Goose Island - Taproom

2021 Bourbon County Reserve Blanton's Stout

$50.00

500ml Bottle - 15.4% - Imperial Stout - We partnered with our friends at Blanton’s and aged our Imperial Stout for 18 months in barrels from one of the world’s most sought-after bourbons, Blanton's Original Single Barrel Bourbon. Taken from the center-cut or middle sections of the famous Warehouse H, Blanton’s Original Single Barrel was once only available for ambassadors, dignitaries, and friends of the Blanton family, but now is available for everyone to enjoy. Just as we set the standard for barrel-aged stouts, Blanton’s set the standard for single barrel bourbons. Through our partnership, we created a truly unique reserve filled with rich dark chocolate and oak notes, finished with warm aromatics of baking spices such as clove, nutmeg, and cinnamon.