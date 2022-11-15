Restaurant header imageView gallery
Firenze - Italian Street Food Chicago French Market

132 Reviews

$

131 N Clinton St

Chicago, IL 60610

Large Assorted Box of Sandwiches

Your choice of sandwiches on our house-made schiacciata bread (Tuscan Flatbread). Serves between 20-30
Choose Your Sandwiches (Serves 20-30)

Choose Your Sandwiches (Serves 20-30)

Your choice of sandwiches on our house-made schiacciata bread (Tuscan Flatbread).

Most Popular Assortment (Serves 20-30)

Most Popular Assortment (Serves 20-30)

$213.75

5 of each of our most popular sandwiches: Truffle Prosciutto, Chicken Pesto, Turkey Pecorino, and Caprese

Small Assorted Box of Sandwiches

Your choice of sandwiches on our house-made schiacciata bread (Tuscan Flatbread).
Choose Your Sandwiches (serves 10-15)

Choose Your Sandwiches (serves 10-15)

Your choice of sandwiches on our house-made schiacciata bread (Tuscan Flatbread).

Most Popular Assortment (Serves 10-15)

Most Popular Assortment (Serves 10-15)

$108.50

Includes 3 Truffle Prosciutto, 3 Chicken Pesto, 2 Turkey Pecorino, and 2 Caprese

Individual Boxed Lunches

Pick your choice of sandwich. Served with Sea Salt Kettle Chips and a Chocolate Chip Cookie.

Choose Your Sandwiches

Pick your choice of sandwich. Served with Sea Salt Kettle Chips and a Chocolate Chip Cookie.

Salads and Platters

Firenze Greens Salad (serves 10)

$30.99

Mixed greens & arugula with garbanzo bean & corn salad, red onions, fresh mozzarella, shredded parmesan. Served with a sweet basil vinaigrette on the side

Caprese Platter (Serves 15-20)

Caprese Platter (Serves 15-20)

$39.99

Sliced Mozzarella, Roma Tomatoes, and Basil Pesto.

Chips, Drinks, and Dessert

Drinks

Chips

Great Lakes Potato Chips

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$1.49

Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookies

Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Cravebale and affordable sandwiches based on sandwiches from Florence, Italy. All our food is made the right way using the right ingredients

Location

131 N Clinton St, Chicago, IL 60610

