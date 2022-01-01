Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Au Cheval Chicago

7,429 Reviews

$$

800 W RANDOLPH ST

Chicago, IL 60607

Popular Items

Single Cheeseburger
French Fries
Double Cheeseburger

Food

Single Cheeseburger

Single Cheeseburger

$14.95

Double patty. Comes with dijonnaise, pickles, and onions. Served medium.

Double Cheeseburger

Double Cheeseburger

$16.95

Triple patty. Comes with dijonnaise, pickles, and onions. Served medium.

Fried House-made Bologna Sandwich

Fried House-made Bologna Sandwich

$15.50

House-made bologna, American cheese, dijonaisse.

General Jane’s Honey-Fried Chicken

General Jane’s Honey-Fried Chicken

$25.50

Chili, sesame seeds & cilantro. (dairy free)

French Fries

French Fries

$8.95

Garlic Aioli. (dairy free, gluten free)

Hash Browns

Hash Browns

$8.95

(dairy free, gluten free)

Duck Heart Hash

Duck Heart Hash

$20.95

Duck heart gravy & fried farm egg.

Crispy Fries w/ Egg

Crispy Fries w/ Egg

$10.95

Mornay sauce, garlic aioli & fried farm egg. Mornay sauce served on side.

Kale Caesar Salad

Kale Caesar Salad

$14.95

Garlic sourdough crumbs, parmesan and classic caesar dressing. Dressing served on the side.

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$18.95

Bacon, egg & ranch dressing. Dressing served on the side. (gluten free)

Green Salad

Green Salad

$16.50

Heirloom lettuces, pickled shallot, sherry vinaigrette. Dressing served on the side. (dairy free, gluten free)

Thick Cut Peppered Bacon

Thick Cut Peppered Bacon

$12.95

Maple and black pepper. (dairy free, gluten free)

Bread & Butter Pickles

Bread & Butter Pickles

$4.95

(dairy free, gluten free)

Farm Egg

Farm Egg

$2.95
Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$24.95

Salsa verde, guacamole, jalapeño, pickled red onion, queso fresco, cilantro. (gluten free)

Omelette

Omelette

$11.95

Roasted peppers, espelette & fresh chevre. (gluten free)

Simple Breakfast

Simple Breakfast

$10.00

2 scrambled eggs, 2 pieces of texas toast, 2 slices of thick cut bacon, hash browns.

Beef Cheek Marmalade with Toast

Beef Cheek Marmalade with Toast

$13.95

Beer, Soda & Water

Shiner Bock Tall Boy

Shiner Bock Tall Boy

$3.00

A taste of Texas with this classic lager.

Old Style Tall Boy

Old Style Tall Boy

$3.00

Chicago's favorite Tall Boy.

Miller High Life Tall Boy

Miller High Life Tall Boy

$3.00
PBR

PBR

$3.00

A classic American Lager.

Soda

Soda

$1.50
check markTourists
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

800 W RANDOLPH ST, Chicago, IL 60607

Directions

Au Cheval Chicago image
Au Cheval Chicago image
Au Cheval Chicago image

