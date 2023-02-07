Restaurant header imageView gallery

Irish Times Pub & Restaurant
8869 Burlington Ave

8869 Burlington Ave

Brookfield, IL 60513

Popular Items

Shepherd's Pie
Poutine
Kids Mac & Cheese Bites

Appetizers

Emma's Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95

6 golden-fried mozzarella cheese sticks, served with marinara sauce & greens

Pretzel Bites

$8.95

Irish times favorites. Served with one of the following dipping sauces: Irish stout mustard, whiskey buffalo sauce or bleu & horse

Fried Pickles

$7.95

Battered & lightly fried sliced pickle rounds. Served with one of the following dipping sauces: Irish stout mustard, whiskey buffalo sauce or bleu & horse

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$9.95

Seasoned & deep fried, served with curry aioli dipping sauce

Potato Skins

$8.95

Tater skins loaded with bacon, chives & cheddar, served with sour cream

Corned Beef Bites

$11.95

Irish times favorites. Homemade corned beef, melted swiss & herbs on toasted marble rye triangles, served with creamy horseradish

Chicken Strips

$10.95

Lightly battered chicken breast strips served with a side of BBQ sauce

Cheese Curds

$8.95

Fried cheddar cheese curds paired with a buffalo ranch dipping sauce

Buffalo Wings

$11.95

8 house made wings tossed in buffalo sauce, served with celery, carrots & ranch

Fried Calamari

$12.95

Lightly breaded & fried to golden perfection, served with cocktail sauce

Shrimp Diablo

$11.95

Lightly breaded & fried to golden perfection, tossed in buffalo and crumbled blue cheese served with cocktail sauce, blue cheese or ranch

Tacos

Pedro's Steak Tacos

$9.95

Three corn tortillas with grilled steak, salsa Verde, cilantro, onions & cheese

Fish Tacos

$9.95

Three corn tortillas with fried cod, ranch Verde, cilantro, onions, shredded cabbage & pico De gallo

Veggie Tacos

$8.95

Three corn tortillas with our homemade black bean crumbles, avocado, salsa Verde, cilantro, onions & cheese

Corned Beef Tacos

$9.95

Three corn tortillas with corned beef, Irish cheddar, sauerkraut & creamy horseradish

The Chip Shop

Buffalo Fries

$7.95

Crispy fries doused in our tasty buffalo sauce, topped with bleu cheese crumbles & green onions

Just Fries

$5.95

Our delicious lightly seasoned fries served with curry aioli

Poutine

$7.95

Stout gravy, Irish cheddar, green onions & bacon

Curry Fries

$7.95

Soused in brown curry sauce & topped with peas

Creamy Garlic Cheese Fries

$7.95

Irish times favorites. A heap of fries besotted with creamy garlic four cheese sauce topped with melted cheddar

Loaded Fries

$9.95

Smothered in shredded corned beef & creamy horseradish sauce, topped with scallions & a fried egg on top

Salads

Winter Salad

$13.95

Spring greens topped with sliced pear, fresh brie, and sun dried cranberries. Served with a creamy fig dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.95

Irish times favorites. Crispy buffalo chicken with fresh romaine, celery, carrots & tomatoes. Served with ranch dressing

Classic Caesar

$12.95

Chopped romaine with classic Caesar dressing, radish, chopped egg, croutons & grated parmesan

Wedge Salad

$12.95

Crisp iceberg lettuce topped with bacon, cherry tomatoes, crumbled bleu cheese & creamy horseradish & bleu cheese dressing

Shrimp Diablo Salad

$17.95

Chopped romaine with creamy ranch dressing, tomatoes, cucumbers & crumbled blue cheese. Topped with 8 lightly breaded shrimp, fried to golden perfection & tossed in buffalo sauce

Side Salad

$3.95

Side Caesar Salad

$4.95

Soup of the Day

Soup of the Day

$2.95

Made fresh daily and served with homemade soda bread. Ask your server for today's selection!

Sandwiches

Reuben

$14.95

Irish times favorites. Tender corned beef with homemade sauerkraut, swiss cheese & thousand island dressing on marble rye bread

Irish BLT

$14.95

Layers of thick cut Irish bacon, mixed greens, & roma tomato. Served with a side of mayonnaise & curry aioli

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Succulent grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, bacon & swiss, served on a brioche bun

Grilled Cheese & Tomato

$11.95

Classic grilled cheddar & swiss on Texas toast with choice of extras

French Dip

$14.95

Irish times favorites. Hot roast beef with melted swiss & pickles, piled high on a French roll and served with au jus dip

Classic Corned Beef

$13.95

Sliced, homemade, tender beef served hot or cold on marble rye bread

Shrimp Po' Boy

$15.95

Crunchy shrimp stacked high on a buttered toasted French roll, shredded lettuce, tomato & lip smacking remoulade sauce

Irish Times Burgers

Turkey Burger

$14.95

Turkey patty with sliced avocado, melted pepper jack cheese, lettuce, & spicy avocado ranch served on a toasted bun

Double Cheese Burger

$15.95

Two quarter pounder patties topped with American cheese, pickles, lettuce & onion on a toasted bun

The Classic Burger

$14.95

Our 1/2 pound angus patty, house seasoned & grilled to order with onions, tomatoes & greens

Irish Times Burger

$16.95

Irish times favorite. Irish bacon, Irish cheddar, beer braised mushrooms & fried onions served atop our grilled angus patty

Black Bean Burger

$13.95

Vegetarian & house made with black beans, rolled oats, & spices, on a brioche bun with avocado, greens & curry aioli on the side

Beyond Burger

$14.95

A plant-based burger that is designed to look, cook, and satisfy like beef, on a toasted brioche bun with onions, tomatoes & greens

Traditional Fare

Salmon & Asparagus

$18.95

Grilled salmon served over rice pilaf & roasted asparagus

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$16.95

Tender corned beef, red potatoes, shredded cabbage, & steamed carrots

Guinness Beef Stew

$17.95

Irish times favorites. Fresh vegetables & tender beef braised in a rich Guinness broth topped with green onion. Served with Irish soda bread

Shepherd's Pie

$18.95

Our famous beef pie smothered in stout gravy & topped with mashed potatoes & cheddar. Served with soda bread

Baked Salmon

$19.95

8 oz oven baked salmon doused in a rosemary sauce served with crispy smashed red potatoes & whole roasted baby carrots in a butter sauce

Fish & Chips

$15.95

Irish times favorites. Gently battered Atlantic cod with fries, homemade coleslaw & tartar sauce

Mandy's Chicken Curry

$17.95

Mother's perfect recipe for succulent chicken breast in curry sauce with mixed vegetables, served atop white rice

Chicken Pot Pie

$16.95

Chicken breast and vegetables in a savory stew with a pastry top

Irish Breakfast

$18.95

Irish sausages, Irish bacon, black & white pudding, two eggs, fries, & grilled tomatoes. Served with homemade soda bread

Four Cheese Mac & Cheese

$13.95

Irish times favorites. A generous bowl of cavatappi noodles smothered in a savory combination of American, cheddar, gouda & swiss cheese

Side Orders

Side Coleslaw

$1.95

Asparagus

$2.95

Veggies

$1.95

Red Potatoes

$1.95

Curry Sauce

$2.00

F. Fries

$1.95

Side Potato Salad

$1.95

Black Pudding

$2.95

Avocado

$2.00

Bleu & Horse

$0.50

Cocktail

$0.50

Side Bacon

$2.00

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Balsamic Glaze

$0.50

Buffalo Ranch

$0.50

Creamy Horse

$0.50

Bangers

$5.95

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Curry Aioli

$0.50

Irish Beans

$1.95

Garlic Cheese Sauce

$1.95

Marinara

$0.50

Gravy

$1.00

Ranch

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Honey Musturd

$0.50

Salsa Verde

$0.50

Horseradish

$0.50

Oil Vinegar

$0.50

Sauerkraut

$0.75

Irish Bacon

$5.95

Sour Cream

$0.50

Stout Mustard

$0.50

Tartar

$0.50

Thousand Island

$0.50

White Pudding

$2.95

Soda Bread

$1.95

Irish Sausage

$5.95

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$6.95

Cinnamon Fritters

$6.95

Chocolate Lava Cake

$6.95

Oreo Cheesecake

$6.95

Carrot Cake

$6.95

Ice Cream

$2.00

Kids Meals

Kids Hamburger

$5.95

Kids Macaroni and Cheese

$5.95

Kids Mac & Cheese Bites

$5.95

Kids Classic Hot Dog

$5.95

Kids Fish & Chips

$5.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.95

Family Meals

SOUP OF THE DAY

$9.98

Quart of our Homemade Fresh daily Soup. Ask for today's selection!

FAMILY SALAD

$19.95

Your Choice of a Simple Salad or Caesar Salad. Add: Grilled Chicken $9.95, Steak $12.95

FAMILY WINGS & FRIES BOX BONE-IN

$19.95

Bone -In Wings tossed in your Choice of Homemade Buffalo or BBQ SauceSeasoned Fries. Served with 4 oz of Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dipping Sauce.

FAMILY WINGS & FRIES BOX Boneless

$24.95

Boneless Wings tossed in your Choice of Homemade Buffalo or BBQ SauceSeasoned Fries. Served with 4 oz of Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dipping Sauce.

FAMILY FISH FRY

$49.95

Our Famous Beer battered Cod (10 pieces), Seasoned French Fries, Creamy Coleslaw, Homemade Tartar Sauce & Lemon wedges

FAMILY TACO BOX

$39.95

Your choices of 15 Tacos choose Steak/Fish/Veggie or Corned Beef, Shredded Cheese, Cilantro, Chopped Onions, Homemade Salsa Verde & Lime wedges. Add: Chips & Homemade Guac $9.95

FAMILY CORNED BEEF & CABBAGE

$49.95

Tender Homemade Corned Beef, Red Potatoes, Shredded Cabbage, & Steamed Carrots. |Served with Creamy Horseradish.

FAMILY 4 CHEESE MAC & CHEESE

$29.95

Cavatappi Noodles Smothered in a Savory Combination of American, Cheddar, Gouda, & Swiss Cheese. Add: Grilled Chicken $9.95, Chopped Steak $12.95, Bacon $7.95, Peas or Mushrooms $3.95

FAMILY BEEF STEW

$59.95

Fresh Vegetables & Tender Beef braised in a rich Guinness Broth|Served with Homemade Irish Soda Bread.

FAMILY SHRIMP PASTA

$49.95

Pasta Pasta in a Creamy Lobster Sauce, Sauteed Shrimp, Mushrooms, & Peas topped with Herb Bread Crumbs & Cherry Tomatoes

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
The Pulse of Ireland

8869 Burlington Ave, Brookfield, IL 60513

