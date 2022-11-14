Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sunny Bowls - Merch Mart 222 Merchandise Mart Plz

No reviews yet

222 Merchandise Mart Plz

Chicago, IL 60654

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Serving over 10 soups designed by a James Beard award winning chef. Vegan, dairy & gluten free options.

222 Merchandise Mart Plz, Chicago, IL 60654

