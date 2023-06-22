Goose Island - Taproom

- Home
2021 Bourbon County Reserve Blanton's Stout
500ml Bottle - 15.4% - Imperial Stout - We partnered with our friends at Blanton’s and aged our Imperial Stout for 18 months in barrels from one of the world’s most sought-after bourbons, Blanton's Original Single Barrel Bourbon. Taken from the center-cut or middle sections of the famous Warehouse H, Blanton’s Original Single Barrel was once only available for ambassadors, dignitaries, and friends of the Blanton family, but now is available for everyone to enjoy. Just as we set the standard for barrel-aged stouts, Blanton’s set the standard for single barrel bourbons. Through our partnership, we created a truly unique reserve filled with rich dark chocolate and oak notes, finished with warm aromatics of baking spices such as clove, nutmeg, and cinnamon.
2020 Birthday Bourbon County Stout
500mL Bottle - 14.6% Imperial Stout - We partnered with the Old Forester Brand and paired Bourbon County Stout with barrels from one of the world’s most sought-after bourbons – Old Forester Birthday Bourbon. The limited-edition bourbon, released each year on the founder George Garvin Brown of Brown-Forman’s birthday, is made in hand-selected 11-year old barrels and chosen from one specific day of production – resulting in flavor profiles that vary every year and never replicated. Old Forester’s tasting notes for the 2019 Birthday Bourbon are: “Rich oak spice and blackcurrant coupled with light maple, caramel cake, and white floral notes.” This year’s Birthday Bourbon County Stout is a truly unique variation that is a must-have for bourbon and beer lovers alike. EXTREMELY LIMITED - BOTTLES POURS ONLY.
2022 BCS Original Easter Egg 4pk Bundle
Every year our Original Bourbon County Stout is comprised of a blend of barrels from several outstanding distilleries. This year, with the return of 12oz Original 4 packs, we've brought back our unblended, distillery specific bottles. Each 4 pack includes one blended bottle and three unblended, single distillery bottles from Willet, Heaven Hill, and Wild Turkey. The bundle also includes a 2022 BCS 30th Anniversary Spiegelau snifter.
2020 "Easter Egg" Original Variety Pack
Every year we choose barrels from Buffalo Trace, Heaven Hill, and Wild Turkey to age Bourbon County Stout in and then blend them up after about a year. This year we surprised our loyal Bourbon County fans by releasing un-blended versions of our Original Stout. 2 Bottles each of 2020 Bourbon County Original Buffalo Trace, Heaven Hill, and Wild Turkey single distillery bottles. Compare and contrast and let us know which bottle was your favorite!
312 Raspberry Jams 32oz Crowler
4.2% - Raspberry Wheat Ale - A fruity, tart twist on the beer that was inspired by the city of Chicago. It's bursting with berry punch flavor and pours a beautiful pink hue. Without question, this beer is here to help you rock out when needed.
Alpha Acid Flashback 32oz Crowler
7.8% - West Coast IPA - Reminiscent of a time when you were supposed to actually taste the bitterness in an IPA. A classic West Coast, dry-hopped with Centennial, Chinook, Cascade, and Simcoe. A firmly present bitterness with a potent pine presence and a crisp grapefruit snap.
Circe 32oz Crowler
4.4% - Herbal Kolsch - Inspired by the ancient Greek witch Circe's mastery of herbs and potions, this year's first Fulton & Wood team created a Kolsch infused with Midwestern herbs. They tossed mugwort and goosegrass into the cauldron and stirred in some lemon peel for a lift of bright acidity. The concoction boasts a floral aroma with an enchanting citrus flavor.
Full Pocket Pils 32oz Crowler
5.2% - Pilsner - Ask a brewer what they're drinking post shift or ordering on a night out and most likely they're going to say, "a crisp, clean pils." We revisited this classic style with Full Pocket Pils. Soft noble hop aromas complement a supremely crisp, refreshing finish. Kick back and live life with a full pocket.
Honkers 32oz Crowler
4.3% English Style Bitter - Inspired by visits to English country pubs, Honker’s Ale combines a fruity hop aroma with a rich malt middle to create a perfectly balanced beer. Immensely drinkable, Honker’s Ale is not only the beer you can trust but one you’ll look forward to time and again.
In Bloom 32oz Crowler
5.6% - Wild Saison - In Bloom is a Fulton and Wood project brewed in collaboration with the Garfield Park Conservatory. On the first day of spring, our Goose team visited the Garfield Park Conservatory to collect wild yeast from various florals and plants. Fun fact: the wild yeast used in this beer came from a swab taken from a “red princess” tulip! Orange jessamine blossoms from the Conservatory were then added to lend a floral character to this slightly tart, mixed culture Saison.
Jumbotron 32oz Crowler
4.8% - Stadium Beer - Big, bright lemon flavor, and rich expressions of citrus. A crispy, refreshing, doughy body with little to no bitterness. Whether you're in the nosebleeds, box seats, or on the couch, this one was made for the game.
Lil' Thirsty 32oz Crowler
4.8% - Steam Pilsner - Our brewers recently threw a tank party in the brewery and devised this delicious Steam Pilsner for the occasion. Turns out they couldn't finish all the beer so they need your help! A lager brewed at ale temperatures for a sessionable pint with light florals. Grab a pint and drink like a brewer!
Lost Palate 32oz Crowler
6.3% NEIPA with Mango, Cinnamon, & Lactose - This release is dedicated to Jonny, a long time Goose Island employee. Jonny, and Brewer Quinn, came up with this recipe after Jonny’s recent victorious battle with cancer. Jonny lost the ability to taste many flavors, an unfortunate consequence of battling cancer. He almost completely lost is palate and mangos and cinnamon were two of the few things he was still able to taste. We’re happy to say that Jonny is now a c