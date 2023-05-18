Formento's imageView gallery
Italian
Steakhouses

Formento's

1,715 Reviews

$$

925 W Randolph

Chicago, IL 60607

Popular Items

What the?

$14.00

Crispy fried eggplant, Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Serranos, Arugula, Spicy and Sweet Mayo.

Chicken Parmesan Sub

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$15.00

Marinera, Mozzarella, Parmesan Cheese, and Basil.

Pacino

$13.00

Salami, mortadella, capicola, provolone & parmesan cheeses, lettuce, tomato, onion, pepperoncini, caper berries, olives, artichokes, and Italian dressing.


Nonna's Hot Sandwiches

Chicken Parmesan Sub



$15.00

Marinera, Mozzarella, Parmesan Cheese, and Basil.

Nonna's Meatball Sub

$14.00

Marinara, Mozzarella, and Giardinera.

What the?

$14.00

Crispy fried eggplant, Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Serranos, Arugula, Spicy and Sweet Mayo.

Eggplant Parmesan

$10.00

Eggplant, Marinera, Mozzarella, and Basil.

Sausage

$11.00

Crumbled Italian sausage, Sweet peppers, Provolone cheese, Arugula, Pickled red onion, and Giardiniera aioli.

Guess Who's Mac

$12.00

ground beef, calabrian merkts, our signature 450 island sauce, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, and sliced pickle.

Nonna’s Cold Sandwiches

Pacino

$13.00

Salami, mortadella, capicola, provolone & parmesan cheeses, lettuce, tomato, onion, pepperoncini, caper berries, olives, artichokes, and Italian dressing.

Cold Cut

$13.00

Pepperoni, mortadella, roasted turkey breast, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, and Italian dressing.

Roasted Turkey

$13.00

Roasted turkey breast, Marinated Broccoli, Red Onion, Dill Havarti Cheese, Spicy honey mayo, and Italian dressing.

Portabella

$12.00

Balsamic Grilled Mushroom, Avocado, Sun-dried Tomato, Buffalo Mozzarella, Arugula, and Basil Aioli.

Yellowfin Tuna

$11.00

Yellowfin tuna salad, Lettuce, Avocado, Cucumber, Banana Pepper, Dill Havarti cheese.

Nonna's Sicilian Pizza

Cheese Sicilian Slice

$5.00

Cheese Sicilian Pie

$18.00

Pepperoni Sicilian Slice

$6.00

Pepperoni Sicilian Pie

$20.00

Nonna's New York Style Pizza

NY Sausage Whole Pie

$29.00

20 Inch. Fennel Sausage, Mozzarella, Dried Oregano.

NY Pepperoni Whole Pie

$29.00

20 Inch. Pepperoni, Mozzarella, White Truffle Oil, Fresh Oregano

NY Margherita Whole Pie

$29.00

20 Inch. Margherita, Buffalo Mozzarella, Basil, Olive oil, Maldon Salt

NY Pepperoni Slice

$6.00

Pepperoni, Mozzarella, White Truffle Oil, Fresh Oregano

NY Sausage Slice

$6.00

NY Margherita Slice

$6.00

Margherita, Buffalo Mozzarella, Basil, Olive oil, Maldon Salt

Nonna's Soup and Salads

Antipasti Chopped Salad

$12.00

Salami, Mortadella, Capicola, Provolone Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Olives, Caper Berries, Pepperoncini, with red wine vinaigrette.

Meatball Salad

$18.00

Salami, Mortadella, Capicola, Provolone Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Olives, Tomatoes, Capers, Chickpeas, Lettuce, Pepperoncini, with red wine vinaigrette. Topped with Nonna’s meatballs.

Kale Salad

$11.00

Kale, Shaved Brussel sprouts, Egg, Golden Raisins, Pecorino Cheese, Almonds, with Citrus dressing

Gem Lettuce

$11.00

Gem lettuce, Radicchio, Oven-roasted Tomato, Avocado, Pecorino cheese, Red Onion, with Oregano dressing.

Nonna's Caesar

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, House Caesar dressing, Croutons, cheese.

Tomato Basil Soup

$7.00

Basil Oil, Parmesan Cheese, Baguette.

Italian Wedding Soup

$7.00

Fregola, Chicken, Kale, Parmesan, Mire Poix, Baguette

Nonna's Pasta

Lasagna

$11.00

House Made Pasta, Marinera, mozzarella, Ricotta, and mushroom.

Nonna's Sides

Chips

$2.50

Broccoli Salad

$5.00

Pasta Salad

$6.00

Meatballs 2 pcs

$7.00

Nonna's Desserts

Chocolate Chip & Sea salt Cookie

$2.50

Oatmeal & Raisin Cookie

$2.50

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Lemon Bar

$4.00

Tiramisu Parfait

$5.00

Lucky Charm Krispie Treat

$4.00

Coca-Cola Beverages

Coca-Cola



$2.00

Coca-Cola Original Taste—the refreshing, crisp taste you know and love

Diet Coke



$2.00

A delicious, crisp, sparkling cola for the refreshment you want

Sprite



$2.00

A delicious citrus taste that knows how to keep things cool​

Nonna's Beverages

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola

$2.00

Coca-Cola Original Taste—the refreshing, crisp taste you know and love

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00

A delicious, crisp, sparkling cola for the refreshment you want

Sprite

Sprite

$2.00

A delicious citrus taste that knows how to keep things cool​

Still Water

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

San Pellegrino Can

$3.00

Alcoholic Beverages

Peroni Can

$7.00

Classic Italian Lager that's crisp, refreshing, and very easy to drink

Not Your Father's Root Beer

$5.00

Voveti Prosecco

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire & Tonic

$8.00

Jim Beam & Ginger

$7.00

Cuervo Sparkling Margarita

$8.00

Zing Zang Bloody Mary

$6.00

High Noon Mango Vodka & Soda

$7.00

Loyal Watermelon Hard Lemonade

$6.00

Tia Maria Frappe

$5.00

Laurent-Perrier Champagne Bottle

$20.00

NONNAS GAME DAY COMBO

Nonnas Game day Special

$29.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

925 W Randolph, Chicago, IL 60607

Directions

Gallery
Formento's image
Formento's image

