hot roast beef with melted swiss & pickles, piled high on a French roll and served with au jus dip
Classic Corned Beef
Sliced, homemade, tender beef served hot or cold on marble rye bread
Shrimp Po' Boy
Crunchy shrimp stacked high on a buttered toasted French roll, shredded lettuce, tomato & lip smacking remoulade sauce
Irish Times Burgers
Turkey Burger
Turkey patty with sliced avocado, melted pepper jack cheese, lettuce, & spicy avocado ranch served on a toasted bun
Double Cheese Burger
Two quarter pounder patties topped with American cheese, pickles, lettuce & onion on a toasted bun
The Classic Burger
Our 1/2 pound angus patty, house seasoned & grilled to order with onions, tomatoes & greens
Irish Times Burger
Irish times favorite. Irish bacon, Irish cheddar, beer braised mushrooms & fried onions served atop our grilled angus patty
Black Bean Burger
Vegetarian & house made with black beans, rolled oats, & spices, on a brioche bun with avocado, greens & curry aioli on the side
Beyond Burger
A plant-based burger that is designed to look, cook, and satisfy like beef, on a toasted brioche bun with onions, tomatoes & greens
Traditional Fare
Salmon & Asparagus
Grilled salmon served over rice pilaf & roasted asparagus
Corned Beef & Cabbage
Tender corned beef, red potatoes, shredded cabbage, & steamed carrots
Guinness Beef Stew
Irish times favorites. Fresh vegetables & tender beef braised in a rich Guinness broth topped with green onion. Served with Irish soda bread
Shepherd's Pie
Our famous beef pie smothered in stout gravy & topped with mashed potatoes & cheddar. Served with soda bread
Baked Salmon
8 oz oven baked salmon doused in a rosemary sauce served with crispy smashed red potatoes & whole roasted baby carrots in a butter sauce
Fish & Chips
Irish times favorites. Gently battered Atlantic cod with fries, homemade coleslaw & tartar sauce
Mandy's Chicken Curry
Mother's perfect recipe for succulent chicken breast in curry sauce with mixed vegetables, served atop white rice
Chicken Pot Pie
Chicken breast and vegetables in a savory stew with a pastry top
Irish Breakfast
Irish sausages, Irish bacon, black & white pudding, two eggs, fries, & grilled tomatoes. Served with homemade soda bread
Four Cheese Mac & Cheese
Irish times favorites. A generous bowl of cavatappi noodles smothered in a savory combination of American, cheddar, gouda & swiss cheese
Side Orders
Side Coleslaw
Asparagus
Veggies
Red Potatoes
Curry Sauce
F. Fries
Side Potato Salad
Black Pudding
Avocado
Bleu & Horse
Cocktail
Side Bacon
Blue Cheese
Balsamic Glaze
Buffalo Ranch
Creamy Horse
Bangers
Buffalo Sauce
BBQ
Caesar
Curry Aioli
Irish Beans
Garlic Cheese Sauce
Marinara
Gravy
Ranch
Mayo
Honey Musturd
Salsa Verde
Horseradish
Oil Vinegar
Sauerkraut
Irish Bacon
Sour Cream
Stout Mustard
Tartar
Thousand Island
White Pudding
Soda Bread
Irish Sausage
SOUP OF THE DAY
Quart of our Homemade Fresh daily Soup. Ask for today's selection!
FAMILY SALAD
Your Choice of a Simple Salad or Caesar Salad. Add: Grilled Chicken $9.95, Steak $12.95
FAMILY WINGS & FRIES BOX BONE-IN
Bone -In Wings tossed in your Choice of Homemade Buffalo or BBQ SauceSeasoned Fries. Served with 4 oz of Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dipping Sauce.
FAMILY WINGS & FRIES BOX Boneless
Boneless Wings tossed in your Choice of Homemade Buffalo or BBQ SauceSeasoned Fries. Served with 4 oz of Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dipping Sauce.
FAMILY FISH FRY
Our Famous Beer battered Cod (10 pieces), Seasoned French Fries, Creamy Coleslaw, Homemade Tartar Sauce & Lemon wedges
FAMILY TACO BOX
Your choices of 15 Tacos choose Steak/Fish/Veggie or Corned Beef, Shredded Cheese, Cilantro, Chopped Onions, Homemade Salsa Verde & Lime wedges. Add: Chips & Homemade Guac $9.95
FAMILY CORNED BEEF & CABBAGE
Tender Homemade Corned Beef, Red Potatoes, Shredded Cabbage, & Steamed Carrots. |Served with Creamy Horseradish.
FAMILY 4 CHEESE MAC & CHEESE
Cavatappi Noodles Smothered in a Savory Combination of American, Cheddar, Gouda, & Swiss Cheese. Add: Grilled Chicken $9.95, Chopped Steak $12.95, Bacon $7.95, Peas or Mushrooms $3.95
FAMILY BEEF STEW
Fresh Vegetables & Tender Beef braised in a rich Guinness Broth|Served with Homemade Irish Soda Bread.
FAMILY SHRIMP PASTA
Pasta Pasta in a Creamy Lobster Sauce, Sauteed Shrimp, Mushrooms, & Peas topped with Herb Bread Crumbs & Cherry Tomatoes
