Sandwiches
Salad
Italian
Firenze - Italian Street Food Chicago French Market
132 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Cravebale and affordable sandwiches based on sandwiches from Florence, Italy. All our food is made the right way using the right ingredients
Location
131 N Clinton St, Chicago, IL 60610
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Baci Amore - 321 S. Jefferson St. 1st Floor
4.8 • 387
321 S. Jefferson Street 1st Floor Chicago, IL 60661
View restaurant